Last updated on .From the section Championship

Blackburn's Ben Brereton Diaz had a well-taken goal correctly ruled out for offside

Blackburn top scorer Ben Brereton Diaz went off with a foot injury as new West Brom boss Steve Bruce picked up a point from his first home game in charge.

The hosts had the best chance of a low-key first half, Karlan Grant failing to connect with Darnell Furlong's cross.

Both sides had offside goals ruled out before 20-goal Brereton Diaz came off on 70 minutes after an attempted shot.

The Baggies almost won it late on but sub Tyrhys Dolan acrobatically cleared Adam Reach's header off the line.

Bruce's first point as Albion boss was just desserts for a committed home performance.

But it was no surprise in a meeting of two out-of-form teams who have both now gone four games without a goal.

Former England striker Andy Carroll was an aerial threat on his Albion home debut - but it said everything that his biggest contribution of the night was back in his own box, with a superb headed clearance.

Albion move up a place in the Championship table to eighth after a first clean sheet in four games while Rovers remain third, four points behind second-placed Bournemouth.

Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray told BBC Radio Lancashire:

"Ben Brereton Diaz is a very robust footballer. He never misses a day's training, always wants to do extra training. Fingers crossed that it was just a kick.

"We have to accept the point and move on but I felt we were the team who were going to score. It's just frustrating that we couldn't nick a goal from an improved second-half performance.

"I'm still proud of keeping a clean sheet. but with the talent we have, we should be scoring a goal.