The UK and Republic of Ireland football associations have agreed not to bid for the 2030 World Cup.

They will instead focus on a joint bid to host Euro 2028.

The decision comes after the UK government committed £2.8m to a feasibility study into the bid.

Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) committee chair Julian Knight had previously described the prospective World Cup bid as a "giant, expensive vanity project".

The feasibility study included an analysis of the economic impact, the political football landscape and the likely costs of hosting major international tournaments.

Following the study, the football associations of the Republic of Ireland, England, Northern Ireland and Scotland will focus on an official bid to host Uefa Euro 2028.

A statement said: "Hosting a Uefa Euro offers a similar return on investment, with the European tournament carrying a far lower delivery cost and the potential of the benefits being realised sooner."

England failed with a bid - fronted by former captain David Beckham, Prince William and former prime minister David Cameron - to host the 2018 World Cup, which was staged in Russia.

