Philip Billing was among those to spurn second-half chances for Bournemouth in their FA Cup defeat by Boreham Wood

Scott Parker says his Bournemouth squad must "regroup quickly" after their FA Cup fourth-round exit at the hands of non-league Boreham Wood.

The Championship promotion contenders were beaten 1-0 at home by the National League club.

Bournemouth play Birmingham City on Wednesday as they look to return to second in the Championship.

"We need to be relentless in our pursuit of promotion now," Cherries manager Parker told BBC Radio Solent.

Mark Ricketts' first-half goal proved the difference between the two sides at the Vitality Stadium as Boreham Wood booked a fifth-round tie at Premier League Everton.

Parker admitted Bournemouth's first-half performance was "passive" before they improved after the break and missed a host of chances to equalise.

"I didn't like how we approached the game in the first half," Parker said. "The way we were in the second half was how I wanted it to be from the start.

"I'm bitterly disappointed with the result, but full credit to Boreham Wood who came here and got the result they so very, very much deserved.

"For large parts of the first half, we were passive, we didn't get a foothold in the game, we played in front of them and didn't get behind them at all.

"We gave a team something to hold on to and it's always difficult to try and get through in that situation, and so it proved at full time."

The Cherries are third in the Championship, a point behind Blackburn in second but with two games in hand.

With just one win in their past four league games, Parker knows his side have a crucial period ahead.

"We have a massive game coming up on Wednesday," he said. "My team and my players need to come out and produce a performance.

"We only have one competition left now this season and we need to regroup quickly."