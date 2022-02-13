Scottish Cup - Fifth Round
CelticCeltic4Raith RoversRaith Rovers0

Celtic 4-0 Raith Rovers: Hosts ease into last-eight

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

Giorgos Giakoumakis scored his fourth goal of the season for Celtic
Celtic eased past a spirited Raith Rovers to reach the Scottish Cup quarter-finals.

Liam Scales' stunning strike gave Celtic the opening goal.

But the well-drilled Championship side were well in the game before the hosts lifted themselves out of their slumber with Giorgos Giakoumakis and Daizen Maeda scoring in quick succession.

And Nir Bitton added gloss to the scoreline when he netted a late fourth on the rebound from his saved penalty.

There was further joy for Celtic with Christopher Jullien making his comeback after a 13-month injury lay-off.

Ange Postecoglou's men will find out their opponents in the last eight on Monday following the tie between Peterhead and Dundee.

In their last three games Celtic had been adept at taking the game to their opponents early. Eight of their 10 goals had been scored before half-time.

And they set their stall out early against John McGlynn's visitors with Mikey Johnston and Bitton shooting over and Rea Hatate drilling a shot into the hands of goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald.

Scales broke Raith's resistance when he opened up his left foot and cracked a shot in off the post that MacDonald couldn't get near.

Celtic were fortunate not to concede a penalty when a bouncing ball appeared to hit the arm of defender Cameron Carter-Vickers inside the box, but Raith's appeals were dismissed by referee Steven McLean.

There were other hairy moments in Celtic's box as Raith committed men forward, but goalkeeper Joe Hart was a virtual spectator as the visitors struggled to get a meaningful shot on target.

Giakoumakis hit the crossbar, though it likely wouldn't have counted with Johnston offside when he played the ball across.

But Celtic had hit a lull before Jota's introduction gave them a lift, creating a chance for Tom Rogic before he was instrumental in Giakoumakis making it 2-0.

The Greek striker timed his run to beat the offside trap and knocked in Jota's inch-perfect pass.

And soon it was three when Maeda got to a corner. MacDonald made a great save initially, but could only knock it off the Celtic man and back over the line.

A controversial penalty made it four when Sean Mackie was harshly penalised for handball. Bitton bundled it home after his first effort was saved by MacDonald, with the 4-0 scoreline a touch harsh on Raith.

Man of the match - Liam Scales

Celtic's Liam Scales celebrates making it 1-0
Celtic's Liam Scales scored a stunning strike to make it 1-0 and was excellent throughout

Celtic

Starting XI

  1. Squad number15Player nameHart
    Average rating

    6.85

  2. Squad number56Player nameRalston
    Average rating

    6.86

  3. Squad number20Player nameCarter-Vickers
    Average rating

    7.32

  4. Squad number57Player nameWelsh
    Average rating

    6.75

  5. Squad number5Player nameScales
    Average rating

    7.00

  6. Squad number18Player nameRogic
    Average rating

    7.09

  7. Squad number6Player nameBitton
    Average rating

    6.66

  8. Squad number41Player nameHatate
    Average rating

    7.27

  9. Squad number49Player nameForrest
    Average rating

    6.15

  10. Squad number7Player nameGiakoumakis
    Average rating

    6.98

  11. Squad number19Player nameJohnston
    Average rating

    5.48

Substitutes

  1. Squad number2Player nameJullien
    Average rating

    6.63

  2. Squad number11Player nameAbada
    Average rating

    6.83

  3. Squad number17Player nameJota
    Average rating

    7.80

  4. Squad number21Player nameIdeguchi
    Average rating

    6.18

  5. Squad number38Player nameMaeda
    Average rating

    6.88

Raith Rovers

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameMacDonald
    Average rating

    7.60

  2. Squad number2Player nameTumilty
    Average rating

    7.07

  3. Squad number4Player nameMusonda
    Average rating

    7.05

  4. Squad number6Player nameBenedictus
    Average rating

    6.95

  5. Squad number3Player nameDick
    Average rating

    6.89

  6. Squad number20Player nameWilliamson
    Average rating

    6.84

  7. Squad number16Player nameStanton
    Average rating

    6.94

  8. Squad number7Player nameConnolly
    Average rating

    6.72

  9. Squad number8Player nameMatthews
    Average rating

    6.92

  10. Squad number22Player nameRoss
    Average rating

    6.63

  11. Squad number9Player nameGullan
    Average rating

    6.70

Substitutes

  1. Squad number11Player nameZanatta
    Average rating

    6.70

  2. Squad number18Player nameVarian
    Average rating

    6.71

  3. Squad number21Player nameMackie
    Average rating

    5.97

  4. Squad number25Player nameArnott
    Average rating

    6.21

  5. Squad number99Player namePoplatnik
    Average rating

    6.39

Line-ups

Celtic

Formation 4-3-3

  • 15Hart
  • 56Ralston
  • 20Carter-VickersSubstituted forJullienat 74'minutes
  • 57Welsh
  • 5Scales
  • 18RogicSubstituted forIdeguchiat 69'minutes
  • 6Bitton
  • 41Hatate
  • 49ForrestSubstituted forAbadaat 69'minutes
  • 7GiakoumakisSubstituted forMaedaat 69'minutes
  • 19JohnstonSubstituted forNeves Filipeat 55'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Barkas
  • 2Jullien
  • 3Taylor
  • 11Abada
  • 16McCarthy
  • 17Neves Filipe
  • 21Ideguchi
  • 29Bain
  • 38Maeda
  • 42McGregor
  • 84Doak

Raith Rovers

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1MacDonald
  • 2Tumilty
  • 4Musonda
  • 6BenedictusSubstituted forMackieat 80'minutesBooked at 83mins
  • 3Dick
  • 20WilliamsonSubstituted forZanattaat 45'minutes
  • 16Stanton
  • 7ConnollySubstituted forVarianat 64'minutes
  • 8MatthewsBooked at 87mins
  • 22RossSubstituted forArnottat 85'minutes
  • 9GullanSubstituted forPoplatnikat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11Zanatta
  • 17Thomson
  • 18Varian
  • 21Mackie
  • 25Arnott
  • 26Mitchell
  • 29Young
  • 99Poplatnik
Referee:
Steven McLean

Match Stats

Home TeamCelticAway TeamRaith Rovers
Possession
Home71%
Away29%
Shots
Home16
Away4
Shots on Target
Home8
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away1
Fouls
Home5
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Celtic 4, Raith Rovers 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Celtic 4, Raith Rovers 0.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Celtic. Reo Hatate tries a through ball, but Liel Abada is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Christopher Jullien (Celtic).

  5. Post update

    Matej Poplatnik (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Celtic 4, Raith Rovers 0. Nir Bitton (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal following a set piece situation.

  7. Post update

    Penalty saved! Nir Bitton (Celtic) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.

  8. Booking

    Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jota (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  10. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Sean Mackie (Raith Rovers) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

  11. Post update

    Nir Bitton (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers).

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Raith Rovers. Aaron Arnott replaces Ethan Ross.

  14. Booking

    Sean Mackie (Raith Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Daizen Maeda (Celtic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Sean Mackie (Raith Rovers).

  17. Post update

    Foul by Daizen Maeda (Celtic).

  18. Post update

    Dario Zanatta (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Raith Rovers. Sean Mackie replaces Kyle Benedictus because of an injury.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Celtic. Christopher Jullien replaces Cameron Carter-Vickers.

