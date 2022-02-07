Last updated on .From the section Newcastle

Bruno Guimaraes will wear 39 on the back of his shirt because it is the number of the taxi his father drove for two decades

Bruno Guimaraes says he signed for Newcastle because he believes the club can one day win the Champions League and become a significant force in world football.

The Brazil midfielder, 24, joined from Lyon for £35m on 30 January.

Guimaraes was also linked with Arsenal but says he is excited by Newcastle's potential following their Saudi Arabian-backed £305m takeover.

"This is a club that is going to be a big power in world football," he said.

"This is an historic club with a great tradition and a beautiful history, I have no doubts about my decision to come to Newcastle."

Premier League survival is the objective in the short term with Newcastle currently in the relegation zone.

Eddie Howe's side are 19th but just one point from safety and Guimaraes says he has been made well aware of the club's current plight by the owners.

"They were very up front and honest about it," he said. "They didn't disguise that the main objective and challenge was remaining in the Premier League this season.

"But in the seasons coming, the objective is to be in the Champions League and eventually to win the Champions League."