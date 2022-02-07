World Cup 2030: UK & Republic of Ireland FAs abandon 2030 bid to focus on Euro 2028

Last updated on .From the section Footballcomments54

Breaking news

The UK and Republic of Ireland football associations have agreed not to bid for the 2030 World Cup.

They will instead focus on a joint bid to host Euro 2028.

The decision comes after the UK government committed £2.8m to a feasibility study into the bid.

Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) committee chair Julian Knight had previously described the prospective World Cup bid as a "giant, expensive vanity project".

The feasibility study included an analysis of the economic impact, the political football landscape and the likely costs of hosting major international tournaments.

Following the study, the football associations of the Republic of Ireland, England, Northern Ireland and Scotland will focus on an official bid to host Uefa Euro 2028.

A statement said: "Hosting a Uefa Euro offers a similar return on investment, with the European tournament carrying a far lower delivery cost and the potential of the benefits being realised sooner."

England failed with a bid - fronted by former captain David Beckham, Prince William and former prime minister David Cameron - to host the 2018 World Cup, which was staged in Russia.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

70 comments

  • Comment posted by OriginalJonBlaze, today at 10:14

    Until we get rid of the yobs who embarrassed us all during last summer we will not get another tournament.

  • Comment posted by M037, today at 10:14

    great news. we cant afford it period.

  • Comment posted by Mr H, today at 10:14

    Has anyone asked Nadine for her opinion on this? She should be all over it.

  • Comment posted by Bald Eagle, today at 10:14

    If the bid is successful, are they proposing that all 5 host nations should automatically qualify for Euro 2028?!

  • Comment posted by Westwalia, today at 10:14

    They think it's all over... It is now!

  • Comment posted by redheadedqueen, today at 10:13

    Yemen, China, North Korea or Myanmar 2030 then.

  • Comment posted by MacToatis, today at 10:13

    Good decision, wouldn’t bid for either. Only winners are the UEFA and FIFA officials , most of whom are on the take.

  • Comment posted by Tony Mulryan, today at 10:13

    Do we have stadiums to hold a tournament in? Yes-check. £2.8m please! Feasibility study, what a lot of nonsense.

  • Comment posted by Jim G, today at 10:13

    Always vanity when england are involved

  • Comment posted by charlieboy, today at 10:13

    We might get a World Cup if every two years as not enough countries would be able to afford one. But apart from that I won’t see one in my lifetime. At least I was around for 1966, was 7.

  • Comment posted by Botman, today at 10:12

    If they were wiser, they’d avoid any involvement with this corrupt can of worms permanently. Infantino was at his sycophantic best in Cameroon last night.

  • Comment posted by Glen Hammond, today at 10:12

    Waste of money to bid. No chance we’d get it. Why on earth would UEFA give it us after the EURO 2020 Final issues

  • Comment posted by Alex, today at 10:12

    If the UK wants to remain relevant it has to stop selling its soul and prime assets to overseas individuals or States. It’s Individual greed over the good of society. We need to protect our national assets so we can protect the people who live here... sporting administration, sports clubs, property, energy, manufacturing, corporate entities. Let’s wake up to what is happening and protect the UK

  • Comment posted by brian, today at 10:12

    after the scenes at the Euro final i'd be surprised if the UK gets a major tournament any time soon

  • Comment posted by Barry Smith, today at 10:12

    Hosting the Euros would be FAR too expensive. Think of the infrastructure and security that would be needed to stop the English fans from breaking in to their own stadiums again.

  • Comment posted by TheMiller, today at 10:11

    We might have a chance if Wenger succeeds in having a World Cup every 3 months!

  • Comment posted by InCarbonKnight , today at 10:11

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by frazer, today at 10:11

    The political deal making from the powerful few and corrupted regimes within world football permeates right through the game and is reason enough for us to not bid - good decision

    • Reply posted by You, today at 10:12

      You replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by G of Dudlay, today at 10:10

    Crazy, do we believe no matter what we do there is no chance of ever getting the world cup here again. Didn't realise we have so little to offer in the way of backhanders!

    • Reply posted by KopOfTheLeague, today at 10:14

      KopOfTheLeague replied:
      It also that as the World Cup hosts are decided by a vote amongst all FIFA members, and that nations tend to vote with sentiment and England isn't that popular, ultimately no, England does have a pretty low chance of getting the World Cup again.

  • Comment posted by kris, today at 10:10

    Not really sure why it needed a feasibility study, it's painfully obvious to anyone that FIFA hasn't really reformed so any bid would be pointless. Wenger is sat there in a Nick Clegg Facebook style role getting paid to make the organisation look better but the systems that exist, particularly for voting for all key decisions, are inherently exposed to corruption.

    • Reply posted by You, today at 10:12

      You replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport