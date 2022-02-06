Match ends, Juventus 2, Verona 0.
Dusan Vlahovic and Denis Zakaria scored on their Juventus debuts as the Italian giants beat Hellas Verona to move up to fourth in Serie A.
Serbia striker Vlahovic, who joined from Fiorentina for £58m, lobbed in the opener early in the first half.
Deadline-day signing Zakaria made it 2-0 after the break with a powerful drive.
The win moves Juventus to within eight points of leaders Inter Milan.
Vlahovic's goal was his 18th goal of the season, putting him level with Lazio's Ciro Immobile as the league's joint-top scorer.
Line-ups
Juventus
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Szczesny
- 6Danilo
- 4de Ligt
- 3ChielliniSubstituted forRuganiat 75'minutes
- 2De Sciglio
- 28ZakariaSubstituted forMcKennieat 83'minutes
- 5Arthur
- 25Rabiot
- 10DybalaSubstituted forJu Cuadradoat 75'minutes
- 7Vlahovic
- 9MorataBooked at 58minsSubstituted forKeanat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Ju Cuadrado
- 14McKennie
- 17Pellegrini
- 18Kean
- 19Bonucci
- 21Pinto Ramos
- 23Pinsoglio
- 24Rugani
- 36Perin
- 38Aké
Hellas Verona
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 96Montipò
- 17CeccheriniSubstituted forRetsosat 72'minutes
- 21Günter
- 16CasaleSubstituted forSutaloat 84'minutes
- 29DepaoliBooked at 17mins
- 14IlicSubstituted forPraszelikat 84'minutes
- 4Pinto VelosoSubstituted forBessaat 45'minutes
- 8Lazovic
- 7BarakSubstituted forN Kalinicat 72'minutes
- 61Tameze
- 11Lasagna
Substitutes
- 9N Kalinic
- 12Chiesa
- 18Cancellieri
- 22Berardi
- 24Bessa
- 31Sutalo
- 42Coppola
- 45Retsos
- 88Praszelik
- Referee:
- Luca Massimi
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away1
- Corners
- Home6
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Juventus 2, Verona 0.
Post update
Foul by Mateusz Praszelik (Verona).
Post update
Arthur (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Koray Günter (Verona).
Post update
Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Panagiotis Retsos (Verona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Moise Kean (Juventus).
Post update
Attempt missed. Moise Kean (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Danilo.
Post update
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Bosko Sutalo.
Post update
Attempt saved. Weston McKennie (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Foul by Koray Günter (Verona).
Post update
Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Darko Lazovic (Verona) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Post update
Corner, Verona. Conceded by Daniele Rugani.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Mateusz Praszelik (Verona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nikola Kalinic.
Post update
Attempt saved. Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Juan Cuadrado.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Fabio Depaoli (Verona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Panagiotis Retsos with a cross.
Post update
Attempt saved. Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Verona. Bosko Sutalo replaces Nicolò Casale.
