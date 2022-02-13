Premier League
LeicesterLeicester City2West HamWest Ham United2

Leicester City 2-2 West Ham United: Craig Dawson equalises in 91st minute

By Phil McNultyChief football writer at the King Power Stadium

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments254

Leicester's Ricardo Pereira scores for Leicester City against West Ham in the Premier League
Ricardo Pereira got his first Premier League goal since scoring against West Ham on 22 January 2020

Craig Dawson's injury-time header earned West Ham United a crucial point in the fight to finish in the top four just as Leicester City looked set to put their recent struggles behind them.

The first serious questions were being asked about manager Brendan Rodgers after the FA Cup fourth-round thrashing at Nottingham Forest was followed by defeat at Liverpool.

The Foxes made a slow start and were punished by Jarrod Bowen's 10th-minute strike. But they were gifted a lifeline right on half-time when Aaron Cresswell needlessly handled James Maddison's corner, Youri Tielemans drilling home the penalty.

Leicester were galvanised and further rewarded for their improvement when Ricardo Pereira headed home a Harvey Barnes cross after 57 minutes.

West Ham, who were without controversial defender Kurt Zouma after he felt unwell in the warm-up, had lost their way, but rescued the draw that keeps them a point ahead of Manchester United in fourth. Dawson rose highest to meet a Bowen corner and score with a looping header.

Leicester miss big chance

The fragile state of affairs at Leicester was illustrated by the sound of groans and jeers as they passed the ball around at the back after West Ham took an early lead.

Frustration was in the air and returned at the final whistle when the Foxes lost the advantage late on, for the third time recently after losing to Tottenham and drawing with Brighton.

It was a desperate body blow for Rodgers and his players who looked like stepping out of their malaise as they were moments away from coming from behind to win.

The pain was etched on faces all around the King Power Stadium as this was a movie they have seen before.

Leicester have a soft centre without key defenders Jonny Evans and Wesley Fofana.

It was exposed by Issa Diop's pass for Bowen's goal and then again in stoppage time, even after Rodgers had sent on the giant figure of Jannik Vestergaard late on, presumably to guard against such an eventuality as Dawson's goal.

So near and yet so far for The Foxes. Again.

More to follow.

Player of the match

BowenJarrod Bowen

with an average of 7.61

Line-ups

Leicester

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Schmeichel
  • 21Ricardo PereiraBooked at 18mins
  • 18Amartey
  • 4Söyüncü
  • 2JustinSubstituted forThomasat 31'minutes
  • 8TielemansSubstituted forVestergaardat 90'minutes
  • 25Ndidi
  • 22Dewsbury-Hall
  • 10MaddisonSubstituted forLookmanat 73'minutes
  • 29Daka
  • 7Barnes

Substitutes

  • 11Albrighton
  • 12Ward
  • 14Iheanacho
  • 17Pérez
  • 20Choudhury
  • 23Vestergaard
  • 24Mendy
  • 33Thomas
  • 37Lookman

West Ham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Fabianski
  • 5CoufalSubstituted forFredericksat 67'minutes
  • 15Dawson
  • 23Diop
  • 3CresswellBooked at 60mins
  • 28Soucek
  • 41RiceBooked at 61mins
  • 20Bowen
  • 10LanziniSubstituted forBenrahmaat 79'minutes
  • 8FornalsSubstituted forVlasicat 79'minutes
  • 9Antonio

Substitutes

  • 7Yarmolenko
  • 11Vlasic
  • 13Areola
  • 16Noble
  • 22Benrahma
  • 24Fredericks
  • 31Johnson
  • 33Král
  • 35Randolph
Referee:
Michael Oliver
Attendance:
32,061

Match Stats

Home TeamLeicesterAway TeamWest Ham
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home13
Away8
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away4
Fouls
Home10
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Leicester City 2, West Ham United 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Leicester City 2, West Ham United 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Patson Daka.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Leicester City 2, West Ham United 2. Craig Dawson (West Ham United) with an attempt from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by Jarrod Bowen with a cross following a corner.

  5. Post update

    Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Wilfred Ndidi.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Saïd Benrahma (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Leicester City. Jannik Vestergaard replaces Youri Tielemans.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Youri Tielemans (Leicester City).

  9. Post update

    Aaron Cresswell (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ademola Lookman (Leicester City) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Youri Tielemans.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Saïd Benrahma (West Ham United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  12. Post update

    Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Tomas Soucek (West Ham United).

  14. Post update

    Foul by Patson Daka (Leicester City).

  15. Post update

    Nikola Vlasic (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Saïd Benrahma (West Ham United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner following a corner.

  17. Post update

    Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Wilfred Ndidi.

  18. Post update

    Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Luke Thomas.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United. Saïd Benrahma replaces Manuel Lanzini.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United. Nikola Vlasic replaces Pablo Fornals.

