Wolverhampton Wanderers comfortably beat Tottenham Hotspur to move above them in the table and inflict a third successive Premier League defeat on Antonio Conte's side.

Tottenham gifted the visitors two goals in the opening 20 minutes thanks to a mixture of calamitous defending and poor goalkeeping by Hugo Lloris in north London.

Raul Jimenez capitalised on a weak Lloris punch to volley in the opener before Spurs gave away possession to allow Leander Dendoncker to double Wolves' lead.

Bruno Lage's side were good value for their win and they managed the game well after taking the lead while also testing Lloris on a number of further occasions.

It is the first time Conte has lost three league games in a row since his days managing Atalanta in November 2009.

Wolves climb to seventh and are now just three points off fourth-placed West Ham United in the final Champions League spot with a game in hand.

Spurs solve Wolves' goal struggles

Despite their solid form, Wolves have struggled for goals this season and arrived at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with only Burnley and Norwich having scored fewer in the league.

They have one of the division's best defensive records but that lack of ruthlessness has cost them points - as it did in the 1-0 defeat by 10-man Arsenal on Thursday - so Lage's side will have welcomed the hosts' generosity.

It was from Wolves' first attack that Lloris palmed out a fizzing Ruben Neves effort, but he then weakly jabbed Dendoncker's follow-up into Jimenez's path and the Mexico striker coolly finished.

The visitors soon grabbed a second when loose passes from Lloris and Ben Davies in quick succession turned over possession and Dendoncker pounced after the ball ricocheted off a number of defenders and the post and fell into the Belgium midfielder's path.

Spurs captain Lloris made some amends with a good stop from the dangerous Daniel Podence from distance and was out quickly to deny Jimenez early in the second half to stop Wolves extending their lead.

The visitors had to deal with growing pressure from the home side as the game progressed but did so confidently as Sa claimed his ninth clean sheet of the season.

The Champions League may feel like an unlikely target for Lage, who got the better of a manager he called "one of the best in the world", but with no side taking control in the race for fourth spot his side have edged their way into contention.

Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Lloris Average rating 3.23 Squad number 6 Player name D Sánchez Average rating 2.86 Squad number 4 Player name Romero Average rating 3.32 Squad number 33 Player name Davies Average rating 2.92 Squad number 2 Player name Doherty Average rating 2.88 Squad number 8 Player name Winks Average rating 2.80 Squad number 30 Player name Bentancur Average rating 3.54 Squad number 19 Player name Ryan Sessegnon Average rating 3.01 Squad number 27 Player name Lucas Moura Average rating 3.46 Squad number 7 Player name Son Heung-Min Average rating 3.96 Squad number 10 Player name Kane Average rating 3.29 Substitutes Avg Squad number 12 Player name Emerson Royal Average rating 2.51 Squad number 21 Player name Kulusevski Average rating 3.49 Squad number 23 Player name Bergwijn Average rating 2.98 Wolverhampton Wanderers Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name José Sá Average rating 7.87 Squad number 23 Player name Kilman Average rating 7.98 Squad number 16 Player name Coady Average rating 8.04 Squad number 27 Player name Saïss Average rating 7.81 Squad number 22 Player name Nélson Semedo Average rating 7.88 Squad number 32 Player name Dendoncker Average rating 8.11 Squad number 8 Player name Rúben Neves Average rating 8.49 Squad number 39 Player name Cundle Average rating 7.85 Squad number 3 Player name Aït-Nouri Average rating 7.78 Squad number 9 Player name Jiménez Average rating 8.46 Squad number 10 Player name Daniel Podence Average rating 8.01 Substitutes Avg Squad number 11 Player name Trincão Average rating 7.57 Squad number 17 Player name Fábio Silva Average rating 7.52 Squad number 26 Player name Hwang Hee-Chan Average rating 7.58

Live Text Line-ups Tottenham Formation 3-4-2-1 1 Lloris 6 D Sánchez 4 Romero 33 Davies 2 Doherty 8 Winks 30 Bentancur 19 R Sessegnon 27 Lucas Moura 7 Son Heung-Min 10 Kane 1 Lloris

6 D Sánchez

4 Romero

33 Davies

2 Doherty Substituted for Emerson Royal at 82' minutes

8 Winks

30 Bentancur Booked at 90mins

19 R Sessegnon Substituted for Kulusevski at 28' minutes Booked at 71mins

27 Lucas Moura Booked at 68mins Substituted for Bergwijn at 71' minutes

7 Son Heung-Min

10 Kane Substitutes 3 Reguilón

5 Højbjerg

12 Emerson Royal

14 Rodon

21 Kulusevski

22 Gollini

23 Bergwijn

42 White

44 Scarlett Wolves Formation 3-5-2 1 Malheiro de Sá 23 Kilman 16 Coady 27 Saïss 22 Nélson Semedo 32 Dendoncker 8 Neves 39 Cundle 3 Aït-Nouri 9 Jiménez 10 Podence 1 Malheiro de Sá

23 Kilman

16 Coady

27 Saïss

22 Nélson Semedo

32 Dendoncker

8 Neves

39 Cundle Substituted for Machado Trincão at 84' minutes

3 Aït-Nouri Booked at 66mins

9 Jiménez Substituted for Fábio Silva at 86' minutes

10 Podence Substituted for Hwang Hee-Chan at 81' minutes Substitutes 2 Hoever

5 Marçal

11 Machado Trincão

17 Fábio Silva

19 Castro Otto

20 Tomás Oliveira

21 Ruddy

24 Gomes

26 Hwang Hee-Chan Referee: Kevin Friend Attendance: 56,452 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 0, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2. Full Time Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 0, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2. Booking Rodrigo Bentancur (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Foul by Rodrigo Bentancur (Tottenham Hotspur). Post update Hwang Hee-Chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing. Post update Foul by Rodrigo Bentancur (Tottenham Hotspur). Post update Hwang Hee-Chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur). Post update Trincão (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Foul by Emerson Royal (Tottenham Hotspur). Post update Trincão (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by José Sá. Post update Attempt saved. Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Son Heung-Min with a cross. Post update Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Rayan Aït-Nouri. Post update Attempt blocked. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Emerson Royal. Post update Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Leander Dendoncker (Wolverhampton Wanderers). Substitution Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Fábio Silva replaces Raúl Jiménez. Post update Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Rúben Neves. Substitution Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Trincão replaces Luke Cundle. Page 1 of 6 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward