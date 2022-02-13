Premier League
BurnleyBurnley0LiverpoolLiverpool1

Burnley 0-1 Liverpool: Fabinho goal gives title-chasing visitors victory

By Gary RoseBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments147

Fabinho scores against Burnley
Fabinho struck five minutes before half-time

Liverpool won at bottom-of-the-table Burnley to record a fourth consecutive Premier League victory as they seek to stay in touch with leaders Manchester City.

In testing conditions at Turf Moor, Fabinho scored the game's only goal just before half-time, the midfielder stabbing the ball home from a corner.

Burnley, fighting for Premier League survival, had several good chances before Fabinho struck.

Josh Brownhill had a long-distance effort saved by Alisson, and January signing Wout Weghorst should have done better after racing through on goal.

Chances were few and far between in a scrappy second half although substitute Diogo Jota should have added a late second after a quick Liverpool break but shot wide.

The win means Liverpool are nine points behind leaders City with 14 games still to play, one more than their title rivals, who host the Reds in April.

Burnley remain bottom, seven points from safety.

Old guard return but Fabinho shines

Fabinho celebrates his goal against Burnley
Fabinho has scored his most goals in a season for Liverpool - six so far in all competitions

With Sadio Mane available again after helping Senegal win the Africa Cup of Nations, Jurgen Klopp opted to restore the old guard and started with a front three of Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah, with in-form Diogo Jota on the bench.

But in driving rain and a blustery wind, the visitors' attacking trio often struggled to make an impact, although Mane did play an important role in the breakthrough goal.

The forward got a crucial flick on Trent Alexander-Arnold's corner and Fabinho ran on to it, hitting a first-time strike that was blocked on the line before the Brazilian followed up the rebound to poke in.

The goal continued Fabinho's impressive recent run of scoring form - it was his fifth in his past seven games in all competitions.

It secured an important three points from a game in which the Reds could easily have slipped up, with Burnley having held Manchester United to a draw on Tuesday.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Burnley

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Pope
  • 14Roberts
  • 5Tarkowski
  • 6Mee
  • 23Pieters
  • 17Lennon
  • 18Westwood
  • 8Brownhill
  • 20Cornet
  • 19RodriguezSubstituted forMcNeilat 62'minutes
  • 9WeghorstSubstituted forBarnesat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Lowton
  • 4Cork
  • 10Barnes
  • 11McNeil
  • 13Hennessey
  • 16Stephens
  • 22Collins
  • 26Bardsley
  • 28Long

Liverpool

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Alisson
  • 66Alexander-Arnold
  • 32Matip
  • 4van Dijk
  • 26Robertson
  • 14HendersonBooked at 27minsSubstituted forThiago Alcántaraat 59'minutes
  • 3Fabinho
  • 8KeïtaSubstituted forMilnerat 90+2'minutes
  • 11Salah
  • 9Firmino
  • 10ManéSubstituted forJotaat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Konaté
  • 6Thiago Alcántara
  • 7Milner
  • 15Oxlade-Chamberlain
  • 20Jota
  • 21Tsimikas
  • 23Díaz
  • 62Kelleher
  • 67Elliott
Referee:
Martin Atkinson

Match Stats

Home TeamBurnleyAway TeamLiverpool
Possession
Home33%
Away67%
Shots
Home8
Away12
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away8
Fouls
Home7
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Burnley 0, Liverpool 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Burnley 0, Liverpool 1.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Burnley. Ben Mee tries a through ball, but James Tarkowski is caught offside.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Liverpool. James Milner replaces Naby Keïta.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Naby Keïta (Liverpool).

  6. Post update

    Ashley Westwood (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Offside, Burnley. Ben Mee tries a through ball, but Dwight McNeil is caught offside.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Connor Roberts.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Diogo Jota (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

  10. Post update

    Offside, Liverpool. Virgil van Dijk tries a through ball, but Andrew Robertson is caught offside.

  11. Post update

    Offside, Burnley. Josh Brownhill tries a through ball, but Maxwel Cornet is caught offside.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the right. Assisted by Andrew Robertson with a cross following a corner.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Ben Mee.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Josh Brownhill.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Joel Matip.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Burnley. Ashley Barnes replaces Wout Weghorst because of an injury.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Fabinho (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Diogo Jota.

  18. Post update

    Offside, Liverpool. Andrew Robertson tries a through ball, but Roberto Firmino is caught offside.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Liverpool. Diogo Jota replaces Sadio Mané.

  20. Post update

    Offside, Liverpool. Andrew Robertson tries a through ball, but Trent Alexander-Arnold is caught offside.

Comments

Join the conversation

155 comments

  • Comment posted by Lightning-F57, today at 15:59

    One of those games where your happy to get 3 points and move on.

    • Reply posted by Jiggery Pokery, today at 16:03

      Jiggery Pokery replied:
      We were awesome...

      We always are...

      Isn't it.

  • Comment posted by More Like It, today at 16:00

    always ugly games against Burnley, all that matters at the end is a well earned 3 points

    • Reply posted by Jiggery Pokery, today at 16:07

      Jiggery Pokery replied:
      A beautiful win...

      From European Royalty....

      🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆

  • Comment posted by bigwats99, today at 16:00

    Burnley fans complaining about liverpool time wasting and fouls 😂😂 the irony

    • Reply posted by constant cheats, today at 16:06

      constant cheats replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Lets be sensible about this, today at 15:59

    I am so glad that games over and done with. They're such a difficult team to beat. Three more points and that's all we can do.

    • Reply posted by Loadsamoney, today at 16:01

      Loadsamoney replied:
      So difficult to beat… they’re bottom of the league !!

  • Comment posted by It does not matter what my name is, today at 16:02

    Can you win on a rainy day in Burnley? Yes we can.

  • Comment posted by Edna Clouds, today at 16:01

    One of the harder away fixtures of the season, clean sheet and no nightmares. On to the next … JFT97

  • Comment posted by zilk, today at 16:00

    Always a tough place for Liverpool to visit, but it's looking increasingly likely they won't be visiting next season.

    • Reply posted by lfchmb, today at 16:10

      lfchmb replied:
      Tough against Burnley dream on! Your lot claim to be world beaters so how are Burnley tough!

  • Comment posted by My display name, today at 15:59

    Waiting for the trolls and their var comments. The only thing var can be moaned at for today is not giving a blatant penalty to salah in the first half

    • Reply posted by Ridley79, today at 16:03

      Ridley79 replied:
      An absolute joke decision. Clear and obvious mistake by the referee, but the VAR officials seem to be worse than the match officials. Referee, linesman, fourth official, and VAR official. All missed this with umpteen cameras and replays. Farce.

  • Comment posted by footnote, today at 16:01

    A scrappy 3 points but glad that one is out of the way .

  • Comment posted by thebeatifullgame, today at 16:02

    Ugly win. Enough said. 3 big points

  • Comment posted by LFCFAN_TX, today at 15:59

    Hate it when we play there. Liverpool made a few bad decisions but were generally in control. Roll on the Champions League.

  • Comment posted by LongTimeBlue, today at 16:01

    The game at the Etihad will be very interesting.

    • Reply posted by JGB1968, today at 16:04

      JGB1968 replied:
      not really Liverpool havent won their since 2016 in the league and lost recent games 0-5 , 0-4 , 0-4

  • Comment posted by Comte, today at 15:58

    Always a good one to come through. Win is a win specially against the side like these