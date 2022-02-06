Spanish La Liga
Real MadridReal Madrid1GranadaGranada0

Real Madrid 1-0 Granada: Marco Asensio goal sends Real six points clear in La Liga

Marco Asensio (right)
Asensio's goal was his eighth of the season in all competitions for Real Madrid

Marco Asensio scored the only goal as Real Madrid beat Granada to go six points clear at the top of La Liga.

The midfielder finally broke the visitors' stubborn resistance with a low-angled shot into the bottom corner with 17 minutes remaining.

Real, missing four players including top scorer Karim Benzema, struggled at times to break Granada down.

But this win, with their nearest rivals at the top dropping points, leaves them in a strong position in La Liga.

Second-placed Sevilla could only draw at Osasuna, while third-placed Real Betis lost 2-0 at home to Villarreal.

Real were also without the suspended Vinicius Jr, who is La Liga's joint second top scorer with 12 goals, behind only team-mate Benzema's 17.

Casemiro and Lucas Vazquez were left out at the last minute because of stomach bugs, so Eden Hazard made an appearance off the bench, while the out-of-favour Gareth Bale was an unused substitute.

The home side came close to opening the scoring when Carlos Neva tried to clear a Toni Kroos cross but sent the ball straight onto his own crossbar in the first half.

Real turned the screw after the break but Granada held firm until Asensio's decisive strike.

Line-ups

Real Madrid

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Courtois
  • 2Carvajal
  • 3Militão
  • 4Alaba
  • 12MarceloSubstituted forNachoat 84'minutes
  • 10ModricBooked at 69minsSubstituted forCeballosat 87'minutes
  • 25CamavingaSubstituted forValverdeat 45'minutes
  • 8Kroos
  • 11AsensioBooked at 74mins
  • 22IscoSubstituted forJovicat 65'minutes
  • 21RodrygoSubstituted forE Hazardat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Vallejo
  • 6Nacho
  • 7E Hazard
  • 13Lunin
  • 15Valverde
  • 16Jovic
  • 18Bale
  • 19Ceballos
  • 29Latasa
  • 45Piñeiro

Granada

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Arantes Maximiano
  • 17Marín Ruiz
  • 6SánchezBooked at 90mins
  • 28Torrente
  • 15Neva
  • 10Rodríguez DíazSubstituted forRaba Antolínat 71'minutes
  • 4Gonalons
  • 5MillaSubstituted forRochinaat 81'minutes
  • 24UzuniSubstituted forArezoat 80'minutes
  • 35ColladoSubstituted forPetrovicat 71'minutes
  • 9SuárezSubstituted forMolinaat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Escudero
  • 12Raba Antolín
  • 13Escandell
  • 14Arezo
  • 16Díaz
  • 18Petrovic
  • 19Montoro
  • 21Rochina
  • 22Coutinho Meneses Duarte
  • 23Molina
  • 26Ruiz
  • 27Sanchez
Referee:
Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz
Attendance:
36,665

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamGranada
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home24
Away7
Shots on Target
Home11
Away3
Corners
Home9
Away2
Fouls
Home9
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Real Madrid 1, Granada CF 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Real Madrid 1, Granada CF 0.

  3. Booking

    Germán Sánchez (Granada CF) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Post update

    Offside, Real Madrid. Federico Valverde tries a through ball, but Eden Hazard is caught offside.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Luka Jovic (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eden Hazard.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Dani Ceballos.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Granada CF. Conceded by Nacho.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Dani Ceballos replaces Luka Modric.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Nacho replaces Marcelo.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Luka Jovic (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Luka Jovic (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Federico Valverde.

  14. Post update

    Luka Modric (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Njegos Petrovic (Granada CF).

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Granada CF. Rubén Rochina replaces Luis Milla.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Granada CF. Matías Arezo replaces Myrto Uzuni.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Luka Modric (Real Madrid).

  19. Post update

    Dani Raba (Granada CF) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 6th February 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid23165248202853
2Sevilla23138234161847
3Real Betis23124741271440
4Barcelona22108436251138
5Atl Madrid2210663830836
6Villarreal2398638231535
7Real Sociedad229852221135
8Ath Bilbao2271052117431
9Rayo Vallecano229492724331
10Celta Vigo238692825330
11Valencia237973536-130
12Osasuna237882227-529
13Espanyol227692630-427
14Elche236892631-526
15Getafe2367102023-325
16Granada235992634-824
17Mallorca225891934-1523
18Cádiz2339112038-1818
19Alavés2345141738-2117
20Levante2218132146-2511
View full Spanish La Liga table

