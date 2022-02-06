Match ends, Lille 1, Paris Saint Germain 5.
Lionel Messi scored only his second Ligue 1 goal as Paris St-Germain thrashed defending champions Lille 5-1 to go 13 points clear at the top.
PSG led when Ivo Grbic dropped a cross and Danilo Pereira pounced but Lille levelled through Sven Botman's half-volley from Hatem Ben Arfa's cross.
Presnel Kimpembe scored from close range and Messi latched onto a loose ball before clipping a shot over Grbic.
Danilo drove in his second and Kylian Mbappe curled in a beautiful fifth.
It was an ideal response for Mauricio Pochettino's PSG after their French Cup defeat on penalties against Nice during the week.
Barcelona legend Messi, 34, has now scored two league goals in 13 appearances for PSG - having netted against Nantes in November - and bagged five in five in the Champions League.
The Argentine has scored a competitive goal every year since 2005.
Line-ups
Lille
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Grbic
- 2Zeki ÇelikBooked at 75mins
- 6José Fonte
- 4Botman
- 5Gudmundsson
- 22WeahSubstituted forBradaricat 70'minutesBooked at 83mins
- 24Mvom Onana
- 21André
- 7BambaSubstituted forZhegrovaat 86'minutes
- 11Ben ArfaSubstituted forAbreu de Almeida Gomesat 70'minutes
- 9David
Substitutes
- 3Embaló Djaló
- 8da Silva Rocha
- 20Abreu de Almeida Gomes
- 23Zhegrova
- 26Pied
- 29Bradaric
- 30Jardim
- 34Raghouber
PSG
Formation 4-3-3
- 50G Donnarumma
- 2Hakimi
- 5Marquinhos
- 3KimpembeSubstituted forKehrerat 78'minutes
- 25Tavares Mendes
- 15Danilo
- 8ParedesBooked at 45minsSubstituted forSimonsat 85'minutes
- 6Verratti
- 11Di MaríaSubstituted forDraxlerat 45'minutes
- 30Messi
- 7Mbappé
Substitutes
- 1Navas
- 14Bernat
- 17Dagba
- 20Kurzawa
- 23Draxler
- 24Kehrer
- 28Ebimbe
- 34Simons
- 38Michut
- Referee:
- François Letexier
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away7
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home19
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Lille 1, Paris Saint Germain 5.
Post update
Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Gabriel Gudmundsson (Lille).
Post update
Foul by Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Amadou Onana (Lille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Xavi Simons (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Sven Botman (Lille).
Post update
Attempt missed. Angel Gomes (Lille) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Edon Zhegrova with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Lille. Edon Zhegrova replaces Jonathan Bamba.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Xavi Simons replaces Leandro Paredes.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jonathan Bamba (Lille) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Angel Gomes.
Post update
Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Booking
Domagoj Bradaric (Lille) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Domagoj Bradaric (Lille).
Post update
Foul by Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Jonathan Bamba (Lille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Nuno Mendes with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by José Fonte.