All seven of Olivier Giroud's Serie A goals have been scored at the San Siro, home ground of both Milan teams

Olivier Giroud scored twice as AC Milan came from behind to beat Inter Milan and move to within a point of their rivals at the top of Serie A.

Ivan Perisic side-footed a volley into the bottom corner from Hakan Calhanoglu's corner and defending champions Inter looked in control.

But Giroud slid in a loose ball after Brahim Diaz's shot was deflected.

The ex-Arsenal man, 35, then sealed the win with a brilliant turn and finish from Davide Calabria's pass.

AC Milan had Theo Hernandez sent off in the final seconds for a lunging tackle on Denzel Dumfries.

The win puts them within a point of Inter, who still top the table, and three points above third-placed Napoli.

AC Milan's last major trophy was the 2010-11 Serie A title. Stefano Pioli is their eighth manager since then.