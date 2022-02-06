Chelsea to play Al Hilal at Club World Cup
Last updated on .From the section Chelsea
Chelsea will play Al Hilal in the semi-finals of the Club World Cup as the Asian Champions League winners came from behind to beat Al Jazira 6-1.
Thomas Tuchel's team, who have taken Reece James despite his injury concerns, will face the Saudi Arabian side in the UAE on 9 February.
Former Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo and ex-West Brom midfielder Matheus Pereira play for Al Hilal.
They were among the scorers in their rout of Al Jazira.
Andre Carrillo, who had a loan spell at Watford, and ex-Porto forward Moussa Marega were also on target for Al Hilal in their impressive victory.
They or Chelsea will face the victor of the other last-four tie between Palmeiras and Al Ahly in the Club World Cup Final, scheduled for 12 February.
