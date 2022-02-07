Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Aston Villa midfielder Remi Allen has criticised the choice of kits used for Sunday's Women's Super League game with West Ham, saying it made her job harder as someone who is colour blind.

Villa played in claret shirts with blue sleeves and white shorts while the Hammers wore navy blue with light coloured shorts.

West Ham won the game 2-1.

"Would just like to point out the choice selection of kits was ridiculous," Allen tweeted. external-link

"For somebody who is colour blind it made my job and others on that pitch so much harder. That shouldn't be a factor when we step out on the football pitch."

The Colour Blind Awareness organisation tweeted a simulation of how the two kits could look to someone with Colour Vision Deficiency (CVD), adding that the clash was "very disappointing".

It is estimated one in 12 men and one in 200 women worldwide are colour blind.

In Friday's FA Cup game between Manchester United and Middlesbrough at Old Trafford, the hosts wore white socks instead of their usual black ones to make it easier for those with CVD.

United played in red while Middlesbrough wore green, so the change in sock colours was done to increase the differentiation between the two teams.

In rugby, Wales and Ireland's decision to play in their traditional red and green jerseys in Saturday's Six Nations game frustrated some colour-blind fans.

World Rugby has proposed new laws to help people affected by CVD, meaning teams may have to change kit from 2027 in the event of a colour clash.