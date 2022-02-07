Boreham Wood match-winner Mark Ricketts says they have no intention of "making up the numbers" against Everton after reaching round five of the FA Cup.

The National League club will face Frank Lampard's Toffees at Goodison Park after a 1-0 win at Bournemouth.

Ricketts, 37, scored the only goal despite recent injury problems.

"We'll have a belief that we can do something and cause some sort of upset again," the Wood skipper told BBC Three Counties Radio.

"It'll be an unbelievable moment (to lead the team out at Goodison). Games like this are special moments, a game like that will be an even bigger moment."

Manager Luke Garrard revealed it had been touch and go whether Ricketts - who had not played since 11 January - would be involved in the game against the Cherries, who are third in the Championship and a Premier League side only two years ago.

"We gave him an injection at the start of the week, he had five days rest and then trained half a session. I said 'how are you feeling?' and he said he was hurting, and we felt maybe he'd get 20 minutes.

"But I was desperate for him to walk us out at Bournemouth, he deserved that. And for him to play 85 minutes in the manner he did and for him to get the goal was tremendous for us all," said Garrard, who is 13 months younger than his captain.

Midfielder Ricketts has only scored three times for Boreham Wood since joining the club in the summer of 2016 and his goal against Bournemouth was his first since last season's first-round tie against Southend, which they won on penalties following a 3-3 draw.

"I don't score many goals - I don't get that far forward ever," said Ricketts.

"To score the winning goal, what a feeling - now I know what the strikers feel like.

"You want to believe you can win these sort of games, but it's still a massive achievement.

"We know what we can do, we know we can be resilient, we know if we can nick a goal, we can defend our box well.

"We thought they'd maybe rest a couple of their main players, which they did, and it just panned out the way we dreamt."

Boreham Wood took 1,400 supporters to the tie at AFC Bournemouth

Facing Everton will be another major boost to the Boreham Wood coffers, depleted during the pandemic when supporters were not allowed to attend matches.

Chairman Danny Hunter remortgaged his house to help the club through the crisis and told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "None of us had been through a pandemic, none of us had heard of furlough, but I had the most amazing set of players and staff.

"While everything needed to sort itself out, whether there was business interruption loans, whatever, I needed to make sure that my staff and players were safe and that's what we did."

He added: "Looking after your local club, there is a duty of care, it's almost like public service. If you want to earn a small fortune in football, you've got to start with a large fortune.

"It's the greatest honour of my life to be able to look after this club. Dad was the manager in the 60s and 70s and I played for it very badly in the 80s, as every supporter will tell you."