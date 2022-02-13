Jessica Park (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Line-ups
Man City Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 26Roebuck
- 20Bronze
- 33Kennedy
- 5Greenwood
- 3Stokes
- 10Stanway
- 24Walsh
- 17Losada
- 16Park
- 18White
- 15Hemp
Substitutes
- 11Beckie
- 12Angeldahl
- 13Raso
- 19Weir
- 21Shaw
- 30Mace
- 35Keating
- 41Blakstad
Man Utd Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 27Earps
- 3Thorisdottir
- 15Caldwell
- 17Batlle
- 6Blundell
- 10Zelem
- 12Ladd
- 16Bruun
- 8Risa
- 7Toone
- 23Russo
Substitutes
- 2Harris
- 9Thomas
- 13Fuso
- 14Groenen
- 18Hanson
- 20Smith
- 24Jones
- 32Baggaley
- Referee:
- Kirsty Dowle
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home74%
- Away26%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away2
Live Text
Foul by Ella Toone (Manchester United Women).
Attempt saved. Signe Bruun (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Vilde Risa.
Foul by Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women).
Alessia Russo (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Manchester City Women. Alanna Kennedy tries a through ball, but Alex Greenwood is caught offside.
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Ona Batlle.
Foul by Jessica Park (Manchester City Women).
Signe Bruun (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from very close range is too high. Assisted by Jessica Park.
Attempt missed. Vicky Losada (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Vicky Losada (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ona Batlle (Manchester United Women).
Attempt blocked. Diane Caldwell (Manchester United Women) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.
Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Lauren Hemp.
Foul by Lucy Bronze (Manchester City Women).
Vilde Risa (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.