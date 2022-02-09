Last updated on .From the section Walsall

Walsall have sacked head coach Matt Taylor following a run of seven successive defeats in League Two.

The 40-year-old was appointed in May last year but leaves with the Saddlers 21st in the table, four points above the relegation places.

Former Portsmouth and Bolton midfielder Taylor won just nine of his 36 games in charge at Banks's Stadium.

Walsall have been in League Two since their relegation in 2019 under Dean Keates and caretaker Martin O'Connor.

