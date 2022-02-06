Match ends, Real Madrid 1, Granada CF 0.
Marco Asensio scored the only goal as Real Madrid beat Granada to go six points clear at the top of La Liga.
The midfielder finally broke the visitors' stubborn resistance with a low-angled shot into the bottom corner with 17 minutes remaining.
Real, missing four players including top scorer Karim Benzema, struggled at times to break Granada down.
But this win, with their nearest rivals at the top dropping points, leaves them in a strong position in La Liga.
Second-placed Sevilla could only draw at Osasuna, while third-placed Real Betis lost 2-0 at home to Villarreal.
Real were also without the suspended Vinicius Jr, who is La Liga's joint second top scorer with 12 goals, behind only team-mate Benzema's 17.
Casemiro and Lucas Vazquez were left out at the last minute because of stomach bugs, so Eden Hazard made an appearance off the bench, while the out-of-favour Gareth Bale was an unused substitute.
The home side came close to opening the scoring when Carlos Neva tried to clear a Toni Kroos cross but sent the ball straight onto his own crossbar in the first half.
Real turned the screw after the break but Granada held firm until Asensio's decisive strike.
Line-ups
Real Madrid
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Courtois
- 2Carvajal
- 3Militão
- 4Alaba
- 12MarceloSubstituted forNachoat 84'minutes
- 10ModricBooked at 69minsSubstituted forCeballosat 87'minutes
- 25CamavingaSubstituted forValverdeat 45'minutes
- 8Kroos
- 11AsensioBooked at 74mins
- 22IscoSubstituted forJovicat 65'minutes
- 21RodrygoSubstituted forE Hazardat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Vallejo
- 6Nacho
- 7E Hazard
- 13Lunin
- 15Valverde
- 16Jovic
- 18Bale
- 19Ceballos
- 29Latasa
- 45Piñeiro
Granada
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Arantes Maximiano
- 17Marín Ruiz
- 6SánchezBooked at 90mins
- 28Torrente
- 15Neva
- 10Rodríguez DíazSubstituted forRaba Antolínat 71'minutes
- 4Gonalons
- 5MillaSubstituted forRochinaat 81'minutes
- 24UzuniSubstituted forArezoat 80'minutes
- 35ColladoSubstituted forPetrovicat 71'minutes
- 9SuárezSubstituted forMolinaat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Escudero
- 12Raba Antolín
- 13Escandell
- 14Arezo
- 16Díaz
- 18Petrovic
- 19Montoro
- 21Rochina
- 22Coutinho Meneses Duarte
- 23Molina
- 26Ruiz
- 27Sanchez
- Referee:
- Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz
- Attendance:
- 36,665
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home24
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home11
- Away3
- Corners
- Home9
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Madrid 1, Granada CF 0.
Booking
Germán Sánchez (Granada CF) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Offside, Real Madrid. Federico Valverde tries a through ball, but Eden Hazard is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt saved. Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Luka Jovic (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eden Hazard.
Post update
Attempt missed. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Dani Ceballos.
Post update
Corner, Granada CF. Conceded by Nacho.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Dani Ceballos replaces Luka Modric.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Nacho replaces Marcelo.
Post update
Attempt missed. Luka Jovic (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Post update
Attempt saved. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Luka Jovic (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Federico Valverde.
Post update
Luka Modric (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Njegos Petrovic (Granada CF).
Substitution
Substitution, Granada CF. Rubén Rochina replaces Luis Milla.
Substitution
Substitution, Granada CF. Matías Arezo replaces Myrto Uzuni.
Post update
Foul by Luka Modric (Real Madrid).
Post update
Dani Raba (Granada CF) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt saved. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.