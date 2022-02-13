The FA Women's Super League
B'ham City WomenBirmingham City Women0Tottenham WomenTottenham Hotspur Women2

Women's Super League: Dominant Spurs move up to third with victory over Birmingham

By Abi RodwellBBC Sport

Ashleigh Neville, Tottenham Hotspur
Ashleigh Neville scored her second goal in two games as Spurs moved up to third in the WSL table

A dominant second-half display from Tottenham saw them move up to third in the Women's Super League as they inflicted a fourth successive loss on bottom side Birmingham.

Ashleigh Neville pounced on a rebound and Ria Percival tapped home from close range to seal a deserved win.

Spurs are now four points off leaders Arsenal and just two behind Chelsea in second.

The result leaves Birmingham seven points from safety in the WSL.

Line-ups

B'ham City Women

Formation 3-4-3

  • 21RamseyBooked at 86mins
  • 30Lawley
  • 4Quinn
  • 25Holloway
  • 14Finn
  • 10MurraySubstituted forWhelanat 86'minutes
  • 7Sarri
  • 8RobertsonBooked at 33mins
  • 11Pennock
  • 12SmithSubstituted forWhippat 73'minutes
  • 17QuinnSubstituted forEwensat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Scott
  • 9Ewens
  • 19Whipp
  • 22Ryan-Doyle
  • 23Whelan
  • 27Jenner
  • 29Jones
  • 32Cowie
  • 36Worsey

Tottenham Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 22Spencer
  • 13Ale
  • 5Bartrip
  • 3Zadorsky
  • 29Neville
  • 12PercivalSubstituted forTangat 86'minutes
  • 21Clemaron
  • 11SchnaderbeckSubstituted forHarropat 45'minutes
  • 17SimonSubstituted forSummanenat 45'minutes
  • 7Naz
  • 10Williams

Substitutes

  • 1Korpela
  • 6Harrop
  • 9Tang
  • 14Addison
  • 23Ayane
  • 24Summanen
  • 44Lane
Referee:
Emily Heaslip

Match Stats

Home TeamB'ham City WomenAway TeamTottenham Women
Possession
Home29%
Away71%
Shots
Home4
Away15
Shots on Target
Home2
Away7
Corners
Home4
Away6
Fouls
Home8
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Birmingham City Women 0, Tottenham Hotspur Women 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Birmingham City Women 0, Tottenham Hotspur Women 2.

  3. Post update

    Maéva Clemaron (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Veatriki Sarri (Birmingham City Women).

  5. Post update

    Eveliina Summanen (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Emily Whelan (Birmingham City Women).

  7. Post update

    Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Lisa Robertson (Birmingham City Women).

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Tang Jiali replaces Ria Percival.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Birmingham City Women. Emily Whelan replaces Christie Murray.

  11. Booking

    Emily Ramsey (Birmingham City Women) is shown the yellow card.

  12. Goal!

    Goal! Birmingham City Women 0, Tottenham Hotspur Women 2. Ria Percival (Tottenham Hotspur Women) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Birmingham City Women. Conceded by Shelina Zadorsky.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is too high.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kerys Harrop (Tottenham Hotspur Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Maéva Clemaron.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jessica Naz (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ria Percival.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Birmingham City Women. Lucy Whipp replaces Libby Smith.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Birmingham City Women. Sarah Ewens replaces Lucy Quinn.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jessica Naz.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women149413482631
2Chelsea Women139223062429
3Tottenham Women148331911827
4Man Utd Women1474328151325
5Man City Women1472530201023
6Reading Women137151819-122
7West Ham Women145541818020
8Brighton Women156181723-619
9Aston Villa Women145181128-1716
10Leicester City Women1540111227-1512
11Everton Women133281023-1311
12B'ham City Women151113938-294
View full The FA Women's Super League table

