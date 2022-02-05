Match ends, FC Bayern München 3, RB Leipzig 2.
Bayern Munich edged an entertaining game with RB Leipzig to go nine points clear at the top of the Bundesliga.
Thomas Muller slotted in a rebound after Peter Gulacsi parried Robert Lewandowski's shot but Andre Silva poked in an equaliser.
Lewandowski scored a powerful header from Kingsley Coman's cross before Christopher Nkunku's clever finish for seventh-placed Leipzig.
Bayern won it when Serge Gnabry's shot was deflected in by Josko Gvardiol.
It was a 310th career Bundesliga win for Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer, equalling the record of fellow goalkeeper Oliver Kahn.
Second-placed Borussia Dortmund host Bayer Leverkusen, who are third, on Sunday.
Line-ups
Bayern Munich
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Neuer
- 5Pavard
- 4Süle
- 21HernándezBooked at 22minsSubstituted forUpamecanoat 73'minutes
- 7Gnabry
- 6Kimmich
- 24TolissoSubstituted forMusialaat 63'minutes
- 11ComanSubstituted forNianzouat 85'minutes
- 25MüllerSubstituted forSabitzerat 84'minutes
- 10Sané
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 2Upamecano
- 3Richards
- 14Wanner
- 18Sabitzer
- 22Roca
- 23Nianzou
- 26Ulreich
- 40Tillman
- 42Musiala
RB Leipzig
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Gulácsi
- 16Klostermann
- 4Orban
- 32Gvardiol
- 22MukieleSubstituted forHenrichsat 72'minutesBooked at 74mins
- 27LaimerBooked at 45minsSubstituted forHaïdaraat 61'minutes
- 44KamplSubstituted forSzoboszlaiat 45'minutes
- 3Angelino
- 25OlmoSubstituted forForsbergat 60'minutes
- 18NkunkuBooked at 62mins
- 33André SilvaSubstituted forPoulsenat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Haïdara
- 9Poulsen
- 10Forsberg
- 13Tschauner
- 17Szoboszlai
- 31Martínez
- 35Bonnah
- 38Novoa Ramos
- 39Henrichs
- Referee:
- Sven Jablonski
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home23
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away7
- Corners
- Home3
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 3, RB Leipzig 2.
Post update
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Josko Gvardiol.
Post update
Attempt missed. Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jamal Musiala.
Post update
Offside, RB Leipzig. Angeliño tries a through ball, but Yussuf Poulsen is caught offside.
Post update
Offside, FC Bayern München. Manuel Neuer tries a through ball, but Robert Lewandowski is caught offside.
Post update
Offside, RB Leipzig. Dominik Szoboszlai tries a through ball, but Christopher Nkunku is caught offside.
Post update
Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig).
Post update
Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Dominik Szoboszlai (RB Leipzig).
Post update
Attempt saved. Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Benjamin Pavard.
Post update
Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Lukas Klostermann (RB Leipzig).
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Tanguy Nianzou replaces Kingsley Coman.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Marcel Sabitzer replaces Thomas Müller.
Post update
Offside, FC Bayern München. Thomas Müller tries a through ball, but Serge Gnabry is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt saved. Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Benjamin Henrichs.
Post update
Attempt missed. Lukas Klostermann (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right following a set piece situation.