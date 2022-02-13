Last updated on .From the section Football

Ashleigh Neville scored her second goal in two games as Spurs moved up to third in the WSL table

A dominant second-half display from Tottenham saw them move up to third in the Women's Super League as they inflicted a fourth successive loss on bottom side Birmingham.

Ashleigh Neville pounced on a rebound and Ria Percival tapped home from close range to seal a deserved win.

Spurs are now four points off leaders Arsenal and just two behind Chelsea in second.

The result leaves Birmingham seven points from safety in the WSL.

