Ross Allen has scored 14 goals in 17 appearances for Guernsey FC this season

Guernsey FC moved out of the drop zone in Isthmian League South Central after a 2-0 win over Sutton Common Rovers.

Tom Jackson gave Guernsey an 11th-minute opener as he lobbed the keeper.

Ross Allen doubled the lead just over a minute later as Guernsey ended a two-game losing run and leapfrogged their opponents to go fourth from bottom.

"Any point in this league to us at this moment is a golden point, so three - you can see how excited I am," Guernsey assistant manager Colin Fallaize said.

"It was very enjoyable and in the end, just for the pure spirit of it, I thought well deserved."

The victory capped a difficult week for the island side both in terms of illness and logistical issues surrounding travel to the fixture.

"It was going to be on Friday, then it was going to be on Sunday, then it was going to be on Monday, then we were going to have to stay the night, then we weren't and then good old Aurigny managed to get the jet up so at least we could come today and get back tonight," Fallaize told BBC Radio Guernsey.

"It was a nightmare week. Two of the boys went sick last night, but the lads who grabbed the opportunity to come into the squad have had a good day, so it made a tough week well worthwhile."