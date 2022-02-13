Match ends, Arbroath 1, Hibernian 3.
Hibernian came from behind to defeat Championship leaders Arbroath and become the sixth Premiership side into the Scottish Cup quarter-finals.
Second-half close-range finishes from Kevin Nisbet and Chris Mueller ended a five-game wait for a victory from Shaun Maloney's side.
Craig Wighton fired Arbroath ahead from close range after six minutes.
But Demetri Mitchell headed the equaliser as Hibs ended part-time Arbroath's 13-game unbeaten home run.
News of the departure of Stephen Glass from Aberdeen and Allan Johnston from Queen of the South in the hours before kick-off might have added some trepidation to Maloney's mood considering his own side's recent dip in form.
Hibs certainly looked like a team yet to settle under their new manager's system in the opening minutes.
As Arbroath pressed in typical high style, captain Colin Hamilton's curling cross found Wighton's head and, when it deflected off Josh Doig's back, the on-loan Dunfermline Athletic striker poked home the rebound from close range.
Doig almost made amends with a header of his own as Hibs responded with plenty of pressure. But the home side went close to extending their lead with a Michael McKenna shot into the side netting, while a last-ditch Ryan Porteous tackle denied Jack Hamilton in front of goal as both sides hesitated waiting for an offside flag.
Hibs' domination of possession paid dividends when Lewis Stevenson's cross found Mitchell unmarked and the former Manchester United midfielder headed home from close range.
Goalkeeper Derek Gaston's outstretched leg denied Chris Cadden before a double stop prevented Nisbet giving Hibs a half-time lead.
Arbroath responded to whatever manager Dick Campbell said at the break as Wighton, Scott Stewart and Jack Hamilton forced blocks from goalkeeper Matt Macey within six minutes of the restart.
Mitchell wasted a chance of his second goal by firing into the side-netting close range.
However, it was Nisbet, until then looking an increasingly frustrated figure, who pounced to settle Hibs' nerves. The striker cushioned a Ewan Henderson cross on the edge of the six-yard box and fired superbly high past Gaston from a difficult angle on the turn.
There was still time for winger Mueller, the January signing from Orlando City, to force in his first Hibs goal.
Man of the match - Lewis Stevenson
How to play
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
Arbroath
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameGastonAverage rating
6.75
- Squad number2Player nameThomsonAverage rating
7.45
- Squad number4Player nameLittleAverage rating
8.57
- Squad number5Player nameO'BrienAverage rating
7.63
- Squad number3Player nameHamiltonAverage rating
7.36
- Squad number12Player nameStewartAverage rating
7.36
- Squad number18Player nameHamiltonAverage rating
7.76
- Squad number8Player nameMcKennaAverage rating
7.73
- Squad number22Player nameHendersonAverage rating
7.69
- Squad number20Player nameHamiltonAverage rating
7.72
- Squad number19Player nameWightonAverage rating
7.15
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number6Player nameLowAverage rating
7.16
- Squad number15Player nameDonnellyAverage rating
7.33
- Squad number16Player nameFordAverage rating
7.35
- Squad number17Player nameMichael BakareAverage rating
7.35
Hibernian
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameMaceyAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number33Player nameBushiriAverage rating
5.72
- Squad number5Player namePorteousAverage rating
6.15
- Squad number3Player nameDoigAverage rating
5.78
- Squad number27Player nameCaddenAverage rating
6.69
- Squad number16Player nameStevensonAverage rating
6.88
- Squad number22Player nameDoyle-HayesAverage rating
5.79
- Squad number19Player nameMitchellAverage rating
6.65
- Squad number80Player nameHendersonAverage rating
6.42
- Squad number20Player nameJasperAverage rating
6.22
- Squad number15Player nameNisbetAverage rating
5.97
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number8Player nameWrightAverage rating
5.27
- Squad number9Player nameDoidgeAverage rating
5.35
- Squad number14Player nameMuellerAverage rating
6.26
- Squad number32Player nameCampbellAverage rating
5.63
Line-ups
Arbroath
Formation 4-3-1-2
- 1Gaston
- 2Thomson
- 4Little
- 5O'Brien
- 3Hamilton
- 12Stewart
- 18HamiltonSubstituted forFordat 89'minutes
- 8McKennaBooked at 38mins
- 22HendersonSubstituted forLowat 70'minutes
- 20HamiltonSubstituted forBakareat 89'minutes
- 19WightonSubstituted forDonnellyat 89'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Low
- 7Gold
- 9Hilson
- 10Swankie
- 11Linn
- 15Donnelly
- 16Ford
- 17Bakare
- 21Antell
Hibernian
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Macey
- 33BushiriBooked at 11mins
- 5Porteous
- 3Doig
- 27Cadden
- 16Stevenson
- 22Doyle-Hayes
- 19MitchellBooked at 76minsSubstituted forCampbellat 78'minutes
- 80HendersonSubstituted forWrightat 83'minutes
- 20JasperSubstituted forMuellerat 65'minutes
- 15NisbetBooked at 68minsSubstituted forDoidgeat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Wright
- 9Doidge
- 14Mueller
- 21Dabrowski
- 23Allan
- 24McGregor
- 25Scott
- 31Mitchell
- 32Campbell
- 34Melkersen
- Referee:
- William Collum
- Attendance:
- 4,049
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away8
- Corners
- Home1
- Away11
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Arbroath 1, Hibernian 3.
Post update
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Derek Gaston.
Post update
Attempt saved. Chris Cadden (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Attempt missed. Chris Mueller (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Post update
Attempt missed. Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Post update
Foul by Chris Mueller (Hibernian).
Post update
Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. Sam Ford replaces Chris Hamilton.
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. Michael Adewale Oluwabunmi Bakare replaces Jack Hamilton.
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. Luke Donnelly replaces Craig Wighton.
Post update
Christian Doidge (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Chris Hamilton (Arbroath).
Goal!
Goal! Arbroath 1, Hibernian 3. Chris Mueller (Hibernian) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Hibernian. Drey Wright replaces Ewan Henderson.
Substitution
Substitution, Hibernian. Christian Doidge replaces Kevin Nisbet because of an injury.
Post update
Foul by Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian).
Post update
Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Chris Mueller (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Hibernian. Josh Campbell replaces Demetri Mitchell because of an injury.