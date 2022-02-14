Match ends, West Bromwich Albion 0, Blackburn Rovers 0.
Blackburn top scorer Ben Brereton Diaz went off with a foot injury as new West Brom boss Steve Bruce picked up a point from his first home game in charge.
The hosts had the best chance of a low-key first half, Karlan Grant failing to connect with Darnell Furlong's cross.
Both sides had offside goals ruled out before 20-goal Brereton Diaz came off on 70 minutes after an attempted shot.
The Baggies almost won it late on but sub Tyrhys Dolan acrobatically cleared Adam Reach's header off the line.
Bruce's first point as Albion boss was just desserts for a committed home performance.
But it was no surprise in a meeting of two out-of-form teams who have both now gone four games without a goal.
Former England striker Andy Carroll was an aerial threat on his Albion home debut - but it said everything that his biggest contribution of the night was back in his own box, with a superb headed clearance.
Albion move up a place in the Championship table to eighth after a first clean sheet in four games while Rovers remain third, four points behind second-placed Bournemouth.
Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray told BBC Radio Lancashire:
"Ben Brereton Diaz is a very robust footballer. He never misses a day's training, always wants to do extra training. Fingers crossed that it was just a kick.
"We have to accept the point and move on but I felt we were the team who were going to score. It's just frustrating that we couldn't nick a goal from an improved second-half performance.
"I'm still proud of keeping a clean sheet. but with the talent we have, we should be scoring a goal.
Line-ups
West Brom
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Johnstone
- 2Furlong
- 6Ajayi
- 16Clarke
- 3Townsend
- 14MolumbySubstituted forGardner-Hickmanat 80'minutes
- 27Mowatt
- 7Robinson
- 20Reach
- 18GrantSubstituted forDianganaat 63'minutes
- 15Carroll
Substitutes
- 4O'Shea
- 11Diangana
- 21Kipré
- 25Button
- 28Tulloch
- 29Gardner-Hickman
- 32De Castro
Blackburn
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Kaminski
- 2Nyambe
- 25van Hecke
- 16Wharton
- 11Rankin-CostelloBooked at 41minsSubstituted forDolanat 74'minutes
- 27Travis
- 8Rothwell
- 28Giles
- 21BuckleySubstituted forJohnsonat 90+1'minutes
- 22Brereton DíazSubstituted forKhadraat 70'minutes
- 9Gallagher
Substitutes
- 3Pickering
- 4Johnson
- 7Khadra
- 10Dolan
- 13Pears
- 15Brown
- 19Hedges
- Referee:
- John Brooks
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, West Bromwich Albion 0, Blackburn Rovers 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Bradley Johnson replaces John Buckley.
Post update
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Semi Ajayi.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Adam Reach (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andy Carroll.
Post update
Attempt saved. Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion) header from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Andy Carroll.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Andy Carroll (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alex Mowatt with a cross.
Post update
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Scott Wharton.
Post update
Matthew Clarke (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Scott Wharton (Blackburn Rovers).
Post update
Attempt blocked. John Buckley (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sam Gallagher.
Post update
Foul by Conor Townsend (West Bromwich Albion).
Post update
Tyrhys Dolan (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Reda Khadra (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Post update
Foul by Alex Mowatt (West Bromwich Albion).
Post update
Joe Rothwell (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Andy Carroll (West Bromwich Albion).
Post update
Scott Wharton (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Andy Carroll (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ryan Nyambe (Blackburn Rovers).