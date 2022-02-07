Last updated on .From the section Football

Sol Solomon has scored 32 goals in 31 games for Jersey Bulls this season

Jersey Bulls boss Gary Freeman is hopeful top-scorer Sol Solomon has done enough to impress Championship side Luton Town after a trial.

The 20-year-old forward, who has scored 32 goals in 31 games this season, spent time at the club last week.

He started Jersey's 1-0 win over Cobham on Saturday where Fraser Barlow's second-half goal secured victory.

"He's hoping he can go over for a bit longer to show what he's got," Freeman told BBC Radio Jersey.

Solomon had been due to move to the UK in the autumn to attend university, but decided to continue his studies in Jersey, allowing him to keep playing for the Bulls.

His nine goals in six games were key as the islanders made the FA Cup third qualifying round in their first campaign in the tournament earlier this season.

"He said it went well, he trained with them and then had a game against Crystal Palace which apparently he did well in," Freeman said.

"But he said it was mainly defending because Crystal Palace are very good.

"He's just waiting to hear now. Hopefully they're back in touch for Sol's sake that he gets another opportunity."

On the field, Freeman's side remain third in Combined Counties Premier South after their victory over Cobham.

They are four points off leaders Beckenham Town with a game in hand and still have to play the leaders after their game was postponed earlier this year.

"It wasn't the most pleasing game on the eye I'm sure," Freeman added. "But I thought for the first 15 minutes we started quite well, quite sharp. Cobham did exactly what we thought they'd do, they made it awkward.

"Second half became a little bit more of a battle, pleasingly we got a goal and then it was just a case of getting the three points and move on really."