Harvey Elliott would have been forgiven if he had let his mind wander towards dreaming of playing at Anfield again as he put in the long, painful hours on his five-month road back to fitness.

But even in those daydreams as he recovered from the horrific ankle injury that brought his promising start to the season to a cruel halt, it's unlikely they will have topped what actually unfolded on his "fairytale" return.

The 18-year-old did not just score his first goal for Liverpool in his side's 3-1 FA Cup fourth-round win against Cardiff City.

It was also a gorgeous piece of control and a searing volley into the bottom corner - and it was in front of a Kop, aware of Elliott's injury, that erupted with emotion as the ball hit the net.

Comebacks don't get any sweeter.

Such a moment will have seemed a long way off when, playing against Leeds United in September, the teenager suffered a fracture dislocation of his left ankle following a challenge by defender Pascal Struijk.

"It was a bad start at Leeds and from that moment he was in a better place than the rest of us," manager Jurgen Klopp told BBC Sport.

"We were all shocked but he is a special kid. It took a while and the medical team did an incredible job and he was patient enough to do the necessary things.

"Scoring a goal in front of The Kop makes it a fairytale. The 12 o'clock kick-off is maybe not the most emotional but when he came on it felt like eight o'clock on a European night with floodlights.

"The crowd were there and celebrated it, it was nice."

'A massive thank you to everyone at LFC'

Elliott's first goal for Liverpool was a sweetly struck volley after an excellent first touch

Elliott joined Liverpool from Fulham in 2019 and impressed while on loan at Blackburn last season, scoring seven times in 41 Championship games.

Klopp then selected him for the first four Premier League games of this season in front of some big-name players, before suffering the injury which brought his campaign to a halt.

He made his comeback on Sunday against Cardiff, scoring his first goal for Liverpool by expertly controlling the ball and thumping a finish into the corner.

"It is still hard to put into words at the moment," Elliott told ITV. "This is what I am in the team to do, score and assist and thankfully it came today in front of the fans after a long time out. It is my job but a moment myself and my family will remember.

"The list goes on but one man most important is Joe Lewis, one of the physios. He took me in the early hours until late at night and got me strong again.

"Big shoutout to my family, friends, mum and dad who helped and supported me throughout. A massive thank you to everyone at LFC, including the fans."

Former England and Newcastle captain Alan Shearer suffered three serious knee injuries during his illustrious career, one that ended his playing days.

"It is such a big moment for him going forward," Shearer said on Match of the Day. "Day after day, week after week, month after month in the gym with the physio trying to get fit again when you think, 'do I actually belong at top level again?'

"To have that moment again with his first goal, what a touch and what a finish it was. That is a huge moment.

"You are bound to have the odd doubt here and there because it was such a serious injury so to get back on the big stage, he is away and flying."

Squad depth 'very encouraging for Liverpool'

New signing Luis Diaz made his debut for Liverpool

Elliott's return to action coincided with a debut for £37m deadline-day signing Luis Diaz, who showed glimpses of what he can bring with quick footwork to set up Takumi Minamino's goal.

Following a goalless first half, the ever-reliable Diogo Jota put Liverpool in front with a trademark header from Trent Alexander-Arnold's cross.

With Roberto Firmino playing 90 minutes, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane to come back from international duty and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Divock Origi both unavailable, Liverpool now possess a squad packed with talent.

"Salah and Mane will be eased in after Afcon, and Klopp knows now he doesn't have to rush them back with this squad depth now," former Chelsea winger Pat Nevin said on BBC Radio 5 Live.

"The quality of players in Diaz and Jota, they can be rested now. This isn't going to be a cakewalk for Man City now - that maybe we thought it would be a few weeks ago."

Liverpool's win sets up a meeting with Norwich City in the fifth round, reaching that stage of the competition for just the second time under Klopp, while they are second in the Premier League, nine points adrift of Manchester City with a game in hand.

Nevin added: "They now know this is the business end of the FA Cup and there is a real confidence about this group. They needed a bit more and they have got more now. Klopp will be very happy, it was almost the dream scenario.

"There is always doubt when you are coming back from injury, there are a number of things you have to get over and a number of questions you need to answer. They were all answered for Elliott within 15 minutes of being on the park.

"The only question asked about Liverpool is do they have the depth of others? They are beginning to add it now. Some of it has been bought and some of it has been brought through the youth. It is very encouraging for Liverpool."