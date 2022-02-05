Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Premier League side Crystal Palace have identified Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo as a top transfer target, with a fee of £10m mooted for the Nigeria international. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Meanwhile, city rivals Celtic are set to step up signing talks to secure permanent deals for winger Jota and centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers, who are currently at the club on a loan basis. (Scottish Sun) external-link

And manager Ange Postecoglou believes Wednesday's Old Firm derby experience "will help" in convincing both Jota and Carter-Vickers to make permanent moves. (Football Scotland) external-link

Chants of 'sack the board' were directed towards the Raith Rovers hierarchy on Saturday during the club's goalless draw with Hamilton Academical, with a large number of fans furious about the signing of David Goodwillie. (The Courier) external-link

Hearts striker Liam Boyce has backed his team-mate John Souttar to shut out talk about his summer move to Rangers at Ibrox on Sunday. (Daily Record) external-link

Arbroath's Scott Stewart says manager Dick Campbell is keeping top-flight talk at a minimum as the part-time side continue to ride top of the Scottish Championship. (Daily Record) external-link

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass admits he is under pressure to turn stuttering form around after the Pittodrie side's defeat at Livingston. (Press & Journal, subscription required) external-link