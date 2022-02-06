Last updated on .From the section European Football

Lionel Messi has scored a competitive goal in every calendar year since 2005

Lionel Messi scored only his second Ligue 1 goal as Paris St-Germain thrashed defending champions Lille 5-1 to go 13 points clear at the top.

PSG led when Ivo Grbic dropped a cross and Danilo Pereira pounced but Lille levelled through Sven Botman's half-volley from Hatem Ben Arfa's cross.

Presnel Kimpembe scored from close range and Messi latched onto a loose ball before clipping a shot over Grbic.

Danilo drove in his second and Kylian Mbappe curled in a beautiful fifth.

It was an ideal response for Mauricio Pochettino's PSG after their French Cup defeat on penalties against Nice during the week.

Barcelona legend Messi, 34, has now scored two league goals in 13 appearances for PSG - having netted against Nantes in November - and bagged five in five in the Champions League.

The Argentine has scored a competitive goal every year since 2005.