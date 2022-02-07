Last updated on .From the section Newcastle

Callum Wilson has scored six Premier League goals this season

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe says there is no return date set for Callum Wilson but hopes the striker will be back before the end of the season.

Wilson, 29, suffered a calf injury in the draw with Manchester United on 27 December.

It was thought the striker would return within eight weeks, but his recovery has taken more time than expected.

"There is a time when he's due back, but that time won't be absolutely clear," Howe said.

"That will be guided by how he feels and not necessarily by doctors and physios. It has been slow progress since his injury.

"He was recently on crutches, but is off them now and is walking normally.

"It is a big step but [his recovery time] is quite slow. We always want him to come back as quickly possible but he has to be fit and ready.

"I don't think it will short term, and hopefully he returns for the last few games of the season and helps us in key moments."

Newcastle, who remain in the Premier League relegation zone, could give debuts to new signings Bruno Guimaraes, Matt Targett and Dan Burn against Everton at St James' Park on Tuesday, although the latter has a slight toe problem.