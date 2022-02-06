Italian Serie A
Juventus 2-0 Hellas Verona: Dusan Vlahovic and Denis Zakaria score on debut

Dusan Vlahovic and Denis Zakaria
Dusan Vlahovic and Denis Zakaria joined Juventus in January

Dusan Vlahovic and Denis Zakaria scored on their Juventus debuts as the Italian giants beat Hellas Verona to move up to fourth in Serie A.

Serbia striker Vlahovic, who joined from Fiorentina for £58m, lobbed in the opener early in the first half.

Deadline-day signing Zakaria made it 2-0 after the break with a powerful drive.

The win moves Juventus to within eight points of leaders Inter Milan.

Vlahovic's goal was his 18th goal of the season, putting him level with Lazio's Ciro Immobile as the league's joint-top scorer.

Line-ups

Juventus

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Szczesny
  • 6Danilo
  • 4de Ligt
  • 3ChielliniSubstituted forRuganiat 75'minutes
  • 2De Sciglio
  • 28ZakariaSubstituted forMcKennieat 83'minutes
  • 5Arthur
  • 25Rabiot
  • 10DybalaSubstituted forJu Cuadradoat 75'minutes
  • 7Vlahovic
  • 9MorataBooked at 58minsSubstituted forKeanat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11Ju Cuadrado
  • 14McKennie
  • 17Pellegrini
  • 18Kean
  • 19Bonucci
  • 21Pinto Ramos
  • 23Pinsoglio
  • 24Rugani
  • 36Perin
  • 38Aké

Hellas Verona

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 96Montipò
  • 17CeccheriniSubstituted forRetsosat 72'minutes
  • 21Günter
  • 16CasaleSubstituted forSutaloat 84'minutes
  • 29DepaoliBooked at 17mins
  • 14IlicSubstituted forPraszelikat 84'minutes
  • 4Pinto VelosoSubstituted forBessaat 45'minutes
  • 8Lazovic
  • 7BarakSubstituted forN Kalinicat 72'minutes
  • 61Tameze
  • 11Lasagna

Substitutes

  • 9N Kalinic
  • 12Chiesa
  • 18Cancellieri
  • 22Berardi
  • 24Bessa
  • 31Sutalo
  • 42Coppola
  • 45Retsos
  • 88Praszelik
Referee:
Luca Massimi

Match Stats

Home TeamJuventusAway TeamHellas Verona
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home11
Away13
Shots on Target
Home8
Away1
Corners
Home6
Away5
Fouls
Home11
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Juventus 2, Verona 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Juventus 2, Verona 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Mateusz Praszelik (Verona).

  4. Post update

    Arthur (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Koray Günter (Verona).

  6. Post update

    Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Panagiotis Retsos (Verona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Moise Kean (Juventus).

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Moise Kean (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Danilo.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Bosko Sutalo.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Weston McKennie (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Koray Günter (Verona).

  13. Post update

    Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Darko Lazovic (Verona) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Verona. Conceded by Daniele Rugani.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mateusz Praszelik (Verona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nikola Kalinic.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Juan Cuadrado.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Fabio Depaoli (Verona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Panagiotis Retsos with a cross.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Verona. Bosko Sutalo replaces Nicolò Casale.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 6th February 2022

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inter Milan23165254193553
2Napoli24164445162952
3AC Milan24164449262352
4Juventus24136536211545
5Atalanta23127445281743
6Lazio24116749391039
7Roma24123940301039
8Fiorentina2311394133836
9Hellas Verona249694340333
10Torino239593023732
11Empoli2486103747-1030
12Sassuolo247893942-329
13Bologna2384112937-828
14Udinese236983336-327
15Spezia2374122442-1825
16Sampdoria2465133341-823
17Cagliari2448122445-2120
18Venezia2346132042-2218
19Genoa24111122045-2514
20Salernitana2232171453-3910
View full Italian Serie A table

