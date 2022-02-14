Championship
West BromWest Bromwich Albion0BlackburnBlackburn Rovers0

West Bromwich Albion 0-0 Blackburn Rovers: Ben Brereton Diaz hobbles off in stalemate

Ben Brereton Diaz goal ruled out
Blackburn's Ben Brereton Diaz had a well-taken goal correctly ruled out for offside

Blackburn top scorer Ben Brereton Diaz went off with a foot injury as new West Brom boss Steve Bruce picked up a point from his first home game in charge.

The hosts had the best chance of a low-key first half, Karlan Grant failing to connect with Darnell Furlong's cross.

Both sides had offside goals ruled out before 20-goal Brereton Diaz came off on 70 minutes after an attempted shot.

The Baggies almost won it late on but sub Tyrhys Dolan acrobatically cleared Adam Reach's header off the line.

Bruce's first point as Albion boss was just desserts for a committed home performance.

But it was no surprise in a meeting of two out-of-form teams who have both now gone four games without a goal.

Former England striker Andy Carroll was an aerial threat on his Albion home debut - but it said everything that his biggest contribution of the night was back in his own box, with a superb headed clearance.

Albion move up a place in the Championship table to eighth after a first clean sheet in four games while Rovers remain third, four points behind second-placed Bournemouth.

Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray told BBC Radio Lancashire:

"Ben Brereton Diaz is a very robust footballer. He never misses a day's training, always wants to do extra training. Fingers crossed that it was just a kick.

"We have to accept the point and move on but I felt we were the team who were going to score. It's just frustrating that we couldn't nick a goal from an improved second-half performance.

"I'm still proud of keeping a clean sheet. but with the talent we have, we should be scoring a goal.

Line-ups

West Brom

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Johnstone
  • 2Furlong
  • 6Ajayi
  • 16Clarke
  • 3Townsend
  • 14MolumbySubstituted forGardner-Hickmanat 80'minutes
  • 27Mowatt
  • 7Robinson
  • 20Reach
  • 18GrantSubstituted forDianganaat 63'minutes
  • 15Carroll

Substitutes

  • 4O'Shea
  • 11Diangana
  • 21Kipré
  • 25Button
  • 28Tulloch
  • 29Gardner-Hickman
  • 32De Castro

Blackburn

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Kaminski
  • 2Nyambe
  • 25van Hecke
  • 16Wharton
  • 11Rankin-CostelloBooked at 41minsSubstituted forDolanat 74'minutes
  • 27Travis
  • 8Rothwell
  • 28Giles
  • 21BuckleySubstituted forJohnsonat 90+1'minutes
  • 22Brereton DíazSubstituted forKhadraat 70'minutes
  • 9Gallagher

Substitutes

  • 3Pickering
  • 4Johnson
  • 7Khadra
  • 10Dolan
  • 13Pears
  • 15Brown
  • 19Hedges
Referee:
John Brooks

Match Stats

Home TeamWest BromAway TeamBlackburn
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home13
Away10
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away7
Fouls
Home8
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, West Bromwich Albion 0, Blackburn Rovers 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, West Bromwich Albion 0, Blackburn Rovers 0.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Bradley Johnson replaces John Buckley.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Semi Ajayi.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Adam Reach (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andy Carroll.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion) header from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Andy Carroll.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Andy Carroll (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alex Mowatt with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Scott Wharton.

  9. Post update

    Matthew Clarke (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Scott Wharton (Blackburn Rovers).

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. John Buckley (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sam Gallagher.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Conor Townsend (West Bromwich Albion).

  13. Post update

    Tyrhys Dolan (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Reda Khadra (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right from a direct free kick.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Alex Mowatt (West Bromwich Albion).

  16. Post update

    Joe Rothwell (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Andy Carroll (West Bromwich Albion).

  18. Post update

    Scott Wharton (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Andy Carroll (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Nyambe (Blackburn Rovers).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham30197478265264
2Bournemouth30177649262358
3Blackburn32159845331254
4QPR30157846341252
5Huddersfield32131184034650
6Middlesbrough3014793829949
7Nottm Forest311381043331047
8West Brom31121093426846
9Sheff Utd2913793933646
10Luton3012994136545
11Preston32111293535045
12Coventry2912893934544
13Stoke30127113832643
14Blackpool31118123437-341
15Millwall301010103133-240
16Swansea30108123239-738
17Bristol City32107154258-1637
18Birmingham3299143749-1236
19Hull3195172636-1032
20Cardiff3095163650-1432
21Reading3084183660-2422
22Peterborough2955192360-3720
23Derby31912103235-318
24Barnsley3038191945-2617
View full Championship table

