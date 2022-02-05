Italian Serie A
Inter MilanInter Milan1AC MilanAC Milan2

Inter Milan 1-2 AC Milan: Olivier Giroud scores twice in Serie A derby comeback

Olivier Giroud
All seven of Olivier Giroud's Serie A goals have been scored at the San Siro, home ground of both Milan teams

Olivier Giroud scored twice as AC Milan came from behind to beat Inter Milan and move to within a point of their rivals at the top of Serie A.

Ivan Perisic side-footed a volley into the bottom corner from Hakan Calhanoglu's corner and defending champions Inter looked in control.

But Giroud slid in a loose ball after Brahim Diaz's shot was deflected.

The ex-Arsenal man, 35, then sealed the win with a brilliant turn and finish from Davide Calabria's pass.

AC Milan had Theo Hernandez sent off in the final seconds for a lunging tackle on Denzel Dumfries.

The win puts them within a point of Inter, who still top the table, and three points above third-placed Napoli.

AC Milan's last major trophy was the 2010-11 Serie A title. Stefano Pioli is their eighth manager since then.

Line-ups

Inter Milan

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Handanovic
  • 37SkriniarBooked at 84mins
  • 6de Vrij
  • 95BastoniSubstituted forDarmianat 82'minutes
  • 2Dumfries
  • 23Barella
  • 77BrozovicSubstituted forVecinoat 82'minutes
  • 20CalhanogluBooked at 60minsSubstituted forVidalat 73'minutes
  • 14PerisicSubstituted forDimarcoat 70'minutes
  • 9Dzeko
  • 10MartínezSubstituted forSánchezat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Gagliardini
  • 7Sánchez
  • 8Vecino
  • 11Kolarov
  • 13Ranocchia
  • 21Cordaz
  • 22Vidal
  • 32Dimarco
  • 33D'Ambrosio
  • 36Darmian
  • 41Curatolo
  • 97Radu

AC Milan

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 16Maignan
  • 2Calabria
  • 20Kalulu
  • 13RomagnoliBooked at 21mins
  • 19HernándezBooked at 90mins
  • 4BennacerBooked at 76minsSubstituted forKrunicat 80'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 8Tonali
  • 56SaelemaekersSubstituted forMessiasat 45'minutes
  • 79KessiéSubstituted forDíazat 58'minutesBooked at 72mins
  • 17da Conceição Leão
  • 9Giroud

Substitutes

  • 1Tatarusanu
  • 7Castillejo Azuaga
  • 10Díaz
  • 22Lazetic
  • 23Tomori
  • 25Florenzi
  • 27Maldini
  • 30Messias
  • 33Krunic
  • 41Bakayoko
  • 46Gabbia
  • 83Mirante
Referee:
Marco Guida

Match Stats

Home TeamInter MilanAway TeamAC Milan
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home11
Away10
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away4
Fouls
Home20
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Inter Milan 1, AC Milan 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Inter Milan 1, AC Milan 2.

  3. Dismissal

    Theo Hernández (AC Milan) is shown the red card.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Theo Hernández (AC Milan).

  5. Post update

    Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Olivier Giroud (AC Milan).

  7. Post update

    Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Davide Calabria.

  9. Booking

    Rade Krunic (AC Milan) is shown the yellow card.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Rade Krunic (AC Milan).

  11. Post update

    Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Theo Hernández (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan).

  14. Post update

    Foul by Sandro Tonali (AC Milan).

  15. Post update

    Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Rade Krunic (AC Milan).

  17. Post update

    Arturo Vidal (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Booking

    Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Inter Milan. Matteo Darmian replaces Alessandro Bastoni.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Inter Milan. Matías Vecino replaces Marcelo Brozovic.

Saturday 5th February 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inter Milan23165254193553
2AC Milan24164449262352
3Napoli23154443162749
4Atalanta22127344261843
5Juventus23126534211342
6Roma24123940301039
7Fiorentina22113841301136
8Lazio2310674639736
9Hellas Verona239684338533
10Torino229583021932
11Sassuolo237883938129
12Empoli2385103747-1029
13Bologna2283112937-827
14Spezia2374122442-1825
15Udinese225983136-524
16Sampdoria2355132941-1220
17Venezia2246122040-2018
18Cagliari2338122244-2217
19Genoa24111122045-2514
20Salernitana2232171453-3910
View full Italian Serie A table

