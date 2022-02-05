Last updated on .From the section Irish

Glenavon recovered from two goals down to salvage a 2-2 draw with basement side Warrenpoint Town in Saturday's sole Irish Premiership game.

Luke Wade Slater lobbed James Taylor from 25 yards for the 14th-minute opener and fired home a shot from an acute angle early in the second half.

Matthew Snoddy's sweetly struck long-range volley reduced the deficit and substitute Josh Doyle then equalised.

Doyle ran through one-on-one with the goalkeeper and slotted home to level.

Point's opener was the result of some route one football as Wade Slater took advantage of indecision in the home defence to beat Danny Wallace to the ball and execute an exquisite finish for the opener.

Neither side could find the target again until Wade Slater ran onto a through ball and squeezed in a low shot into the corner.

Glenavon responded as manager Gary Hamilton introduced subs and changed the formation of his side, while Jack O'Mahony thundered a header against the bar.

With 15 minutes remaining Conor McCloskey's cross from the right was only half-cleared and Snoddy delivered the spectacular finish to make it 2-1.

Doyle then found himself in space in the box and applied the finish and although the Lurgan Blues piled on the pressure in search of a winner, Barry Gray's side held on for a point.

Glenavon remain eighth in the table, having passed up the opportunity to move above Ballymena United into seventh.

Warrenpoint stay bottom but now four points adrift of 11th-placed Portadown in the battle to avoid automatic relegation.

What the managers said

Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton: "I thought we conceded two soft goals and it is definitely two points dropped.

"We got into good areas but our final delivery in the final third let us down on a number of occasions.

"Their second goal kicked us into gear and we played with more quality and tempo in the final 20 minutes and scored with two great finishes."

Warrenpoint Town manager Barry Gray: "If somebody had asked us before the game if we would have taken a point we'd have been delighted with that but now we are a little bit frustrated because we conceded those two goals.

"It's a huge point on the board for us and we scored two goals away from home so when you are in our position that is probably most important to us."