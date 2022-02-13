Match ends, Manchester City Women 1, Manchester United Women 0.
Caroline Weir's classy late winner kept Manchester City in the Women's Super League title conversation and dealt a blow to derby rivals Manchester United.
Substitute Weir came off the bench to chip Mary Earps from 25 yards and score in a home Manchester derby for a third successive season.
City created the better chances as Lauren Hemp missed from close range and Jess Park curled on to a post.
City go fifth, eight points off leaders Arsenal and two behind United in third.
The result completely opens up the race for the Champions League qualification spots, with fourth-placed Tottenham able to leapfrog United and move into the top three if they win at bottom side Birmingham later on Sunday.
But it will be remembered mostly for Weir's stunning impact from the bench as she continued her habit of scoring spectacular goals against the red half of Manchester.
Another Puskas award nomination for Weir?
City have now hosted United three times since United's promotion to the WSL three years ago and Weir has netted in all three matches, scoring the winner twice.
All three goals have been spectacular, a long-range effort in 2019 at Etihad Stadium and a delicate lob in 2021 earning Fifa Puskas Award nominations for "most aesthetically significant" goal of the year.
Her strike at the Academy Stadium on Sunday was as good as those - and reminiscent of the second - as Weir noticed England keeper Earps a fraction off her line before chipping into the far corner with her left foot.
The goal spared the blushes of Hemp, who steered Park's cross over the bar from three yards early on - a miss it appeared City would rue as United dug in until Weir's moment of magic.
Line-ups
Man City Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 26Roebuck
- 20Bronze
- 33Kennedy
- 5Greenwood
- 3Stokes
- 17LosadaSubstituted forWeirat 75'minutes
- 24Walsh
- 10Stanway
- 16ParkSubstituted forRasoat 84'minutes
- 18White
- 15Hemp
Substitutes
- 11Beckie
- 12Angeldahl
- 13Raso
- 19Weir
- 21Shaw
- 30Mace
- 35Keating
- 41Blakstad
Man Utd Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 27Earps
- 3Thorisdottir
- 15CaldwellBooked at 54mins
- 17Batlle
- 6Blundell
- 10Zelem
- 12Ladd
- 16BruunSubstituted forFusoat 90'minutes
- 8RisaSubstituted forThomasat 64'minutes
- 7Toone
- 23RussoSubstituted forHansonat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Harris
- 9Thomas
- 13Fuso
- 14Groenen
- 18Hanson
- 20Smith
- 24Jones
- 32Baggaley
- Referee:
- Kirsty Dowle
- Attendance:
- 5,317
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home68%
- Away32%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home7
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester City Women 1, Manchester United Women 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United Women. Ivana Fuso replaces Signe Bruun.
Post update
Attempt missed. Hayley Raso (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Lauren Hemp.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City Women. Hayley Raso replaces Jessica Park.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester City Women 1, Manchester United Women 0. Caroline Weir (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.
Post update
Offside, Manchester City Women. Lauren Hemp tries a through ball, but Ellen White is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United Women. Kirsty Hanson replaces Alessia Russo.
Post update
Attempt missed. Martha Thomas (Manchester United Women) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Katie Zelem with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Alex Greenwood.
Post update
Foul by Keira Walsh (Manchester City Women).
Post update
Martha Thomas (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City Women. Caroline Weir replaces Vicky Losada.
Post update
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Maria Thorisdottir.
Post update
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Maria Thorisdottir.
Post update
Attempt saved. Alex Greenwood (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Post update
Vicky Losada (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women).
Post update
Attempt missed. Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jessica Park.
Post update
Foul by Alanna Kennedy (Manchester City Women).