Swansea City v Bristol City

SwanseaSwansea City13:00Bristol CityBristol City
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section Championship
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Fulham
|30
|19
|7
|4
|78
|26
|52
|64
|2
|Bournemouth
|30
|17
|7
|6
|49
|26
|23
|58
|3
|Blackburn
|31
|15
|8
|8
|45
|33
|12
|53
|4
|QPR
|30
|15
|7
|8
|46
|34
|12
|52
|5
|Huddersfield
|32
|13
|11
|8
|40
|34
|6
|50
|6
|Middlesbrough
|30
|14
|7
|9
|38
|29
|9
|49
|7
|Nottm Forest
|31
|13
|8
|10
|43
|33
|10
|47
|8
|Sheff Utd
|29
|13
|7
|9
|39
|33
|6
|46
|9
|West Brom
|30
|12
|9
|9
|34
|26
|8
|45
|10
|Luton
|30
|12
|9
|9
|41
|36
|5
|45
|11
|Preston
|32
|11
|12
|9
|35
|35
|0
|45
|12
|Coventry
|29
|12
|8
|9
|39
|34
|5
|44
|13
|Stoke
|30
|12
|7
|11
|38
|32
|6
|43
|14
|Blackpool
|31
|11
|8
|12
|34
|37
|-3
|41
|15
|Millwall
|30
|10
|10
|10
|31
|33
|-2
|40
|16
|Bristol City
|31
|10
|7
|14
|41
|55
|-14
|37
|17
|Birmingham
|32
|9
|9
|14
|37
|49
|-12
|36
|18
|Swansea
|29
|9
|8
|12
|29
|38
|-9
|35
|19
|Hull
|31
|9
|5
|17
|26
|36
|-10
|32
|20
|Cardiff
|30
|9
|5
|16
|36
|50
|-14
|32
|21
|Reading
|30
|8
|4
|18
|36
|60
|-24
|22
|22
|Peterborough
|29
|5
|5
|19
|23
|60
|-37
|20
|23
|Derby
|31
|9
|12
|10
|32
|35
|-3
|18
|24
|Barnsley
|30
|3
|8
|19
|19
|45
|-26
|17
