Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

Giorgos Giakoumakis scored his fourth goal of the season for Celtic

Celtic eased past a spirited Raith Rovers to reach the Scottish Cup quarter-finals.

Liam Scales' stunning strike gave Celtic the opening goal.

But the well-drilled Championship side were well in the game before the hosts lifted themselves out of their slumber with Giorgos Giakoumakis and Daizen Maeda scoring in quick succession.

And Nir Bitton added gloss to the scoreline when he netted a late fourth on the rebound from his saved penalty.

There was further joy for Celtic with Christopher Jullien making his comeback after a 13-month injury lay-off.

Ange Postecoglou's men will find out their opponents in the last eight on Monday following the tie between Peterhead and Dundee.

In their last three games Celtic had been adept at taking the game to their opponents early. Eight of their 10 goals had been scored before half-time.

And they set their stall out early against John McGlynn's visitors with Mikey Johnston and Bitton shooting over and Rea Hatate drilling a shot into the hands of goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald.

Scales broke Raith's resistance when he opened up his left foot and cracked a shot in off the post that MacDonald couldn't get near.

Celtic were fortunate not to concede a penalty when a bouncing ball appeared to hit the arm of defender Cameron Carter-Vickers inside the box, but Raith's appeals were dismissed by referee Steven McLean.

There were other hairy moments in Celtic's box as Raith committed men forward, but goalkeeper Joe Hart was a virtual spectator as the visitors struggled to get a meaningful shot on target.

Giakoumakis hit the crossbar, though it likely wouldn't have counted with Johnston offside when he played the ball across.

But Celtic had hit a lull before Jota's introduction gave them a lift, creating a chance for Tom Rogic before he was instrumental in Giakoumakis making it 2-0.

The Greek striker timed his run to beat the offside trap and knocked in Jota's inch-perfect pass.

And soon it was three when Maeda got to a corner. MacDonald made a great save initially, but could only knock it off the Celtic man and back over the line.

A controversial penalty made it four when Sean Mackie was harshly penalised for handball. Bitton bundled it home after his first effort was saved by MacDonald, with the 4-0 scoreline a touch harsh on Raith.

Man of the match - Liam Scales

Celtic's Liam Scales scored a stunning strike to make it 1-0 and was excellent throughout

