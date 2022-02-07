Last updated on .From the section Newcastle

Brighton chairman Tony Bloom said he was "extremely disappointed" to lose Dan Ashworth who "leaves a significant legacy in place"

Newcastle are expected to appoint Dan Ashworth as their new director of football after he resigned from his technical director role at Brighton.

Ashworth, 50, held talks with Newcastle last month and is set to start his new role after a period of gardening leave.

He joined Brighton in 2018 after six years as the Football Association's technical director.

In that time, England had huge success at youth level, including age-group triumphs at three tournaments in 2017.

Ashworth will be Newcastle's first executive appointment since the club's takeover by new Saudi-backed owners in October.

The Magpies are currently 19th in the Premier League under manager Eddie Howe, but spent £90m on five players in the recent transfer window, making up about 30% of the top flight's total spend over the course of January.

Co-owner Amanda Staveley said after the £305m takeover that the club planned to challenge at the top of the Premier League in coming seasons. "We want to see trophies, but trophies need investment, time, patience and teamwork," she said.

Under Ashworth's stewardship at the FA, where he first started as director of elite development, England's youth teams won the men's Under-20s and Under-17s World Cups, and the Under-19s European Championships, all in 2017.

Along with current senior manager Gareth Southgate, he was considered key to revolutionising English football, and said he was "proud" of the culture change he had achieved at the FA.

Prior to his position at the FA, he was technical director at West Bromwich Albion for eight years.

Brighton chief executive Paul Barber said: "We are sorry to learn of Dan's decision. He's been an important part of the club's senior management team since joining us from the FA, and has made a significant contribution to our club's progress in the Premier League and Women's Super League."