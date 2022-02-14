Championship
West BromWest Bromwich Albion20:00BlackburnBlackburn Rovers
Venue: The Hawthorns, England

West Bromwich Albion v Blackburn Rovers

Line-ups

West Brom

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Johnstone
  • 2Furlong
  • 6Ajayi
  • 16Clarke
  • 3Townsend
  • 14Molumby
  • 27Mowatt
  • 7Robinson
  • 20Reach
  • 18Grant
  • 15Carroll

Substitutes

  • 4O'Shea
  • 11Diangana
  • 21Kipré
  • 25Button
  • 28Tulloch
  • 29Gardner-Hickman
  • 32De Castro

Blackburn

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Kaminski
  • 25van Hecke
  • 5Ayala
  • 16Wharton
  • 2Nyambe
  • 8Rothwell
  • 28Giles
  • 27Travis
  • 21Buckley
  • 9Gallagher
  • 22Brereton Díaz

Substitutes

  • 3Pickering
  • 4Johnson
  • 7Khadra
  • 10Dolan
  • 11Rankin-Costello
  • 13Pears
  • 19Hedges
Referee:
John Brooks

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham30197478265264
2Bournemouth30177649262358
3Blackburn31158845331253
4QPR30157846341252
5Huddersfield32131184034650
6Middlesbrough3014793829949
7Nottm Forest311381043331047
8Sheff Utd2913793933646
9West Brom3012993426845
10Luton3012994136545
11Preston32111293535045
12Coventry2912893934544
13Stoke30127113832643
14Blackpool31118123437-341
15Millwall301010103133-240
16Swansea30108123239-738
17Bristol City32107154258-1637
18Birmingham3299143749-1236
19Hull3195172636-1032
20Cardiff3095163650-1432
21Reading3084183660-2422
22Peterborough2955192360-3720
23Derby31912103235-318
24Barnsley3038191945-2617
View full Championship table

