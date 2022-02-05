Last updated on .From the section Colchester

Leyton Orient were beaten 1-0 by Colchester at their Breyer Group Stadium

Colchester United have "condemned" reports of racist abuse aimed at forward Corie Andrews during their away win over Leyton Orient in League Two.

The incident at Orient's Breyer Group Stadium is being investigated by police.

"Colchester United would like to reiterate that we abhor discrimination in all its forms," the club said.

Freddie Sears scored the only goal of the match after four minutes to secure the three points for the U's.

Striker Andrews, 24, joined Colchester on loan from AFC Wimbledon at the beginning of January.

"Colchester United condemn the racial abuse aimed at Corie Andrews during the away match at Leyton Orient," the club added.

"We hope that should any person be found guilty of racial abuse of any description, they will be punished in the strongest possible way."