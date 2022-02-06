French Ligue 1
LilleLille1PSGParis Saint Germain5

Lille 1-5 Paris St-Germain: Lionel Messi scores his second Ligue 1 goal in win

Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi has scored a competitive goal in every calendar year since 2005

Lionel Messi scored only his second Ligue 1 goal as Paris St-Germain thrashed defending champions Lille 5-1 to go 13 points clear at the top.

PSG led when Ivo Grbic dropped a cross and Danilo Pereira pounced but Lille levelled through Sven Botman's half-volley from Hatem Ben Arfa's cross.

Presnel Kimpembe scored from close range and Messi latched onto a loose ball before clipping a shot over Grbic.

Danilo drove in his second and Kylian Mbappe curled in a beautiful fifth.

It was an ideal response for Mauricio Pochettino's PSG after their French Cup defeat on penalties against Nice during the week.

Barcelona legend Messi, 34, has now scored two league goals in 13 appearances for PSG - having netted against Nantes in November - and bagged five in five in the Champions League.

The Argentine has scored a competitive goal every year since 2005.

Line-ups

Lille

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Grbic
  • 2Zeki ÇelikBooked at 75mins
  • 6José Fonte
  • 4Botman
  • 5Gudmundsson
  • 22WeahSubstituted forBradaricat 70'minutesBooked at 83mins
  • 24Mvom Onana
  • 21André
  • 7BambaSubstituted forZhegrovaat 86'minutes
  • 11Ben ArfaSubstituted forAbreu de Almeida Gomesat 70'minutes
  • 9David

Substitutes

  • 3Embaló Djaló
  • 8da Silva Rocha
  • 20Abreu de Almeida Gomes
  • 23Zhegrova
  • 26Pied
  • 29Bradaric
  • 30Jardim
  • 34Raghouber

PSG

Formation 4-3-3

  • 50G Donnarumma
  • 2Hakimi
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 3KimpembeSubstituted forKehrerat 78'minutes
  • 25Tavares Mendes
  • 15Danilo
  • 8ParedesBooked at 45minsSubstituted forSimonsat 85'minutes
  • 6Verratti
  • 11Di MaríaSubstituted forDraxlerat 45'minutes
  • 30Messi
  • 7Mbappé

Substitutes

  • 1Navas
  • 14Bernat
  • 17Dagba
  • 20Kurzawa
  • 23Draxler
  • 24Kehrer
  • 28Ebimbe
  • 34Simons
  • 38Michut
Referee:
François Letexier

Match Stats

Home TeamLilleAway TeamPSG
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home10
Away18
Shots on Target
Home5
Away7
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home19
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Lille 1, Paris Saint Germain 5.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Lille 1, Paris Saint Germain 5.

  3. Post update

    Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Gabriel Gudmundsson (Lille).

  5. Post update

    Foul by Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain).

  6. Post update

    Amadou Onana (Lille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Xavi Simons (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Sven Botman (Lille).

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Angel Gomes (Lille) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Edon Zhegrova with a cross.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Lille. Edon Zhegrova replaces Jonathan Bamba.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Xavi Simons replaces Leandro Paredes.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jonathan Bamba (Lille) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Angel Gomes.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  14. Booking

    Domagoj Bradaric (Lille) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Domagoj Bradaric (Lille).

  17. Post update

    Foul by Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain).

  18. Post update

    Jonathan Bamba (Lille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Nuno Mendes with a cross.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by José Fonte.

