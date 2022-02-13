The FA Women's Super League
Man City WomenManchester City Women0Man Utd WomenManchester United Women0

Women's Super League: Manchester City v Manchester United

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Man City Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 26Roebuck
  • 20Bronze
  • 33Kennedy
  • 5Greenwood
  • 3Stokes
  • 10Stanway
  • 24Walsh
  • 17Losada
  • 16Park
  • 18White
  • 15Hemp

Substitutes

  • 11Beckie
  • 12Angeldahl
  • 13Raso
  • 19Weir
  • 21Shaw
  • 30Mace
  • 35Keating
  • 41Blakstad

Man Utd Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 27Earps
  • 3Thorisdottir
  • 15Caldwell
  • 17Batlle
  • 6Blundell
  • 10Zelem
  • 12Ladd
  • 16Bruun
  • 8Risa
  • 7Toone
  • 23Russo

Substitutes

  • 2Harris
  • 9Thomas
  • 13Fuso
  • 14Groenen
  • 18Hanson
  • 20Smith
  • 24Jones
  • 32Baggaley
Referee:
Kirsty Dowle

Match Stats

Home TeamMan City WomenAway TeamMan Utd Women
Possession
Home74%
Away26%
Shots
Home2
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home3
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Jessica Park (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Ella Toone (Manchester United Women).

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Signe Bruun (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Vilde Risa.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women).

  5. Post update

    Alessia Russo (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Offside, Manchester City Women. Alanna Kennedy tries a through ball, but Alex Greenwood is caught offside.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Ona Batlle.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Jessica Park (Manchester City Women).

  9. Post update

    Signe Bruun (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from very close range is too high. Assisted by Jessica Park.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Vicky Losada (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  12. Post update

    Vicky Losada (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Ona Batlle (Manchester United Women).

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Diane Caldwell (Manchester United Women) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Lauren Hemp.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Lucy Bronze (Manchester City Women).

  17. Post update

    Vilde Risa (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  18. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  19. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women149413482631
2Chelsea Women139223062429
3Man Utd Women1475228141426
4Tottenham Women137331711624
5Reading Women127141715222
6Man City Women146352920921
7West Ham Women135531815320
8Brighton Women145181322-916
9Aston Villa Women13418928-1913
10Everton Women123271021-1111
11Leicester City Women143011927-189
12B'ham City Women141112936-274
View full The FA Women's Super League table

