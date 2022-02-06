Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Manchester City will visit Championship side Peterborough United in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

City fought back from a goal down in the fourth round to see off Championship leaders Fulham, while Peterborough beat QPR.

Last year's runners-up Chelsea are away to Championship side Luton Town after squeezing past Plymouth Argyle at Stamford Bridge in the fourth round.

The fifth round will be played the week commencing 28 February.

Championship side Middlesbrough's reward for beating Manchester United is a home tie against Tottenham Hotspur.

Chris Wilder's side came from behind to edge United in a nail-biting penalty shootout at Old Trafford.

Boreham Wood, the only non-league side left in the competition, will travel to Frank Lampard's Everton if they overcome Championship side Bournemouth in the fourth round.

Draw in full

Luton Town v Chelsea

Crystal Palace v Stoke City

Peterborough United v Manchester City

Liverpool or Cardiff City v Norwich City

Southampton v West Ham United

Middlesbrough v Tottenham Hotspur

Nottingham Forest or Leicester City v Huddersfield Town

Everton v AFC Bournemouth or Boreham Wood