Craig Dawson's injury-time header earned West Ham United a crucial point in the fight to finish in the top four just as Leicester City looked set to put their recent struggles behind them.
The first serious questions were being asked about manager Brendan Rodgers after the FA Cup fourth-round thrashing at Nottingham Forest was followed by defeat at Liverpool.
The Foxes made a slow start and were punished by Jarrod Bowen's 10th-minute strike. But they were gifted a lifeline right on half-time when Aaron Cresswell needlessly handled James Maddison's corner, Youri Tielemans drilling home the penalty.
Leicester were galvanised and further rewarded for their improvement when Ricardo Pereira headed home a Harvey Barnes cross after 57 minutes.
West Ham, who were without controversial defender Kurt Zouma after he felt unwell in the warm-up, had lost their way, but rescued the draw that keeps them a point ahead of Manchester United in fourth. Dawson rose highest to meet a Bowen corner and score with a looping header.
Leicester miss big chance
The fragile state of affairs at Leicester was illustrated by the sound of groans and jeers as they passed the ball around at the back after West Ham took an early lead.
Frustration was in the air and returned at the final whistle when the Foxes lost the advantage late on, for the third time recently after losing to Tottenham and drawing with Brighton.
It was a desperate body blow for Rodgers and his players who looked like stepping out of their malaise as they were moments away from coming from behind to win.
The pain was etched on faces all around the King Power Stadium as this was a movie they have seen before.
Leicester have a soft centre without key defenders Jonny Evans and Wesley Fofana.
It was exposed by Issa Diop's pass for Bowen's goal and then again in stoppage time, even after Rodgers had sent on the giant figure of Jannik Vestergaard late on, presumably to guard against such an eventuality as Dawson's goal.
So near and yet so far for The Foxes. Again.
Player of the match
BowenJarrod Bowen
Leicester City
Avg
- Squad number7Player nameBarnesAverage rating
6.26
- Squad number22Player nameDewsbury-HallAverage rating
6.22
- Squad number8Player nameTielemansAverage rating
6.18
- Squad number21Player nameRicardo PereiraAverage rating
6.13
- Squad number1Player nameSchmeichelAverage rating
5.75
- Squad number33Player nameThomasAverage rating
5.65
- Squad number10Player nameMaddisonAverage rating
5.48
- Squad number18Player nameAmarteyAverage rating
5.47
- Squad number25Player nameNdidiAverage rating
5.47
- Squad number29Player nameDakaAverage rating
5.34
- Squad number4Player nameSöyüncüAverage rating
5.28
- Squad number2Player nameJustinAverage rating
5.22
- Squad number37Player nameLookmanAverage rating
4.86
- Squad number23Player nameVestergaardAverage rating
4.24
West Ham United
Avg
- Squad number20Player nameBowenAverage rating
7.61
- Squad number41Player nameRiceAverage rating
6.73
- Squad number15Player nameDawsonAverage rating
6.70
- Squad number22Player nameBenrahmaAverage rating
6.60
- Squad number23Player nameDiopAverage rating
6.40
- Squad number1Player nameFabianskiAverage rating
6.38
- Squad number10Player nameLanziniAverage rating
6.25
- Squad number8Player nameFornalsAverage rating
5.94
- Squad number28Player nameSoucekAverage rating
5.61
- Squad number9Player nameAntonioAverage rating
5.58
- Squad number11Player nameVlasicAverage rating
5.42
- Squad number5Player nameCoufalAverage rating
5.38
- Squad number24Player nameFredericksAverage rating
5.30
- Squad number3Player nameCresswellAverage rating
5.24
Line-ups
Leicester
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Schmeichel
- 21Ricardo PereiraBooked at 18mins
- 18Amartey
- 4Söyüncü
- 2JustinSubstituted forThomasat 31'minutes
- 8TielemansSubstituted forVestergaardat 90'minutes
- 25Ndidi
- 22Dewsbury-Hall
- 10MaddisonSubstituted forLookmanat 73'minutes
- 29Daka
- 7Barnes
Substitutes
- 11Albrighton
- 12Ward
- 14Iheanacho
- 17Pérez
- 20Choudhury
- 23Vestergaard
- 24Mendy
- 33Thomas
- 37Lookman
West Ham
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Fabianski
- 5CoufalSubstituted forFredericksat 67'minutes
- 15Dawson
- 23Diop
- 3CresswellBooked at 60mins
- 28Soucek
- 41RiceBooked at 61mins
- 20Bowen
- 10LanziniSubstituted forBenrahmaat 79'minutes
- 8FornalsSubstituted forVlasicat 79'minutes
- 9Antonio
Substitutes
- 7Yarmolenko
- 11Vlasic
- 13Areola
- 16Noble
- 22Benrahma
- 24Fredericks
- 31Johnson
- 33Král
- 35Randolph
- Referee:
- Michael Oliver
- Attendance:
- 32,061
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leicester City 2, West Ham United 2.
Post update
Attempt missed. Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Patson Daka.
Goal!
Goal! Leicester City 2, West Ham United 2. Craig Dawson (West Ham United) with an attempt from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by Jarrod Bowen with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Wilfred Ndidi.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Saïd Benrahma (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City. Jannik Vestergaard replaces Youri Tielemans.
Post update
Foul by Youri Tielemans (Leicester City).
Post update
Aaron Cresswell (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ademola Lookman (Leicester City) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Youri Tielemans.
Post update
Attempt saved. Saïd Benrahma (West Ham United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Tomas Soucek (West Ham United).
Post update
Foul by Patson Daka (Leicester City).
Post update
Nikola Vlasic (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Saïd Benrahma (West Ham United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner following a corner.
Post update
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Wilfred Ndidi.
Post update
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Luke Thomas.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Saïd Benrahma replaces Manuel Lanzini.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Nikola Vlasic replaces Pablo Fornals.
Game saved once again after Declan Rice saved the previous match. Keep it up
Leicester must be gutted but thems the rules.
I'm not suggesting they make any sense but it is what it is.
Still, suppose it’s not a spud…
Fair result but why not Johnson playing right back - Fredericks is fast but pony
We asked for it though with the negative substitutions - why the team with the worst defence persist in trying to see a game out when that is 3 games in a row we've thrown a lead away late on sitting back.
I guess it's a bonus we didn't go on to lose it but we really should have held on as West Ham didn't create much that second half.
Maybe he just bottled it ?
But personally i'd like to think that the Leicester office cat scratched him to pieces !!!