Jordan Lyden helped Swindon win League Two on average points per game in 2020

Swindon Town midfielder Jordan Lyden could miss the rest of the season after rupturing his Achilles tendon.

The 26-year-old came off midway through the second half of Swindon's 2-1 loss at home to Exeter City.

Lyden suffered an injury in pre-season which saw him miss the first two months of the current campaign.

"It's a huge blow. He's had a lot of injury setbacks in his career and unfortunately he's had another one," Swindon boss Ben Garner said.

"At the time he thought he got kicked, he thought studs went down the back of his leg and he actually tried to carry on, which is remarkable considering the injury he had. But he ruptured the Achilles and that pain he felt wasn't a kick, it was the tendon going," he told BBC Radio Wiltshire.

Lyden's time at the County Ground has been dogged by injury since he joined the club on a free transfer from Aston Villa in the summer of 2019 - he has played just 45 league games in almost three years and missed significant chunks of each campaign.

"He's worked so hard this season to get himself in really good shape, the best place he's been in physically," added Garner.

"He'd got back into the team over the last couple of months and started to improve and feature, and he'd have been a big part of that for the rest of this season."