Last updated on .From the section Barrow

Josh Kay was helped from the field by medical staff at Northampton

Barrow will be without winger Josh Kay for a minimum of six weeks, after he damaged ankle ligaments in last week's win at Northampton Town.

Kay, 25, has scored four goals in 33 games this season, but lasted just 14 minutes after coming on as a substitute for the Bluebirds at Sixfields.

Former Barnsley and Chesterfield player Kay has made 142 appearances since moving to Holker Street in 2018.

"I'm upset for Josh and for us," boss Mark Cooper told the club website. external-link

"He's a dangerous player and when the opposition are pressing us and leaving space in behind it's ideal for him because he can use that pace he has."