Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 0, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2.
Wolverhampton Wanderers comfortably beat Tottenham Hotspur to move above them in the table and inflict a third successive Premier League defeat on Antonio Conte's side.
Tottenham gifted the visitors two goals in the opening 20 minutes thanks to a mixture of calamitous defending and poor goalkeeping by Hugo Lloris in north London.
Raul Jimenez capitalised on a weak Lloris punch to volley in the opener before Spurs gave away possession to allow Leander Dendoncker to double Wolves' lead.
Bruno Lage's side were good value for their win and they managed the game well after taking the lead while also testing Lloris on a number of further occasions.
It is the first time Conte has lost three league games in a row since his days managing Atalanta in November 2009.
Wolves climb to seventh and are now just three points off fourth-placed West Ham United in the final Champions League spot with a game in hand.
Spurs solve Wolves' goal struggles
Despite their solid form, Wolves have struggled for goals this season and arrived at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with only Burnley and Norwich having scored fewer in the league.
They have one of the division's best defensive records but that lack of ruthlessness has cost them points - as it did in the 1-0 defeat by 10-man Arsenal on Thursday - so Lage's side will have welcomed the hosts' generosity.
It was from Wolves' first attack that Lloris palmed out a fizzing Ruben Neves effort, but he then weakly jabbed Dendoncker's follow-up into Jimenez's path and the Mexico striker coolly finished.
The visitors soon grabbed a second when loose passes from Lloris and Ben Davies in quick succession turned over possession and Dendoncker pounced after the ball ricocheted off a number of defenders and the post and fell into the Belgium midfielder's path.
Spurs captain Lloris made some amends with a good stop from the dangerous Daniel Podence from distance and was out quickly to deny Jimenez early in the second half to stop Wolves extending their lead.
The visitors had to deal with growing pressure from the home side as the game progressed but did so confidently as Sa claimed his ninth clean sheet of the season.
The Champions League may feel like an unlikely target for Lage, who got the better of a manager he called "one of the best in the world", but with no side taking control in the race for fourth spot his side have edged their way into contention.
More to follow.
Tottenham Hotspur
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameLlorisAverage rating
3.23
- Squad number6Player nameD SánchezAverage rating
2.86
- Squad number4Player nameRomeroAverage rating
3.32
- Squad number33Player nameDaviesAverage rating
2.92
- Squad number2Player nameDohertyAverage rating
2.88
- Squad number8Player nameWinksAverage rating
2.80
- Squad number30Player nameBentancurAverage rating
3.54
- Squad number19Player nameRyan SessegnonAverage rating
3.01
- Squad number27Player nameLucas MouraAverage rating
3.46
- Squad number7Player nameSon Heung-MinAverage rating
3.96
- Squad number10Player nameKaneAverage rating
3.29
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number12Player nameEmerson RoyalAverage rating
2.51
- Squad number21Player nameKulusevskiAverage rating
3.49
- Squad number23Player nameBergwijnAverage rating
2.98
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameJosé SáAverage rating
7.87
- Squad number23Player nameKilmanAverage rating
7.98
- Squad number16Player nameCoadyAverage rating
8.04
- Squad number27Player nameSaïssAverage rating
7.81
- Squad number22Player nameNélson SemedoAverage rating
7.88
- Squad number32Player nameDendonckerAverage rating
8.11
- Squad number8Player nameRúben NevesAverage rating
8.49
- Squad number39Player nameCundleAverage rating
7.85
- Squad number3Player nameAït-NouriAverage rating
7.78
- Squad number9Player nameJiménezAverage rating
8.46
- Squad number10Player nameDaniel PodenceAverage rating
8.01
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number11Player nameTrincãoAverage rating
7.57
- Squad number17Player nameFábio SilvaAverage rating
7.52
- Squad number26Player nameHwang Hee-ChanAverage rating
7.58
Line-ups
Tottenham
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Lloris
- 6D Sánchez
- 4Romero
- 33Davies
- 2DohertySubstituted forEmerson Royalat 82'minutes
- 8Winks
- 30BentancurBooked at 90mins
- 19R SessegnonSubstituted forKulusevskiat 28'minutesBooked at 71mins
- 27Lucas MouraBooked at 68minsSubstituted forBergwijnat 71'minutes
- 7Son Heung-Min
- 10Kane
Substitutes
- 3Reguilón
- 5Højbjerg
- 12Emerson Royal
- 14Rodon
- 21Kulusevski
- 22Gollini
- 23Bergwijn
- 42White
- 44Scarlett
Wolves
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Malheiro de Sá
- 23Kilman
- 16Coady
- 27Saïss
- 22Nélson Semedo
- 32Dendoncker
- 8Neves
- 39CundleSubstituted forMachado Trincãoat 84'minutes
- 3Aït-NouriBooked at 66mins
- 9JiménezSubstituted forFábio Silvaat 86'minutes
- 10PodenceSubstituted forHwang Hee-Chanat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Hoever
- 5Marçal
- 11Machado Trincão
- 17Fábio Silva
- 19Castro Otto
- 20Tomás Oliveira
- 21Ruddy
- 24Gomes
- 26Hwang Hee-Chan
- Referee:
- Kevin Friend
- Attendance:
- 56,452
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away7
- Corners
- Home7
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 0, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2.
Booking
Rodrigo Bentancur (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Rodrigo Bentancur (Tottenham Hotspur).
Post update
Hwang Hee-Chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Rodrigo Bentancur (Tottenham Hotspur).
Post update
Hwang Hee-Chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur).
Post update
Trincão (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Emerson Royal (Tottenham Hotspur).
Post update
Trincão (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by José Sá.
Post update
Attempt saved. Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Son Heung-Min with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Rayan Aït-Nouri.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Emerson Royal.
Post update
Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Leander Dendoncker (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Fábio Silva replaces Raúl Jiménez.
Post update
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Rúben Neves.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Trincão replaces Luke Cundle.
