Inter Milan v AC Milan

Foul by Sandro Tonali (AC Milan).
Line-ups
Inter Milan
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Handanovic
- 37SkriniarBooked at 84mins
- 6de Vrij
- 95BastoniSubstituted forDarmianat 82'minutes
- 2Dumfries
- 23Barella
- 77BrozovicSubstituted forVecinoat 82'minutes
- 20CalhanogluBooked at 60minsSubstituted forVidalat 73'minutes
- 14PerisicSubstituted forDimarcoat 70'minutes
- 9Dzeko
- 10MartínezSubstituted forSánchezat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Gagliardini
- 7Sánchez
- 8Vecino
- 11Kolarov
- 13Ranocchia
- 21Cordaz
- 22Vidal
- 32Dimarco
- 33D'Ambrosio
- 36Darmian
- 41Curatolo
- 97Radu
AC Milan
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 16Maignan
- 2Calabria
- 20Kalulu
- 13RomagnoliBooked at 21mins
- 19Hernández
- 4BennacerBooked at 76minsSubstituted forKrunicat 80'minutes
- 8Tonali
- 56SaelemaekersSubstituted forMessiasat 45'minutes
- 79KessiéSubstituted forDíazat 58'minutesBooked at 72mins
- 17da Conceição Leão
- 9Giroud
Substitutes
- 1Tatarusanu
- 7Castillejo Azuaga
- 10Díaz
- 22Lazetic
- 23Tomori
- 25Florenzi
- 27Maldini
- 30Messias
- 33Krunic
- 41Bakayoko
- 46Gabbia
- 83Mirante
- Referee:
- Marco Guida
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home19
- Away11
Live Text
Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Rade Krunic (AC Milan).
Arturo Vidal (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Matteo Darmian replaces Alessandro Bastoni.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Matías Vecino replaces Marcelo Brozovic.
Olivier Giroud (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan).
Substitution
Substitution, AC Milan. Rade Krunic replaces Ismaël Bennacer.
Goal!
Goal! Inter Milan 1, AC Milan 2. Olivier Giroud (AC Milan) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Davide Calabria.
Foul by Junior Messias (AC Milan).
Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Ismaël Bennacer (AC Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ismaël Bennacer (AC Milan).
Post update
Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Inter Milan 1, AC Milan 1. Olivier Giroud (AC Milan) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Brahim Díaz (AC Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sandro Tonali.
Brahim Díaz (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan).