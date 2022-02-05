Match ends, Inter Milan 1, AC Milan 2.
Olivier Giroud scored twice as AC Milan came from behind to beat Inter Milan and move to within a point of their rivals at the top of Serie A.
Ivan Perisic side-footed a volley into the bottom corner from Hakan Calhanoglu's corner and defending champions Inter looked in control.
But Giroud slid in a loose ball after Brahim Diaz's shot was deflected.
The ex-Arsenal man, 35, then sealed the win with a brilliant turn and finish from Davide Calabria's pass.
AC Milan had Theo Hernandez sent off in the final seconds for a lunging tackle on Denzel Dumfries.
The win puts them within a point of Inter, who still top the table, and three points above third-placed Napoli.
AC Milan's last major trophy was the 2010-11 Serie A title. Stefano Pioli is their eighth manager since then.
Line-ups
Inter Milan
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Handanovic
- 37SkriniarBooked at 84mins
- 6de Vrij
- 95BastoniSubstituted forDarmianat 82'minutes
- 2Dumfries
- 23Barella
- 77BrozovicSubstituted forVecinoat 82'minutes
- 20CalhanogluBooked at 60minsSubstituted forVidalat 73'minutes
- 14PerisicSubstituted forDimarcoat 70'minutes
- 9Dzeko
- 10MartínezSubstituted forSánchezat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Gagliardini
- 7Sánchez
- 8Vecino
- 11Kolarov
- 13Ranocchia
- 21Cordaz
- 22Vidal
- 32Dimarco
- 33D'Ambrosio
- 36Darmian
- 41Curatolo
- 97Radu
AC Milan
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 16Maignan
- 2Calabria
- 20Kalulu
- 13RomagnoliBooked at 21mins
- 19HernándezBooked at 90mins
- 4BennacerBooked at 76minsSubstituted forKrunicat 80'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 8Tonali
- 56SaelemaekersSubstituted forMessiasat 45'minutes
- 79KessiéSubstituted forDíazat 58'minutesBooked at 72mins
- 17da Conceição Leão
- 9Giroud
Substitutes
- 1Tatarusanu
- 7Castillejo Azuaga
- 10Díaz
- 22Lazetic
- 23Tomori
- 25Florenzi
- 27Maldini
- 30Messias
- 33Krunic
- 41Bakayoko
- 46Gabbia
- 83Mirante
- Referee:
- Marco Guida
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home20
- Away14
