Both sides were competing for the first piece of silverware of the season

Connah's Quay Nomads beat Cardiff Met 10-9 in a dramatic penalty shootout to retain the Nathaniel MG Cup.

There was nothing to split the sides as it finished goalless after 90 minutes in challenging conditions at Penybont's SDM Glass Stadium.

And it needed 24 spot-kicks to find a winner, with Met's Eliot Evans hitting the post to hand Nomads victory.

The cup success is a boost for Nomads, with their defence of the Cymru Premier league title already all but over.

They will now have a chance to gain a spot in next season's Scottish League Challenge Cup, a competition in which they reached the final in 2019.

Nomads substitute Jamie Insall was the first to miss in the shootout, with his cheeky chip falling straight into the arms of Alex Lang, who did not buy his dummy.

Emlyn Lewis missed the chance to win it for Met with his shot saved by Oliver Byrne.

Nomads' Paolo Mendes then saw his effort come back off the post - but Met again missed the chance to triumph as Joseph Evans was denied by Oliver Byrne.

Both goalkeepers scored against each other before Callum Morris scored what proved to be the Nomads' winning penalty as Evans struck the woodwork.

Morris had come close to breaking the deadlock in open play when he hit the bar.