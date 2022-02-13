Premier League
TottenhamTottenham Hotspur0WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers2

Tottenham Hotspur 0-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers: Conte's side beaten at home

By Alex BysouthBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments275

Raul Jimenez
Raul Jimenez put Wolves ahead in the sixth minute

Wolverhampton Wanderers comfortably beat Tottenham Hotspur to move above them in the table and inflict a third successive Premier League defeat on Antonio Conte's side.

Tottenham gifted the visitors two goals in the opening 20 minutes thanks to a mixture of calamitous defending and poor goalkeeping by Hugo Lloris in north London.

Raul Jimenez capitalised on a weak Lloris punch to volley in the opener before Spurs gave away possession to allow Leander Dendoncker to double Wolves' lead.

Bruno Lage's side were good value for their win and they managed the game well after taking the lead while also testing Lloris on a number of further occasions.

It is the first time Conte has lost three league games in a row since his days managing Atalanta in November 2009.

Wolves climb to seventh and are now just three points off fourth-placed West Ham United in the final Champions League spot with a game in hand.

Spurs solve Wolves' goal struggles

Despite their solid form, Wolves have struggled for goals this season and arrived at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with only Burnley and Norwich having scored fewer in the league.

They have one of the division's best defensive records but that lack of ruthlessness has cost them points - as it did in the 1-0 defeat by 10-man Arsenal on Thursday - so Lage's side will have welcomed the hosts' generosity.

It was from Wolves' first attack that Lloris palmed out a fizzing Ruben Neves effort, but he then weakly jabbed Dendoncker's follow-up into Jimenez's path and the Mexico striker coolly finished.

The visitors soon grabbed a second when loose passes from Lloris and Ben Davies in quick succession turned over possession and Dendoncker pounced after the ball ricocheted off a number of defenders and the post and fell into the Belgium midfielder's path.

Spurs captain Lloris made some amends with a good stop from the dangerous Daniel Podence from distance and was out quickly to deny Jimenez early in the second half to stop Wolves extending their lead.

The visitors had to deal with growing pressure from the home side as the game progressed but did so confidently as Sa claimed his ninth clean sheet of the season.

The Champions League may feel like an unlikely target for Lage, who got the better of a manager he called "one of the best in the world", but with no side taking control in the race for fourth spot his side have edged their way into contention.

More to follow.

Tottenham Hotspur

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameLloris
    Average rating

    3.23

  2. Squad number6Player nameD Sánchez
    Average rating

    2.86

  3. Squad number4Player nameRomero
    Average rating

    3.32

  4. Squad number33Player nameDavies
    Average rating

    2.92

  5. Squad number2Player nameDoherty
    Average rating

    2.88

  6. Squad number8Player nameWinks
    Average rating

    2.80

  7. Squad number30Player nameBentancur
    Average rating

    3.54

  8. Squad number19Player nameRyan Sessegnon
    Average rating

    3.01

  9. Squad number27Player nameLucas Moura
    Average rating

    3.46

  10. Squad number7Player nameSon Heung-Min
    Average rating

    3.96

  11. Squad number10Player nameKane
    Average rating

    3.29

Substitutes

  1. Squad number12Player nameEmerson Royal
    Average rating

    2.51

  2. Squad number21Player nameKulusevski
    Average rating

    3.49

  3. Squad number23Player nameBergwijn
    Average rating

    2.98

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameJosé Sá
    Average rating

    7.87

  2. Squad number23Player nameKilman
    Average rating

    7.98

  3. Squad number16Player nameCoady
    Average rating

    8.04

  4. Squad number27Player nameSaïss
    Average rating

    7.81

  5. Squad number22Player nameNélson Semedo
    Average rating

    7.88

  6. Squad number32Player nameDendoncker
    Average rating

    8.11

  7. Squad number8Player nameRúben Neves
    Average rating

    8.49

  8. Squad number39Player nameCundle
    Average rating

    7.85

  9. Squad number3Player nameAït-Nouri
    Average rating

    7.78

  10. Squad number9Player nameJiménez
    Average rating

    8.46

  11. Squad number10Player nameDaniel Podence
    Average rating

    8.01

Substitutes

  1. Squad number11Player nameTrincão
    Average rating

    7.57

  2. Squad number17Player nameFábio Silva
    Average rating

    7.52

  3. Squad number26Player nameHwang Hee-Chan
    Average rating

    7.58

Line-ups

Tottenham

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Lloris
  • 6D Sánchez
  • 4Romero
  • 33Davies
  • 2DohertySubstituted forEmerson Royalat 82'minutes
  • 8Winks
  • 30BentancurBooked at 90mins
  • 19R SessegnonSubstituted forKulusevskiat 28'minutesBooked at 71mins
  • 27Lucas MouraBooked at 68minsSubstituted forBergwijnat 71'minutes
  • 7Son Heung-Min
  • 10Kane

Substitutes

  • 3Reguilón
  • 5Højbjerg
  • 12Emerson Royal
  • 14Rodon
  • 21Kulusevski
  • 22Gollini
  • 23Bergwijn
  • 42White
  • 44Scarlett

Wolves

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Malheiro de Sá
  • 23Kilman
  • 16Coady
  • 27Saïss
  • 22Nélson Semedo
  • 32Dendoncker
  • 8Neves
  • 39CundleSubstituted forMachado Trincãoat 84'minutes
  • 3Aït-NouriBooked at 66mins
  • 9JiménezSubstituted forFábio Silvaat 86'minutes
  • 10PodenceSubstituted forHwang Hee-Chanat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Hoever
  • 5Marçal
  • 11Machado Trincão
  • 17Fábio Silva
  • 19Castro Otto
  • 20Tomás Oliveira
  • 21Ruddy
  • 24Gomes
  • 26Hwang Hee-Chan
Referee:
Kevin Friend
Attendance:
56,452

Match Stats

Home TeamTottenhamAway TeamWolves
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home17
Away11
Shots on Target
Home7
Away7
Corners
Home7
Away3
Fouls
Home13
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 0, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 0, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2.

  3. Booking

    Rodrigo Bentancur (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Rodrigo Bentancur (Tottenham Hotspur).

  5. Post update

    Hwang Hee-Chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Rodrigo Bentancur (Tottenham Hotspur).

  7. Post update

    Hwang Hee-Chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur).

  9. Post update

    Trincão (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Emerson Royal (Tottenham Hotspur).

  11. Post update

    Trincão (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by José Sá.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Son Heung-Min with a cross.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Rayan Aït-Nouri.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Emerson Royal.

  16. Post update

    Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Leander Dendoncker (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Fábio Silva replaces Raúl Jiménez.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Rúben Neves.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Trincão replaces Luke Cundle.

