Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Amy Irons earned a fourth consecutive Sportscene Predictions victory at the weekend after getting the better of Scotland captain Rachel Corsie.

This week, BBC Scotland's The Nine presenter takes on former Scotland forward Kenny Miller as she bids to continue her winning streak.

Amy Kenny Aberdeen v Celtic 1-2 1-3 Dundee United v Motherwell 1-1 1-1 Heart of Midlothian v Dundee 2-1 3-0 Rangers v Hibernian 2-0 2-1 Ross County v Livingston 1-2 2-2 St Mirren v St Johnstone 1-0 1-0

All games at 19:45 GMT on Wednesday

Aberdeen v Celtic

Amy's prediction: 1-2

Kenny's prediction: 1-3

Dundee United v Motherwell

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Kenny's prediction: 1-1

Heart of Midlothian v Dundee

Amy's prediction: 2-1

Kenny's prediction: 3-0

Rangers v Hibernian

Amy's prediction: 2-0

Kenny's prediction: 2-1

Ross County v Livingston

Amy's prediction: 1-2

Kenny's prediction: 2-2

St Mirren v St Johnstone

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Kenny's prediction: 1-0

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2021-22

Pundit Score Chris Iwelumo 170 Neil Alexander 100 Richard Foster 80 & 50 Kris Doolan 80 Richard Gordon 70 Stuart Kettlewell 70 Craig Levein 70 Rory Loy 70 James McFadden 70 Michael Stewart 70 Charlie Adam 60 Tam Cowan 60 Julie Fleeting 60 Stuart Cosgrove 50 Willie Miller 50 Leanne Crichton 40 & 20 Steven Thompson 40 Rachel Corsie 30 Allan Preston 30 Craig Easton 20 Marvin Bartley 10 Derek Ferguson 10

Total scores Amy 1150 Pundits 1330