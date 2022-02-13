Match ends, Burnley 0, Liverpool 1.
Liverpool won at bottom-of-the-table Burnley to record a fourth consecutive Premier League victory as they seek to stay in touch with leaders Manchester City.
In testing conditions at Turf Moor, Fabinho scored the game's only goal just before half-time, the midfielder stabbing the ball home from a corner.
Burnley, fighting for Premier League survival, had several good chances before Fabinho struck.
Josh Brownhill had a long-distance effort saved by Alisson, and January signing Wout Weghorst should have done better after racing through on goal.
Chances were few and far between in a scrappy second half although substitute Diogo Jota should have added a late second after a quick Liverpool break but shot wide.
The win means Liverpool are nine points behind leaders City with 14 games still to play, one more than their title rivals, who host the Reds in April.
Burnley remain bottom, seven points from safety.
Old guard return but Fabinho shines
With Sadio Mane available again after helping Senegal win the Africa Cup of Nations, Jurgen Klopp opted to restore the old guard and started with a front three of Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah, with in-form Diogo Jota on the bench.
But in driving rain and a blustery wind, the visitors' attacking trio often struggled to make an impact, although Mane did play an important role in the breakthrough goal.
The forward got a crucial flick on Trent Alexander-Arnold's corner and Fabinho ran on to it, hitting a first-time strike that was blocked on the line before the Brazilian followed up the rebound to poke in.
The goal continued Fabinho's impressive recent run of scoring form - it was his fifth in his past seven games in all competitions.
It secured an important three points from a game in which the Reds could easily have slipped up, with Burnley having held Manchester United to a draw on Tuesday.
More to follow.
Burnley
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player namePopeAverage rating
5.37
- Squad number14Player nameRobertsAverage rating
5.26
- Squad number5Player nameTarkowskiAverage rating
5.26
- Squad number6Player nameMeeAverage rating
5.08
- Squad number23Player namePietersAverage rating
4.99
- Squad number17Player nameLennonAverage rating
5.01
- Squad number18Player nameWestwoodAverage rating
5.05
- Squad number8Player nameBrownhillAverage rating
4.90
- Squad number20Player nameCornetAverage rating
5.16
- Squad number19Player nameRodriguezAverage rating
5.01
- Squad number9Player nameWeghorstAverage rating
5.37
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number10Player nameBarnesAverage rating
4.81
- Squad number11Player nameMcNeilAverage rating
4.98
Liverpool
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameAlissonAverage rating
7.60
- Squad number66Player nameAlexander-ArnoldAverage rating
7.39
- Squad number32Player nameMatipAverage rating
7.19
- Squad number4Player namevan DijkAverage rating
7.50
- Squad number26Player nameRobertsonAverage rating
7.63
- Squad number14Player nameHendersonAverage rating
7.01
- Squad number3Player nameFabinhoAverage rating
7.68
- Squad number8Player nameKeïtaAverage rating
7.09
- Squad number11Player nameMohamed SalahAverage rating
7.39
- Squad number9Player nameRoberto FirminoAverage rating
7.19
- Squad number10Player nameManéAverage rating
7.18
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number6Player nameThiago AlcántaraAverage rating
7.29
- Squad number7Player nameMilnerAverage rating
6.65
- Squad number20Player nameDiogo JotaAverage rating
7.43
Line-ups
Burnley
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Pope
- 14Roberts
- 5Tarkowski
- 6Mee
- 23Pieters
- 17Lennon
- 18Westwood
- 8Brownhill
- 20Cornet
- 19RodriguezSubstituted forMcNeilat 62'minutes
- 9WeghorstSubstituted forBarnesat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Lowton
- 4Cork
- 10Barnes
- 11McNeil
- 13Hennessey
- 16Stephens
- 22Collins
- 26Bardsley
- 28Long
Liverpool
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Alisson
- 66Alexander-Arnold
- 32Matip
- 4van Dijk
- 26Robertson
- 14HendersonBooked at 27minsSubstituted forThiago Alcántaraat 59'minutes
- 3Fabinho
- 8KeïtaSubstituted forMilnerat 90+2'minutes
- 11Salah
- 9Firmino
- 10ManéSubstituted forJotaat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Konaté
- 6Thiago Alcántara
- 7Milner
- 15Oxlade-Chamberlain
- 20Jota
- 21Tsimikas
- 23Díaz
- 62Kelleher
- 67Elliott
- Referee:
- Martin Atkinson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home33%
- Away67%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Burnley 0, Liverpool 1.
Post update
Offside, Burnley. Ben Mee tries a through ball, but James Tarkowski is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. James Milner replaces Naby Keïta.
Post update
Foul by Naby Keïta (Liverpool).
Post update
Ashley Westwood (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Offside, Burnley. Ben Mee tries a through ball, but Dwight McNeil is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Connor Roberts.
Post update
Attempt missed. Diogo Jota (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Post update
Offside, Liverpool. Virgil van Dijk tries a through ball, but Andrew Robertson is caught offside.
Post update
Offside, Burnley. Josh Brownhill tries a through ball, but Maxwel Cornet is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the right. Assisted by Andrew Robertson with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Ben Mee.
Post update
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Josh Brownhill.
Post update
Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Joel Matip.
Substitution
Substitution, Burnley. Ashley Barnes replaces Wout Weghorst because of an injury.
Post update
Attempt missed. Fabinho (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Diogo Jota.
Post update
Offside, Liverpool. Andrew Robertson tries a through ball, but Roberto Firmino is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Diogo Jota replaces Sadio Mané.
Post update
Offside, Liverpool. Andrew Robertson tries a through ball, but Trent Alexander-Arnold is caught offside.
