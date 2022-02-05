German Bundesliga
Bayern MunichBayern Munich3RB LeipzigRB Leipzig2

Bayern Munich 3-2 RB Leipzig: Bundesliga champions edge entertaining game

Robert Lewandowski
Robert Lewandowski has scored 24 league goals this season, six more than anybody else in Europe's top five leagues

Bayern Munich edged an entertaining game with RB Leipzig to go nine points clear at the top of the Bundesliga.

Thomas Muller slotted in a rebound after Peter Gulacsi parried Robert Lewandowski's shot but Andre Silva poked in an equaliser.

Lewandowski scored a powerful header from Kingsley Coman's cross before Christopher Nkunku's clever finish for seventh-placed Leipzig.

Bayern won it when Serge Gnabry's shot was deflected in by Josko Gvardiol.

It was a 310th career Bundesliga win for Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer, equalling the record of fellow goalkeeper Oliver Kahn.

Second-placed Borussia Dortmund host Bayer Leverkusen, who are third, on Sunday.

Line-ups

Bayern Munich

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Neuer
  • 5Pavard
  • 4Süle
  • 21HernándezBooked at 22minsSubstituted forUpamecanoat 73'minutes
  • 7Gnabry
  • 6Kimmich
  • 24TolissoSubstituted forMusialaat 63'minutes
  • 11ComanSubstituted forNianzouat 85'minutes
  • 25MüllerSubstituted forSabitzerat 84'minutes
  • 10Sané
  • 9Lewandowski

Substitutes

  • 2Upamecano
  • 3Richards
  • 14Wanner
  • 18Sabitzer
  • 22Roca
  • 23Nianzou
  • 26Ulreich
  • 40Tillman
  • 42Musiala

RB Leipzig

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Gulácsi
  • 16Klostermann
  • 4Orban
  • 32Gvardiol
  • 22MukieleSubstituted forHenrichsat 72'minutesBooked at 74mins
  • 27LaimerBooked at 45minsSubstituted forHaïdaraat 61'minutes
  • 44KamplSubstituted forSzoboszlaiat 45'minutes
  • 3Angelino
  • 25OlmoSubstituted forForsbergat 60'minutes
  • 18NkunkuBooked at 62mins
  • 33André SilvaSubstituted forPoulsenat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Haïdara
  • 9Poulsen
  • 10Forsberg
  • 13Tschauner
  • 17Szoboszlai
  • 31Martínez
  • 35Bonnah
  • 38Novoa Ramos
  • 39Henrichs
Referee:
Sven Jablonski

Match Stats

Home TeamBayern MunichAway TeamRB Leipzig
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home23
Away12
Shots on Target
Home7
Away7
Corners
Home3
Away0
Fouls
Home11
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, FC Bayern München 3, RB Leipzig 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 3, RB Leipzig 2.

  3. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Josko Gvardiol.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jamal Musiala.

  5. Post update

    Offside, RB Leipzig. Angeliño tries a through ball, but Yussuf Poulsen is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Offside, FC Bayern München. Manuel Neuer tries a through ball, but Robert Lewandowski is caught offside.

  7. Post update

    Offside, RB Leipzig. Dominik Szoboszlai tries a through ball, but Christopher Nkunku is caught offside.

  8. Post update

    Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig).

  10. Post update

    Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Dominik Szoboszlai (RB Leipzig).

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Benjamin Pavard.

  13. Post update

    Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Lukas Klostermann (RB Leipzig).

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Tanguy Nianzou replaces Kingsley Coman.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Marcel Sabitzer replaces Thomas Müller.

  17. Post update

    Offside, FC Bayern München. Thomas Müller tries a through ball, but Serge Gnabry is caught offside.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Benjamin Henrichs.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lukas Klostermann (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right following a set piece situation.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich21171368214752
2B Dortmund20141552312143
3B Leverkusen20105549321735
4Union Berlin219752927234
5Freiburg219663324933
6Köln218853334-132
7RB Leipzig2194840261431
8Hoffenheim219484134731
9Frankfurt218763332131
10Mainz219393023730
11VfL Bochum2174102030-1025
12B Mgladbach2165102738-1123
13Hertha Berlin2165102343-2023
14Arminia Bielefeld2141072127-622
15Augsburg215792235-1322
16Wolfsburg2063111732-1521
17Stuttgart2146112438-1418
18Fürth2024141752-3510
View full German Bundesliga table

