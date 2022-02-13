Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Fabinho struck five minutes before half-time

Liverpool won at bottom-of-the-table Burnley to record a fourth consecutive Premier League victory as they seek to stay in touch with leaders Manchester City.

In testing conditions at Turf Moor, Fabinho scored the game's only goal just before half-time, the midfielder stabbing the ball home from a corner.

Burnley, fighting for Premier League survival, had several good chances before Fabinho struck.

Josh Brownhill had a long-distance effort saved by Alisson, and January signing Wout Weghorst should have done better after racing through on goal.

Chances were few and far between in a scrappy second half although substitute Diogo Jota should have added a late second after a quick Liverpool break but shot wide.

The win means Liverpool are nine points behind leaders City with 14 games still to play, one more than their title rivals, who host the Reds in April.

Burnley remain bottom, seven points from safety.

Old guard return but Fabinho shines

Fabinho has scored his most goals in a season for Liverpool - six so far in all competitions

With Sadio Mane available again after helping Senegal win the Africa Cup of Nations, Jurgen Klopp opted to restore the old guard and started with a front three of Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah, with in-form Diogo Jota on the bench.

But in driving rain and a blustery wind, the visitors' attacking trio often struggled to make an impact, although Mane did play an important role in the breakthrough goal.

The forward got a crucial flick on Trent Alexander-Arnold's corner and Fabinho ran on to it, hitting a first-time strike that was blocked on the line before the Brazilian followed up the rebound to poke in.

The goal continued Fabinho's impressive recent run of scoring form - it was his fifth in his past seven games in all competitions.

It secured an important three points from a game in which the Reds could easily have slipped up, with Burnley having held Manchester United to a draw on Tuesday.

