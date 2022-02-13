Scottish Cup - Fifth Round
ArbroathArbroath1HibernianHibernian3

Arbroath 1-3 Hibernian: Premiership side come from behind to reach Scottish Cup quarter-finals

By Clive LindsayBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

Hibs' Kevin Nisbet scores his side's second goal
Kevin Nisbet scored Hibs' second goal

Hibernian came from behind to defeat Championship leaders Arbroath and become the sixth Premiership side into the Scottish Cup quarter-finals.

Second-half close-range finishes from Kevin Nisbet and Chris Mueller ended a five-game wait for a victory from Shaun Maloney's side.

Craig Wighton fired Arbroath ahead from close range after six minutes.

But Demetri Mitchell headed the equaliser as Hibs ended part-time Arbroath's 13-game unbeaten home run.

News of the departure of Stephen Glass from Aberdeen and Allan Johnston from Queen of the South in the hours before kick-off might have added some trepidation to Maloney's mood considering his own side's recent dip in form.

Hibs certainly looked like a team yet to settle under their new manager's system in the opening minutes.

As Arbroath pressed in typical high style, captain Colin Hamilton's curling cross found Wighton's head and, when it deflected off Josh Doig's back, the on-loan Dunfermline Athletic striker poked home the rebound from close range.

Doig almost made amends with a header of his own as Hibs responded with plenty of pressure. But the home side went close to extending their lead with a Michael McKenna shot into the side netting, while a last-ditch Ryan Porteous tackle denied Jack Hamilton in front of goal as both sides hesitated waiting for an offside flag.

Hibs' domination of possession paid dividends when Lewis Stevenson's cross found Mitchell unmarked and the former Manchester United midfielder headed home from close range.

Goalkeeper Derek Gaston's outstretched leg denied Chris Cadden before a double stop prevented Nisbet giving Hibs a half-time lead.

Arbroath responded to whatever manager Dick Campbell said at the break as Wighton, Scott Stewart and Jack Hamilton forced blocks from goalkeeper Matt Macey within six minutes of the restart.

Mitchell wasted a chance of his second goal by firing into the side-netting close range.

However, it was Nisbet, until then looking an increasingly frustrated figure, who pounced to settle Hibs' nerves. The striker cushioned a Ewan Henderson cross on the edge of the six-yard box and fired superbly high past Gaston from a difficult angle on the turn.

There was still time for winger Mueller, the January signing from Orlando City, to force in his first Hibs goal.

Man of the match - Lewis Stevenson

Arbroath's Ricky Little and Hibs' Lewis Stevenson
Veteran left-back Lewis Stevenson (right) has adapted well to being moved into Hibs' midfield and his composed passing helped ease pressure on his side

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection

Arbroath

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameGaston
    Average rating

    6.75

  2. Squad number2Player nameThomson
    Average rating

    7.45

  3. Squad number4Player nameLittle
    Average rating

    8.57

  4. Squad number5Player nameO'Brien
    Average rating

    7.63

  5. Squad number3Player nameHamilton
    Average rating

    7.36

  6. Squad number12Player nameStewart
    Average rating

    7.36

  7. Squad number18Player nameHamilton
    Average rating

    7.76

  8. Squad number8Player nameMcKenna
    Average rating

    7.73

  9. Squad number22Player nameHenderson
    Average rating

    7.69

  10. Squad number20Player nameHamilton
    Average rating

    7.72

  11. Squad number19Player nameWighton
    Average rating

    7.15

Substitutes

  1. Squad number6Player nameLow
    Average rating

    7.16

  2. Squad number15Player nameDonnelly
    Average rating

    7.33

  3. Squad number16Player nameFord
    Average rating

    7.35

  4. Squad number17Player nameMichael Bakare
    Average rating

    7.35

Hibernian

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameMacey
    Average rating

    6.00

  2. Squad number33Player nameBushiri
    Average rating

    5.72

  3. Squad number5Player namePorteous
    Average rating

    6.15

  4. Squad number3Player nameDoig
    Average rating

    5.78

  5. Squad number27Player nameCadden
    Average rating

    6.69

  6. Squad number16Player nameStevenson
    Average rating

    6.88

  7. Squad number22Player nameDoyle-Hayes
    Average rating

    5.79

  8. Squad number19Player nameMitchell
    Average rating

    6.65

  9. Squad number80Player nameHenderson
    Average rating

    6.42

  10. Squad number20Player nameJasper
    Average rating

    6.22

  11. Squad number15Player nameNisbet
    Average rating

    5.97

Substitutes

  1. Squad number8Player nameWright
    Average rating

    5.27

  2. Squad number9Player nameDoidge
    Average rating

    5.35

  3. Squad number14Player nameMueller
    Average rating

    6.26

  4. Squad number32Player nameCampbell
    Average rating

    5.63

Line-ups

Arbroath

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 1Gaston
  • 2Thomson
  • 4Little
  • 5O'Brien
  • 3Hamilton
  • 12Stewart
  • 18HamiltonSubstituted forFordat 89'minutes
  • 8McKennaBooked at 38mins
  • 22HendersonSubstituted forLowat 70'minutes
  • 20HamiltonSubstituted forBakareat 89'minutes
  • 19WightonSubstituted forDonnellyat 89'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Low
  • 7Gold
  • 9Hilson
  • 10Swankie
  • 11Linn
  • 15Donnelly
  • 16Ford
  • 17Bakare
  • 21Antell

Hibernian

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Macey
  • 33BushiriBooked at 11mins
  • 5Porteous
  • 3Doig
  • 27Cadden
  • 16Stevenson
  • 22Doyle-Hayes
  • 19MitchellBooked at 76minsSubstituted forCampbellat 78'minutes
  • 80HendersonSubstituted forWrightat 83'minutes
  • 20JasperSubstituted forMuellerat 65'minutes
  • 15NisbetBooked at 68minsSubstituted forDoidgeat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Wright
  • 9Doidge
  • 14Mueller
  • 21Dabrowski
  • 23Allan
  • 24McGregor
  • 25Scott
  • 31Mitchell
  • 32Campbell
  • 34Melkersen
Referee:
William Collum
Attendance:
4,049

Match Stats

Home TeamArbroathAway TeamHibernian
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home6
Away18
Shots on Target
Home3
Away8
Corners
Home1
Away11
Fouls
Home11
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Arbroath 1, Hibernian 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Arbroath 1, Hibernian 3.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Derek Gaston.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Chris Cadden (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Chris Mueller (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Chris Mueller (Hibernian).

  8. Post update

    Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Arbroath. Sam Ford replaces Chris Hamilton.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Arbroath. Michael Adewale Oluwabunmi Bakare replaces Jack Hamilton.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Arbroath. Luke Donnelly replaces Craig Wighton.

  12. Post update

    Christian Doidge (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Chris Hamilton (Arbroath).

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Arbroath 1, Hibernian 3. Chris Mueller (Hibernian) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Hibernian. Drey Wright replaces Ewan Henderson.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Hibernian. Christian Doidge replaces Kevin Nisbet because of an injury.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian).

  18. Post update

    Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Chris Mueller (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Hibernian. Josh Campbell replaces Demetri Mitchell because of an injury.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Top Stories