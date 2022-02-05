Last updated on .From the section Leicester

Brendan Rodgers - manager at Leicester City since February 2019 - won the FA Cup last season with a 1-0 victory over Chelsea

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers says he is expecting "big changes" to his squad at the end of this season.

The Foxes, who have just missed out on Champions League qualification in the past two seasons, are 10th in the Premier League.

They made no signings in January, but Rodgers say they will this summer.

"Our focus is very much on the summer window. We know we need to make big changes to freshen up the squad and the planning is well under way," he said.

"It's tough in January, anyway. It was not through a lack of trying or ambition by the club.

"It's a club that's run financially very well but it's a window that was always going to be difficult for us. Also, with players coming back [after injuries], we knew they were coming back into the squad, so we were planning towards the summer."

Rodgers who won the FA Cup last season said he was also looking to improve his current crop of players.

"I'm really happy with the players we do have and we'll look to work with them and improve them," he said.

Leicester travel to Nottingham Forest in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday.