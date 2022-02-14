West Bromwich Albion v Blackburn Rovers

Line-ups
West Brom
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Johnstone
- 2Furlong
- 6Ajayi
- 16Clarke
- 3Townsend
- 14Molumby
- 27Mowatt
- 7Robinson
- 20Reach
- 18Grant
- 15Carroll
Substitutes
- 4O'Shea
- 11Diangana
- 21Kipré
- 25Button
- 28Tulloch
- 29Gardner-Hickman
- 32De Castro
Blackburn
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Kaminski
- 25van Hecke
- 5Ayala
- 16Wharton
- 2Nyambe
- 8Rothwell
- 28Giles
- 27Travis
- 21Buckley
- 9Gallagher
- 22Brereton Díaz
Substitutes
- 3Pickering
- 4Johnson
- 7Khadra
- 10Dolan
- 11Rankin-Costello
- 13Pears
- 19Hedges
- Referee:
- John Brooks
Match report to follow.