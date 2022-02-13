Match ends, Celtic 4, Raith Rovers 0.
Celtic eased past a spirited Raith Rovers to reach the Scottish Cup quarter-finals.
Liam Scales' stunning strike gave Celtic the opening goal.
But the well-drilled Championship side were well in the game before the hosts lifted themselves out of their slumber with Giorgos Giakoumakis and Daizen Maeda scoring in quick succession.
And Nir Bitton added gloss to the scoreline when he netted a late fourth on the rebound from his saved penalty.
There was further joy for Celtic with Christopher Jullien making his comeback after a 13-month injury lay-off.
Ange Postecoglou's men will find out their opponents in the last eight on Monday following the tie between Peterhead and Dundee.
In their last three games Celtic had been adept at taking the game to their opponents early. Eight of their 10 goals had been scored before half-time.
And they set their stall out early against John McGlynn's visitors with Mikey Johnston and Bitton shooting over and Rea Hatate drilling a shot into the hands of goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald.
Scales broke Raith's resistance when he opened up his left foot and cracked a shot in off the post that MacDonald couldn't get near.
Celtic were fortunate not to concede a penalty when a bouncing ball appeared to hit the arm of defender Cameron Carter-Vickers inside the box, but Raith's appeals were dismissed by referee Steven McLean.
There were other hairy moments in Celtic's box as Raith committed men forward, but goalkeeper Joe Hart was a virtual spectator as the visitors struggled to get a meaningful shot on target.
Giakoumakis hit the crossbar, though it likely wouldn't have counted with Johnston offside when he played the ball across.
But Celtic had hit a lull before Jota's introduction gave them a lift, creating a chance for Tom Rogic before he was instrumental in Giakoumakis making it 2-0.
The Greek striker timed his run to beat the offside trap and knocked in Jota's inch-perfect pass.
And soon it was three when Maeda got to a corner. MacDonald made a great save initially, but could only knock it off the Celtic man and back over the line.
A controversial penalty made it four when Sean Mackie was harshly penalised for handball. Bitton bundled it home after his first effort was saved by MacDonald, with the 4-0 scoreline a touch harsh on Raith.
Man of the match - Liam Scales
How to play
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
Celtic
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number15Player nameHartAverage rating
6.85
- Squad number56Player nameRalstonAverage rating
6.86
- Squad number20Player nameCarter-VickersAverage rating
7.32
- Squad number57Player nameWelshAverage rating
6.75
- Squad number5Player nameScalesAverage rating
7.00
- Squad number18Player nameRogicAverage rating
7.09
- Squad number6Player nameBittonAverage rating
6.66
- Squad number41Player nameHatateAverage rating
7.27
- Squad number49Player nameForrestAverage rating
6.15
- Squad number7Player nameGiakoumakisAverage rating
6.98
- Squad number19Player nameJohnstonAverage rating
5.48
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number2Player nameJullienAverage rating
6.63
- Squad number11Player nameAbadaAverage rating
6.83
- Squad number17Player nameJotaAverage rating
7.80
- Squad number21Player nameIdeguchiAverage rating
6.18
- Squad number38Player nameMaedaAverage rating
6.88
Raith Rovers
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameMacDonaldAverage rating
7.60
- Squad number2Player nameTumiltyAverage rating
7.07
- Squad number4Player nameMusondaAverage rating
7.05
- Squad number6Player nameBenedictusAverage rating
6.95
- Squad number3Player nameDickAverage rating
6.89
- Squad number20Player nameWilliamsonAverage rating
6.84
- Squad number16Player nameStantonAverage rating
6.94
- Squad number7Player nameConnollyAverage rating
6.72
- Squad number8Player nameMatthewsAverage rating
6.92
- Squad number22Player nameRossAverage rating
6.63
- Squad number9Player nameGullanAverage rating
6.70
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number11Player nameZanattaAverage rating
6.70
- Squad number18Player nameVarianAverage rating
6.71
- Squad number21Player nameMackieAverage rating
5.97
- Squad number25Player nameArnottAverage rating
6.21
- Squad number99Player namePoplatnikAverage rating
6.39
Line-ups
Celtic
Formation 4-3-3
- 15Hart
- 56Ralston
- 20Carter-VickersSubstituted forJullienat 74'minutes
- 57Welsh
- 5Scales
- 18RogicSubstituted forIdeguchiat 69'minutes
- 6Bitton
- 41Hatate
- 49ForrestSubstituted forAbadaat 69'minutes
- 7GiakoumakisSubstituted forMaedaat 69'minutes
- 19JohnstonSubstituted forNeves Filipeat 55'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Barkas
- 2Jullien
- 3Taylor
- 11Abada
- 16McCarthy
- 17Neves Filipe
- 21Ideguchi
- 29Bain
- 38Maeda
- 42McGregor
- 84Doak
Raith Rovers
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1MacDonald
- 2Tumilty
- 4Musonda
- 6BenedictusSubstituted forMackieat 80'minutesBooked at 83mins
- 3Dick
- 20WilliamsonSubstituted forZanattaat 45'minutes
- 16Stanton
- 7ConnollySubstituted forVarianat 64'minutes
- 8MatthewsBooked at 87mins
- 22RossSubstituted forArnottat 85'minutes
- 9GullanSubstituted forPoplatnikat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Zanatta
- 17Thomson
- 18Varian
- 21Mackie
- 25Arnott
- 26Mitchell
- 29Young
- 99Poplatnik
- Referee:
- Steven McLean
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home71%
- Away29%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Celtic 4, Raith Rovers 0.
Post update
Offside, Celtic. Reo Hatate tries a through ball, but Liel Abada is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Christopher Jullien (Celtic).
Post update
Matej Poplatnik (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Celtic 4, Raith Rovers 0. Nir Bitton (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal following a set piece situation.
Post update
Penalty saved! Nir Bitton (Celtic) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
Booking
Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jota (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Sean Mackie (Raith Rovers) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Post update
Nir Bitton (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers).
Substitution
Substitution, Raith Rovers. Aaron Arnott replaces Ethan Ross.
Booking
Sean Mackie (Raith Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Daizen Maeda (Celtic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Sean Mackie (Raith Rovers).
Post update
Foul by Daizen Maeda (Celtic).
Post update
Dario Zanatta (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Raith Rovers. Sean Mackie replaces Kyle Benedictus because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. Christopher Jullien replaces Cameron Carter-Vickers.