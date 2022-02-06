FA Cup fifth-round draw: Peterborough host Man City, Luton v Chelsea, Middlesbrough v Tottenham
Last updated on .From the section FA Cup
Manchester City will visit Championship side Peterborough United in the fifth round of the FA Cup.
City fought back from a goal down in the fourth round to see off Championship leaders Fulham, while Peterborough beat QPR.
Last year's runners-up Chelsea are away to Championship side Luton Town after squeezing past Plymouth Argyle at Stamford Bridge in the fourth round.
The fifth round will be played the week commencing 28 February.
Championship side Middlesbrough's reward for beating Manchester United is a home tie against Tottenham Hotspur.
Chris Wilder's side came from behind to edge United in a nail-biting penalty shootout at Old Trafford.
Boreham Wood, the only non-league side left in the competition, will travel to Frank Lampard's Everton if they overcome Championship side Bournemouth in the fourth round.
Draw in full
Luton Town v Chelsea
Crystal Palace v Stoke City
Peterborough United v Manchester City
Liverpool or Cardiff City v Norwich City
Southampton v West Ham United
Middlesbrough v Tottenham Hotspur
Nottingham Forest or Leicester City v Huddersfield Town
Everton v AFC Bournemouth or Boreham Wood
- Rugby Union Daily: Touch down and find all the latest news and action during the match weeks of the 2022 Six Nations
- 'Was it the greatest ever performance?' Listen to Steven Bunce tell the most extraordinary tales from Winter Olympics gone by