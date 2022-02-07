Last updated on .From the section Championship

Cardiff and Barnsley's players and coaches clashed in the tunnel at Oakwell

Barnsley and Cardiff City have been charged by the Football Association (FA) following their Championship encounter at Oakwell on 2 February.

Players and coaches from both sides clashed after the final whistle.

An FA statement "alleged that both clubs failed to ensure their players and/or club officials conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from provocative behaviour".

The charges relate to what happened after the game, which Cardiff won 1-0.

When Barnsley assistant boss Joseph Laumann confronted Bluebirds manager Steve Morison as he headed towards the tunnel, Cardiff's players leapt to his defence.

The clubs have been charged with a breach of charged with a breach of FA Rule E20.1 and have until 9 February to respond.

"I was just celebrating with our fans like I do with every away game we win," Morison said last week.

"I didn't know the guy (Laumann) was running down the touchline to greet me as I went down the tunnel."