Irish Cup second round: Ballymena United v Portstewart tie postponed because of waterlogged pitch
The Irish Cup second round tie between Ballymena United and Portstewart has been called off because of a waterlogged pitch at the Showgrounds.
Heavy rain left the playing surface at the Warden Street venue unplayable and the game was postponed after 12:00 GMT following a pitch inspection.
No new date has yet been announced for the fixture.
Five other round two Irish Cup ties will go ahead as scheduled on Saturday - plus one Irish Premiership fixture.
Coleraine host Portadown and Carrick Rangers are at home to Cliftonville in the two all-Premiership ties, while elsewhere it's Queen's v Glentoran, Dungannon Swifts v Annagh United and Ballinamallard United v Crusaders.
The sole Premiership encounter sees Glenavon entertain Warrenpoint Town at Mourneview Park.