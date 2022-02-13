Match ends, Birmingham City Women 0, Tottenham Hotspur Women 2.
A dominant second-half display from Tottenham saw them move up to third in the Women's Super League as they inflicted a fourth successive loss on bottom side Birmingham.
Ashleigh Neville pounced on a rebound and Ria Percival tapped home from close range to seal a deserved win.
Spurs are now four points off leaders Arsenal and just two behind Chelsea in second.
The result leaves Birmingham seven points from safety in the WSL.
Line-ups
B'ham City Women
Formation 3-4-3
- 21RamseyBooked at 86mins
- 30Lawley
- 4Quinn
- 25Holloway
- 14Finn
- 10MurraySubstituted forWhelanat 86'minutes
- 7Sarri
- 8RobertsonBooked at 33mins
- 11Pennock
- 12SmithSubstituted forWhippat 73'minutes
- 17QuinnSubstituted forEwensat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Scott
- 9Ewens
- 19Whipp
- 22Ryan-Doyle
- 23Whelan
- 27Jenner
- 29Jones
- 32Cowie
- 36Worsey
Tottenham Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 22Spencer
- 13Ale
- 5Bartrip
- 3Zadorsky
- 29Neville
- 12PercivalSubstituted forTangat 86'minutes
- 21Clemaron
- 11SchnaderbeckSubstituted forHarropat 45'minutes
- 17SimonSubstituted forSummanenat 45'minutes
- 7Naz
- 10Williams
Substitutes
- 1Korpela
- 6Harrop
- 9Tang
- 14Addison
- 23Ayane
- 24Summanen
- 44Lane
- Referee:
- Emily Heaslip
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home29%
- Away71%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away7
- Corners
- Home4
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Birmingham City Women 0, Tottenham Hotspur Women 2.
Post update
Maéva Clemaron (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Veatriki Sarri (Birmingham City Women).
Post update
Eveliina Summanen (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Emily Whelan (Birmingham City Women).
Post update
Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Lisa Robertson (Birmingham City Women).
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Tang Jiali replaces Ria Percival.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City Women. Emily Whelan replaces Christie Murray.
Booking
Emily Ramsey (Birmingham City Women) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Birmingham City Women 0, Tottenham Hotspur Women 2. Ria Percival (Tottenham Hotspur Women) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Post update
Corner, Birmingham City Women. Conceded by Shelina Zadorsky.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is too high.
Post update
Attempt saved. Kerys Harrop (Tottenham Hotspur Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Maéva Clemaron.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jessica Naz (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ria Percival.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City Women. Lucy Whipp replaces Libby Smith.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City Women. Sarah Ewens replaces Lucy Quinn.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jessica Naz.