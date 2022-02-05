Italian Serie A
Inter MilanInter Milan1AC MilanAC Milan2

Inter Milan v AC Milan

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

Inter Milan

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Handanovic
  • 37SkriniarBooked at 84mins
  • 6de Vrij
  • 95BastoniSubstituted forDarmianat 82'minutes
  • 2Dumfries
  • 23Barella
  • 77BrozovicSubstituted forVecinoat 82'minutes
  • 20CalhanogluBooked at 60minsSubstituted forVidalat 73'minutes
  • 14PerisicSubstituted forDimarcoat 70'minutes
  • 9Dzeko
  • 10MartínezSubstituted forSánchezat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Gagliardini
  • 7Sánchez
  • 8Vecino
  • 11Kolarov
  • 13Ranocchia
  • 21Cordaz
  • 22Vidal
  • 32Dimarco
  • 33D'Ambrosio
  • 36Darmian
  • 41Curatolo
  • 97Radu

AC Milan

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 16Maignan
  • 2Calabria
  • 20Kalulu
  • 13RomagnoliBooked at 21mins
  • 19Hernández
  • 4BennacerBooked at 76minsSubstituted forKrunicat 80'minutes
  • 8Tonali
  • 56SaelemaekersSubstituted forMessiasat 45'minutes
  • 79KessiéSubstituted forDíazat 58'minutesBooked at 72mins
  • 17da Conceição Leão
  • 9Giroud

Substitutes

  • 1Tatarusanu
  • 7Castillejo Azuaga
  • 10Díaz
  • 22Lazetic
  • 23Tomori
  • 25Florenzi
  • 27Maldini
  • 30Messias
  • 33Krunic
  • 41Bakayoko
  • 46Gabbia
  • 83Mirante
Referee:
Marco Guida

Match Stats

Home TeamInter MilanAway TeamAC Milan
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home11
Away10
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away4
Fouls
Home19
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Sandro Tonali (AC Milan).

  2. Post update

    Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Rade Krunic (AC Milan).

  4. Post update

    Arturo Vidal (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Booking

    Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Inter Milan. Matteo Darmian replaces Alessandro Bastoni.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Inter Milan. Matías Vecino replaces Marcelo Brozovic.

  8. Post update

    Olivier Giroud (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan).

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, AC Milan. Rade Krunic replaces Ismaël Bennacer.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Inter Milan 1, AC Milan 2. Olivier Giroud (AC Milan) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Davide Calabria.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Junior Messias (AC Milan).

  13. Post update

    Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Booking

    Ismaël Bennacer (AC Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Ismaël Bennacer (AC Milan).

  16. Post update

    Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Inter Milan 1, AC Milan 1. Olivier Giroud (AC Milan) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Brahim Díaz (AC Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sandro Tonali.

  19. Post update

    Brahim Díaz (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan).

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 5th February 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inter Milan23165254193553
2AC Milan24164449262352
3Napoli23154443162749
4Atalanta22127344261843
5Juventus23126534211342
6Roma24123940301039
7Fiorentina22113841301136
8Lazio2310674639736
9Hellas Verona239684338533
10Torino229583021932
11Sassuolo237883938129
12Empoli2385103747-1029
13Bologna2283112937-827
14Spezia2374122442-1825
15Udinese225983136-524
16Sampdoria2355132941-1220
17Venezia2246122040-2018
18Cagliari2338122244-2217
19Genoa24111122045-2514
20Salernitana2232171453-3910
View full Italian Serie A table

Top Stories