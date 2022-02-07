Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Mane consoled Liverpool team-mate Salah after Senegal beat Egypt in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations

Egypt forward Mohamed Salah is scheduled to return to club side Liverpool on Tuesday following the Africa Cup of Nations.

He was on the losing side in the final of the tournament on Sunday when Egypt were beaten on penalties by Senegal.

Salah played all seven of his country's Afcon games, with each of their four knockout ties going to extra-time.

Liverpool play Leicester City at home on Thursday in the Premier League and Salah could be in contention to play.

Fellow Reds team-mate Sadio Mane scored the winning penalty for Senegal in the final.

He is expected to return to his homeland to celebrate his country's first triumph in the tournament and it is not known when he will be back with the Anfield side.

Speaking about Mane and Salah on Friday before his side's FA Cup win against Cardiff City, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said: "The one who wins will probably fly back to their home country for a celebration.

"I think Tuesday or Wednesday latest the winner will be back, the other slightly earlier. Then I have to talk to them.

"One thing is they have rhythm as they have played quite a few games."

Liverpool have won two league games, two FA Cup ties and beaten Arsenal over two legs in the Carabao Cup semi-final while Salah and Mane have been away on international duty.

Salah, 29, has scored 23 goals for the Reds this season, with 16 coming in the top flight.