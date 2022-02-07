Last updated on .From the section Everton

Alli (right) joined Everton for a fee that could reach £40m

Everton boss Frank Lampard says he "does not care" what car Dele Alli drives or what clothes he wears as long as he "gives everything to produce".

Alli joined Everton from Tottenham in January and was presented to the club's fans at half-time during Saturday's home FA Cup win against Brentford.

Ex-England manager Glenn Hoddle said the 25-year-old midfielder looked like he had been "dragged off the street".

"Everyone has their own individual personality," said Lampard.

"To try and handcuff that or restrict that I think could be detrimental."

Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek, who signed for Everton on loan from Manchester United in January, joined Alli in being presented to the Goodison Park club's fans during the victory over Brentford.

Both were cup-tied for the game but will be in Lampard's squad for the league game at Newcastle United on Tuesday.

Alli played an integral role at Tottenham under Mauricio Pochettino as the club achieved top-four finishes in four consecutive seasons, but he fell out of favour during the reigns of Jose Mourinho, Nuno Espirito Santo and Antonio Conte.

He scored a total of 67 goals in 269 games for the London club, but has also lost his place in the England team, for whom he has 41 caps.

"My opinion is that I don't care what car he drives, what clothes he wears, as long as I get a lad that comes to training every day, wants to improve, respects the club, respects his team-mates and then produces and gives everything to produce," said Lampard.

"The modern day has moved on, it's changed, we all have to be aware of that, and I'm not hitting back at any observation because everyone is allowed their own opinion but I can only deal with what is in front of me.

"And what I've just mentioned, that Dele and Donny are both great lads, I mean it.

"Maybe Donny wears an overcoat that is longer than Dele wears, and he has a different type of jacket, but it doesn't bother me.

"As long as they produce on the pitch then I'm very happy."