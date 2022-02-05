Emirates FA Cup fourth round: Nottingham Forest v Leicester City Venue: City Ground Date: Sunday, 6 February Kick-off: 16:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC Radio 5 live, BBC Radio Nottingham and BBC Radio Leicester; live text commentary on BBC Sport website and app

Head coach Steve Cooper says Nottingham Forest must "believe" if they are to upset FA Cup holders Leicester City.

Forest knocked out Arsenal in round three and now host their East Midlands rivals in Sunday's fourth-round tie, which is live on BBC One (16:00 GMT).

"Anything can happen," Cooper told BBC Radio Nottingham.

"As long as you believe in yourselves you can win any game but you have to do that - believe in yourselves, play well and put the right plan together."

Forest, whose captain Lewis Grabban has been ruled out for two months because of an ankle injury, will be backed by a sold-out City Ground as the two sides meet in the cup for the first time in 10 years. Leicester won a replay 4-0 following a goalless draw in Nottingham a decade ago.

"It's going to be a full house, a great atmosphere because Leicester will have more away fans than the norm because of the FA Cup rules so that will add to the occasion, and it's a game that everybody should be excited about," Cooper added.

"I want the players to thrive on these big occasions and back themselves to play well.

"This is going to be a really tough challenge, but we know that if we can get it right on the pitch, we know we have our supporters right behind us."

Rodgers out to make Foxes fans 'proud'

Leicester, who beat Chelsea at Wembley last May to win the FA Cup for the first time, eased past Watford to set up their trip to Nottingham.

And Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers said having local pride at stake added extra spice to his side's attempt to defend their trophy.

"It's a great fixture and we want to fight to win this competition again," Rodgers, whose side are 10th in the Premier League, told BBC Radio Leicester.

"We fought so hard last season, it was such a memorable, iconic period for us to have won it and we want that feeling again.

"You know that to win this tournament you're going to need to dig deep and you're going to have to perform well.

"We know we're going to have to do that against Nottingham Forest because they are a good side.

"This type of derby game is always a bit special. You can't go into these games and get caught from the off, you have to be ready.

"I've been involved in enough derby games to know the magnitude of them, especially away from home, and the mentality that you need to compete to win your battle and then you look for your quality to come through.

"It's important for the supporters and you're looking to make them proud as well."