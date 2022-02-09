Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits
Amy Irons earned a fourth consecutive Sportscene Predictions victory at the weekend after getting the better of Scotland captain Rachel Corsie.
This week, BBC Scotland's The Nine presenter takes on former Scotland forward Kenny Miller as she bids to continue her winning streak.
|Amy
|Kenny
|Aberdeen v Celtic
|1-2
|1-3
|Dundee United v Motherwell
|1-1
|1-1
|Heart of Midlothian v Dundee
|2-1
|3-0
|Rangers v Hibernian
|2-0
|2-1
|Ross County v Livingston
|1-2
|2-2
|St Mirren v St Johnstone
|1-0
|1-0
All games at 19:45 GMT on Wednesday
PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2021-22
|Pundit
|Score
|Chris Iwelumo
|170
|Neil Alexander
|100
|Richard Foster
|80 & 50
|Kris Doolan
|80
|Richard Gordon
|70
|Stuart Kettlewell
|70
|Craig Levein
|70
|Rory Loy
|70
|James McFadden
|70
|Michael Stewart
|70
|Charlie Adam
|60
|Tam Cowan
|60
|Julie Fleeting
|60
|Stuart Cosgrove
|50
|Willie Miller
|50
|Leanne Crichton
|40 & 20
|Steven Thompson
|40
|Rachel Corsie
|30
|Allan Preston
|30
|Craig Easton
|20
|Marvin Bartley
|10
|Derek Ferguson
|10
|Total scores
|Amy
|1150
|Pundits
|1330
|Amy v Pundits
|P24
|W10
|D3
|L11