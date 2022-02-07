Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick says the club are improving on the pitch despite the shock FA Cup exit to Middlesbrough.

The Old Trafford defeat by Chris Wilder's Championship side ended any realistic hope of United winning their first domestic silverware since 2017.

It was the fifth time in 11 games under Rangnick that United had failed to win.

"I'm absolutely convinced we're playing on a higher level than we used to play a couple of weeks ago," Rangnick said.

"Both in possession and if the other team is in possession, the team has improved."

United have moved up from seventh to fourth in the Premier League table since Rangnick took over.

The 63-year-old is philosophical about the immediate outlook for the club, which he will lead to the end of the season before taking on a two-year consultancy.

That role will include offering advice on who Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's permanent replacement as manager should be.

"Right now we are fourth in the league and everybody on the inside of the club including myself would be happy if we finish fourth at the end of the season," he said.

And, before the trip to Burnley, when asked how far United were away from winning their first Premier League title since 2013, Rangnick replied: "You just need to have a look at the table.

"But it doesn't help us discussing that now in the middle of the season with me only arrived 10 weeks ago. This is a topic for the end of the season or maybe a couple of weeks before the end.

"If Manchester United has not won a title in the last 10 years there must be some good reasons for that."