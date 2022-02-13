Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

Kevin Nisbet scored Hibs' second goal

Hibernian came from behind to defeat Championship leaders Arbroath and become the sixth Premiership side into the Scottish Cup quarter-finals.

Second-half close-range finishes from Kevin Nisbet and Chris Mueller ended a five-game wait for a victory from Shaun Maloney's side.

Craig Wighton fired Arbroath ahead from close range after six minutes.

But Demetri Mitchell headed the equaliser as Hibs ended part-time Arbroath's 13-game unbeaten home run.

News of the departure of Stephen Glass from Aberdeen and Allan Johnston from Queen of the South in the hours before kick-off might have added some trepidation to Maloney's mood considering his own side's recent dip in form.

Hibs certainly looked like a team yet to settle under their new manager's system in the opening minutes.

As Arbroath pressed in typical high style, captain Colin Hamilton's curling cross found Wighton's head and, when it deflected off Josh Doig's back, the on-loan Dunfermline Athletic striker poked home the rebound from close range.

Doig almost made amends with a header of his own as Hibs responded with plenty of pressure. But the home side went close to extending their lead with a Michael McKenna shot into the side netting, while a last-ditch Ryan Porteous tackle denied Jack Hamilton in front of goal as both sides hesitated waiting for an offside flag.

Hibs' domination of possession paid dividends when Lewis Stevenson's cross found Mitchell unmarked and the former Manchester United midfielder headed home from close range.

Goalkeeper Derek Gaston's outstretched leg denied Chris Cadden before a double stop prevented Nisbet giving Hibs a half-time lead.

Arbroath responded to whatever manager Dick Campbell said at the break as Wighton, Scott Stewart and Jack Hamilton forced blocks from goalkeeper Matt Macey within six minutes of the restart.

Mitchell wasted a chance of his second goal by firing into the side-netting close range.

However, it was Nisbet, until then looking an increasingly frustrated figure, who pounced to settle Hibs' nerves. The striker cushioned a Ewan Henderson cross on the edge of the six-yard box and fired superbly high past Gaston from a difficult angle on the turn.

There was still time for winger Mueller, the January signing from Orlando City, to force in his first Hibs goal.

Man of the match - Lewis Stevenson

Veteran left-back Lewis Stevenson (right) has adapted well to being moved into Hibs' midfield and his composed passing helped ease pressure on his side

Hibernian Hibernian Hibernian Arbroath Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Gaston Average rating 6.75 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 2 Player name Thomson Average rating 7.45 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 4 Player name Little Average rating 8.57 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name O'Brien Average rating 7.63 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 3 Player name Hamilton Average rating 7.36 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 12 Player name Stewart Average rating 7.36 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 18 Player name Hamilton Average rating 7.76 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 8 Player name McKenna Average rating 7.73 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 22 Player name Henderson Average rating 7.69 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 20 Player name Hamilton Average rating 7.72 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 19 Player name Wighton Average rating 7.15 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 6 Player name Low Average rating 7.16 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 15 Player name Donnelly Average rating 7.33 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 16 Player name Ford Average rating 7.35 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 17 Player name Michael Bakare Average rating 7.35 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Hibernian Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Macey Average rating 6.00 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 33 Player name Bushiri Average rating 5.72 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name Porteous Average rating 6.15 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 3 Player name Doig Average rating 5.78 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 27 Player name Cadden Average rating 6.69 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 16 Player name Stevenson Average rating 6.88 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 22 Player name Doyle-Hayes Average rating 5.79 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 19 Player name Mitchell Average rating 6.65 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 80 Player name Henderson Average rating 6.42 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 20 Player name Jasper Average rating 6.22 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 15 Player name Nisbet Average rating 5.97 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 8 Player name Wright Average rating 5.27 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 9 Player name Doidge Average rating 5.35 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 14 Player name Mueller Average rating 6.26 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 32 Player name Campbell Average rating 5.63 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10