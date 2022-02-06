SWPL: Rangers leapfrog Glasgow City into top spot after comfortable home win

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Rangers celebrate against Glasgow City
Rangers ran out 3-1 winners in the top-of-the-table clash with Glasgow City

Rangers earned a potentially season-defining victory over Glasgow City and moved two points clear of the 14-time champions at the top of the SWPL with a game in hand.

A trio of strikes from Lizzie Arnot, Brianna Westrup and Jane Ross put the hosts three up at Auchenhowie before Clare Shine grabbed a late consolation for City, who drop to second in their quest for a 15th consecutive title.

Celtic are third, four points off the summit after their 2-0 win at Spartans. Goals from Maria Olafsdottir Gros and Clarissa Larisey secured the points for Fran Alonso's side.

Elsewhere, a late goal by Clare Docherty gave Partick Thistle a huge win at the foot of the table against Hamilton Academical, who are now seven points adrift.

Hearts also pulled themselves further clear of the bottom after Erin Rennie's 73rd-minute tap-in downed Motherwell, while Eva Thomson's early strike against Hibernian edged Aberdeen closer to the top half.

View more on twitter
View more on twitter

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport