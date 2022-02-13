Last updated on .From the section Premier League

By Phil McNulty Chief football writer at the King Power Stadium

Ricardo Pereira got his first Premier League goal since scoring against West Ham on 22 January 2020

Craig Dawson's injury-time header earned West Ham United a crucial point in the fight to finish in the top four just as Leicester City looked set to put their recent struggles behind them.

The first serious questions were being asked about manager Brendan Rodgers after the FA Cup fourth-round thrashing at Nottingham Forest was followed by defeat at Liverpool.

The Foxes made a slow start and were punished by Jarrod Bowen's 10th-minute strike. But they were gifted a lifeline right on half-time when Aaron Cresswell needlessly handled James Maddison's corner, Youri Tielemans drilling home the penalty.

Leicester were galvanised and further rewarded for their improvement when Ricardo Pereira headed home a Harvey Barnes cross after 57 minutes.

West Ham, who were without controversial defender Kurt Zouma after he felt unwell in the warm-up, had lost their way, but rescued the draw that keeps them a point ahead of Manchester United in fourth. Dawson rose highest to meet a Bowen corner and score with a looping header.

Leicester miss big chance

The fragile state of affairs at Leicester was illustrated by the sound of groans and jeers as they passed the ball around at the back after West Ham took an early lead.

Frustration was in the air and returned at the final whistle when the Foxes lost the advantage late on, for the third time recently after losing to Tottenham and drawing with Brighton.

It was a desperate body blow for Rodgers and his players who looked like stepping out of their malaise as they were moments away from coming from behind to win.

The pain was etched on faces all around the King Power Stadium as this was a movie they have seen before.

Leicester have a soft centre without key defenders Jonny Evans and Wesley Fofana.

It was exposed by Issa Diop's pass for Bowen's goal and then again in stoppage time, even after Rodgers had sent on the giant figure of Jannik Vestergaard late on, presumably to guard against such an eventuality as Dawson's goal.

So near and yet so far for The Foxes. Again.

Player of the match Bowen Jarrod Bowen with an average of 7.61 Leicester Leicester City Leicester City

West Ham West Ham United West Ham United Leicester City Avg Squad number 7 Player name Barnes Average rating 6.26 Squad number 22 Player name Dewsbury-Hall Average rating 6.22 Squad number 8 Player name Tielemans Average rating 6.18 Squad number 21 Player name Ricardo Pereira Average rating 6.13 Squad number 1 Player name Schmeichel Average rating 5.75 Squad number 33 Player name Thomas Average rating 5.65 Squad number 10 Player name Maddison Average rating 5.48 Squad number 18 Player name Amartey Average rating 5.47 Squad number 25 Player name Ndidi Average rating 5.47 Squad number 29 Player name Daka Average rating 5.34 Squad number 4 Player name Söyüncü Average rating 5.28 Squad number 2 Player name Justin Average rating 5.22 Squad number 37 Player name Lookman Average rating 4.86 Squad number 23 Player name Vestergaard Average rating 4.24 West Ham United Avg Squad number 20 Player name Bowen Average rating 7.61 Squad number 41 Player name Rice Average rating 6.73 Squad number 15 Player name Dawson Average rating 6.70 Squad number 22 Player name Benrahma Average rating 6.60 Squad number 23 Player name Diop Average rating 6.40 Squad number 1 Player name Fabianski Average rating 6.38 Squad number 10 Player name Lanzini Average rating 6.25 Squad number 8 Player name Fornals Average rating 5.94 Squad number 28 Player name Soucek Average rating 5.61 Squad number 9 Player name Antonio Average rating 5.58 Squad number 11 Player name Vlasic Average rating 5.42 Squad number 5 Player name Coufal Average rating 5.38 Squad number 24 Player name Fredericks Average rating 5.30 Squad number 3 Player name Cresswell Average rating 5.24

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Leicester Formation 4-3-3 1 Schmeichel 21 Ricardo Pereira 18 Amartey 4 Söyüncü 2 Justin 8 Tielemans 25 Ndidi 22 Dewsbury-Hall 10 Maddison 29 Daka 7 Barnes 1 Schmeichel

21 Ricardo Pereira Booked at 18mins

18 Amartey

4 Söyüncü

2 Justin Substituted for Thomas at 31' minutes

8 Tielemans Substituted for Vestergaard at 90' minutes

25 Ndidi

22 Dewsbury-Hall

10 Maddison Substituted for Lookman at 73' minutes

29 Daka

7 Barnes Substitutes 11 Albrighton

12 Ward

14 Iheanacho

17 Pérez

20 Choudhury

23 Vestergaard

24 Mendy

33 Thomas

37 Lookman West Ham Formation 4-2-3-1 1 Fabianski 5 Coufal 15 Dawson 23 Diop 3 Cresswell 28 Soucek 41 Rice 20 Bowen 10 Lanzini 8 Fornals 9 Antonio 1 Fabianski

5 Coufal Substituted for Fredericks at 67' minutes

15 Dawson

23 Diop

3 Cresswell Booked at 60mins

28 Soucek

41 Rice Booked at 61mins

20 Bowen

10 Lanzini Substituted for Benrahma at 79' minutes

8 Fornals Substituted for Vlasic at 79' minutes

9 Antonio Substitutes 7 Yarmolenko

11 Vlasic

13 Areola

16 Noble

22 Benrahma

24 Fredericks

31 Johnson

33 Král

35 Randolph Referee: Michael Oliver Attendance: 32,061 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Leicester City 2, West Ham United 2. Full Time Second Half ends, Leicester City 2, West Ham United 2. Post update Attempt missed. Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Patson Daka. goal Goal! Goal! Leicester City 2, West Ham United 2. Craig Dawson (West Ham United) with an attempt from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by Jarrod Bowen with a cross following a corner. Post update Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Wilfred Ndidi. Post update Attempt blocked. Saïd Benrahma (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Substitution Substitution, Leicester City. Jannik Vestergaard replaces Youri Tielemans. Post update Foul by Youri Tielemans (Leicester City). Post update Aaron Cresswell (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Attempt missed. Ademola Lookman (Leicester City) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Youri Tielemans. Post update Attempt saved. Saïd Benrahma (West Ham United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Post update Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Tomas Soucek (West Ham United). Post update Foul by Patson Daka (Leicester City). Post update Nikola Vlasic (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing. Post update Attempt missed. Saïd Benrahma (West Ham United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner following a corner. Post update Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Wilfred Ndidi. Post update Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Luke Thomas. Substitution Substitution, West Ham United. Saïd Benrahma replaces Manuel Lanzini. Substitution Substitution, West Ham United. Nikola Vlasic replaces Pablo Fornals. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward