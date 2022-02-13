Championship
SwanseaSwansea City3Bristol CityBristol City1

Swansea City 3-1 Bristol City: Swans fight back to beat Robins

By Gareth VincentBBC Sport Wales at the Swansea.com Stadium

Last updated on .From the section Championshipcomments10

Michael Obafemi has scored in successive home games for Swansea
Michael Obafemi has scored in successive home games for Swansea

Swansea City produced a rousing second-half fightback to come from a goal down to beat Bristol City 3-1.

The Robins deservedly led at the break thanks to Andreas Weimann's fine run and finish.

But Michael Obafemi slid in to level early in the second period before on-loan Fulham defender Cyrus Christie headed in despite appeals for offside.

Joel Piroe drilled in his first goal in eight games to seal Swansea's second straight home win in stoppage time.

Swansea climb to 16th in the table, while Bristol City drop to 17th having seen their run without an away Championship victory stretch to 10 games.

Nigel Pearson will be left frustrated after his side failed to build on their midweek triumph over Reading, while this was a welcome win for a Swansea side who had won only one of their previous five games.

The Welsh club were searching for a response after a midweek mauling at Stoke, where they had produced arguably their worst display of the season.

They were much brighter in the early stages here, though they looked vulnerable whenever they turned over possession.

It was Swansea who threatened first, Obafemi curling a shot towards the bottom corner from 20 yards only for Max O'Leary to save.

The striker then saw an effort deflect wide, while Jamie Paterson's free-kick flashed past the post after hitting the wall.

Yet Swansea were dispossessed in their own half all too often in the first period, with a first warning coming when Chris Martin's drive was pushed over by Andy Fisher.

Fisher then had to come racing off his line to deal with Ryan Manning's underhit backpass, with the offside flag saving Swansea when Weimann looked poised to profit.

Antoine Semenyo forced a decent save from Weimann after teenage debutant Finley Stephens became the latest in a line of Swansea players to give the ball away.

When Piroe followed suit - albeit in Bristol City territory - Nigel Pearson's team finally made Swansea pay.

The impressive Semenyo was the provider, guiding a perfect pass into the path of Weimann.

Andreas Weimann celebrates his 15th goal of the season
Andreas Weimann celebrates his 15th goal of the season

Bristol City's captain had enough pace to hold off Manning and then found a sumptuous finish, lifting his shot high into the net from the edge of the area.

Swansea found the swift reply they needed, as they worked the ball patiently to Christie in the inside-right channel.

His attempted shot turned into the perfect cross, as Obafemi tapped in his second goal in three games at the far post.

Bristol City struggled to open Swansea up after the break, with the one major threat coming when Flynn Downes lost possession and Weimann's drive deflected over.

Swansea had the greater momentum as the contest wore on, and went ahead after Piroe's flicked effort reached Christie and his first-time shot was saved by Daniel Bentley, who had come on for the injured O'Leary.

Bentley also saved Olivier Ntcham's follow-up effort only for Christie to head in his first goal since joining Swansea in January.

Bristol City's appeals for offside fell on deaf ears, and their misery was complete in the fourth minute of stoppage time when Piroe turned onto his left foot on the edge of the area and rifled a shot into the bottom corner.

Line-ups

Swansea

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 33Fisher
  • 30BurnsSubstituted forNtchamat 75'minutes
  • 5Cabango
  • 3Manning
  • 23ChristieBooked at 90mins
  • 4Downes
  • 8Grimes
  • 13Wolf
  • 17Piroe
  • 12PatersonSubstituted forSmithat 90'minutes
  • 9ObafemiBooked at 56minsSubstituted forLatibeaudiereat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Fulton
  • 7Smith
  • 10Ntcham
  • 14Joseph
  • 18Hamer
  • 21Dhanda
  • 22Latibeaudiere

Bristol City

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 12O'LearySubstituted forBentleyat 63'minutes
  • 26Vyner
  • 22Kalas
  • 25KloseBooked at 59mins
  • 3DasilvaBooked at 69mins
  • 42MassengoSubstituted forWilliamsat 60'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 36Scott
  • 16PringSubstituted forWellsat 84'minutes
  • 14Weimann
  • 18SemenyoBooked at 86mins
  • 9MartinBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 1Bentley
  • 8Williams
  • 21Wells
  • 24Cundy
  • 31Idehen
  • 37Conway
  • 38Benarous
Referee:
Keith Stroud
Attendance:
19,162

Match Stats

Home TeamSwanseaAway TeamBristol City
Possession
Home71%
Away29%
Shots
Home16
Away10
Shots on Target
Home6
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away5
Fouls
Home5
Away17

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Swansea City 3, Bristol City 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Swansea City 3, Bristol City 1.

  3. Post update

    Hand ball by Joe Williams (Bristol City).

  4. Booking

    Joe Williams (Bristol City) is shown the yellow card.

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Swansea City 3, Bristol City 1. Joël Piroe (Swansea City) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.

  6. Post update

    Joel Latibeaudiere (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Chris Martin (Bristol City).

  8. Booking

    Cyrus Christie (Swansea City) is shown the yellow card.

  9. Booking

    Chris Martin (Bristol City) is shown the yellow card.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Swansea City. Korey Smith replaces Jamie Paterson.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Olivier Ntcham (Swansea City).

  12. Post update

    Alex Scott (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Booking

    Antoine Semenyo (Bristol City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Ryan Manning (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Antoine Semenyo (Bristol City).

  16. Post update

    Ben Cabango (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Chris Martin (Bristol City).

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Swansea City. Joel Latibeaudiere replaces Michael Obafemi.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Bristol City. Nahki Wells replaces Cameron Pring.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Ben Cabango (Swansea City).

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

10 comments

  • Comment posted by Family Davies , today at 15:08

    Great result Swans, let's try and keep it going now

  • Comment posted by Jamie_B, today at 15:07

    If you look at the match stats, there should only be one winner.

    Swans finally turn possession into points.

  • Comment posted by jambotheonly, today at 15:06

    uppa swans

  • Comment posted by scarletbard, today at 15:06

    Possession and goals!!!
    Well done lads..

  • Comment posted by Andyev, today at 15:04

    Good result for Swansea! Couple of penalty shouts for both sides but never really liked Stroud as a ref.

  • Comment posted by Ricky Spanisssssshhhhhh, today at 15:03

    Bristol C*ty capitulate yet again. Tremendous.

    • Reply posted by Dave, today at 15:11

      Dave replied:
      Enjoying league 2? So tinpot.

  • Comment posted by Jack88, today at 15:02

    Fantastic Swans. Finally dominated possession and had goals to count for it!
    Good to get one over on our only worthy local opponents too.

    • Reply posted by madmarvel, today at 15:06

      madmarvel replied:
      As if, Bristol City are not anyone's rivals

  • Comment posted by centrestandclock, today at 15:02

    No1 Team in Wales again!

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 13th February 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham30197478265264
2Bournemouth30177649262358
3Blackburn31158845331253
4QPR30157846341252
5Huddersfield32131184034650
6Middlesbrough3014793829949
7Nottm Forest311381043331047
8Sheff Utd2913793933646
9West Brom3012993426845
10Luton3012994136545
11Preston32111293535045
12Coventry2912893934544
13Stoke30127113832643
14Blackpool31118123437-341
15Millwall301010103133-240
16Swansea30108123239-738
17Bristol City32107154258-1637
18Birmingham3299143749-1236
19Hull3195172636-1032
20Cardiff3095163650-1432
21Reading3084183660-2422
22Peterborough2955192360-3720
23Derby31912103235-318
24Barnsley3038191945-2617
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport